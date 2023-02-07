ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texoma's Homepage

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch detained at Mexican airport after handgun found in luggage

By Izzy Karpinski
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBboU_0kfCIbbF00

CANCUN, Mexico ( WXIN ) — NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has publicly commented on his detainment at a Mexican airport after a handgun was found in his luggage last month.

“I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun law(s), but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag,” Busch, a driver for Richard Childress Racing, said via Twitter Monday.

Biggest moments in Super Bowl history enshrined

According to the Public Ministry of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) in Quintana Roo, “Kyle Thomas B.” was arrested on January 27 after security personnel at the Cancun International Airport discovered a .380 caliber pistol-type firearm and a magazine stocked with six hollow point cartridges in his bag.

Busch had gone on a vacation in Mexico with his wife and said he was detained at the airport while the situation was resolved.

“I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing a handgun into Mexico,” Busch said in a tweeted statement .

In a release, the FGR said Busch was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison and must pay a fine equivalent to $1,085. It’s unclear how or if Busch will carry out his sentence, but he was allowed to return to the U.S.

White House State of the Union guests include Tyre Nichols’s parents, Paul Pelosi, Bono

“I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter. My family and I consider this issue closed,” said Busch.

Busch placed third in the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 5, and is expected to race in the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Warrant out, woman placed on most wanted list

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Holliday woman with a record of child abuse, neglect and assault has a new warrant out for her arrest after the bond for her last arrest was withdrawn. Amber Herring is also on the latest Crime Stoppers Texoma’s Most Wanted list. If your information leads to an arrest, you could […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man who broke crying infant’s bones sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who broke more than a dozen of an infant’s bones and caused brain bleeding in 2019 has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Rakim Smith, 23, made a plea deal in 78th District Court this morning, February 10, 2023.The baby was taken to the emergency […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Racing News

NASCAR team pulls out of Daytona 500

Finish Line Motorsports Marketing will miss the Daytona 500. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing was expected to enter the No. 80 machine. The car was set to be driven by JJ Yeley. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing team is based out of Indianapolis. It would have been the 7th open (non-charter) entry...
Texoma's Homepage

Murder defendant who fled to Oklahoma sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of two defendants in a 2020 murder on Taylor Street has taken a plea deal for a 45-year prison term. Cody Stage pleaded in 78th District Court this morning. He also pleaded to a burglary charge for a 2-year sentence which will be served concurrently to his murder sentence, and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Traffic stop yields methamphetamine bust

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after Wichita County deputies found a large amount of meth during a traffic stop Friday night. According to the arrest affidavit, shortly before midnight, a deputy stopped a Chevy Trailblazer for a traffic violation on Alama, near 11th Street. The driver was identified as […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Trump bashes Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance

Former President Trump doubled down on his attacks on superstar singer Rihanna on Sunday night following her Super Bowl performance. Rihanna performed various hits including “Umbrella” and “Work” in her halftime show, during which she revealed she is pregnant with her second child. Her reps confirmed her pregnancy following the show. Trump wasn’t a fan. […]
Texoma's Homepage

Man on bicycle hit by truck, taken to hospital

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a truck Sunday evening in Wichita Falls while riding a bicycle. It happened just before 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of Kell West and McNiel. A Wichita Falls Police sergeant said the man was riding his bike and pulled […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

High school basketball teams play penultimate games of regular season, soccer teams find plenty of goals and baseball is back in Vernon

With two games to play in the regular season, the District 7-3A boys high school basketball standings featured three teams tied at the top with 8-2 records. City View, Holliday and Vernon made changes to the pecking order after tonight’s games. Munday and Benjamin came into Friday night tied for the district lead in 16-1A, […]
VERNON, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Fire damages old Hawk Ridge Clubhouse

*Updated at 10:15* WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire at the old Hawk Ridge Golf Course Sunday morning. According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson, around 5:30 a.m., fire crews got a report of a grass fire at the old golf course on Loop 11. They discovered […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy