Good morning to all of my city slickers — and only my city slickers. Today I’m writing with the most gigantic chip on my shoulder, and you all know what it’s about. I’ve waited a while to write this piece. Yeah, I had homework and stuff, but really I was delaying it because everything I wrote at first came off too aggressive, and I didn’t want to tarnish the rep. One time my mom told me the written word lasts forever and TBH that got to me.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO