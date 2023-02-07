Read full article on original website
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
NCIS' Cote De Pablo Originally Thought Michael Weatherly Was Trying To Sabotage Her Screen Test
Cote de Pablo rose to stardom through her role as Ziva David on "NCIS." The Chilean-American actor played the fierce Israeli-American special agent for nine years on CBS, starting all the way back in Season 3. Fans surely remember the electric on-screen love-hate relationship Ziva had with her coworker, Senior Field Agent Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly). Tony and Ziva were a hot item during their tenure on the show, with fans shipping the two and hoping they'd become romantically involved. The fans got their way soon enough; when Weatherly departed the CBS procedural in Season 13, it was revealed that he and Ziva had a daughter, Tali (Emelia Golfieri). While de Pablo would return in a guest capacity to the show, Weatherly never did.
NCIS Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
Debuting as a spin-off of "JAG" in 2003, Donald P. Bellisario's "NCIS" (which stands for Naval Criminal Investigative Service, in case you'd forgotten) is one of the best-known procedural TV shows of all time. The Emmy-nominated series is still a big fan favorite over two decades since it dropped on CBS, and it has spawned some spin-offs of its own in that time: "NCIS: Los Angeles," "NCIS: New Orleans," and, the latest installment in the franchise, "NCIS: Hawaii." Given that hundreds of actors have plied their trade in the "NCIS" universe as either main, recurring, or guest stars over the years, it's actually somewhat remarkable that only a fairly small number of them have passed away. That being said, there have definitely been some painful losses for the "NCIS" family.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert Lose It Over Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Black National Anthem, Are Immediately Roasted by Twitter: “Why Are You So Scared of Diversity?”
Even though country star Chris Stapleton took the spotlight to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 2023 Super Bowl, conservative pundits were left upset over Sheryl Lee Ralph’s rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during the opening performances. In an act of flagrant racism,...
Fans Have High Hopes For Dunkin's Super Bowl 2023 Commercial With Ben Affleck
As the 2023 Super Bowl approaches, teasers continue to pop up for ads running during the big game. One such advertisement is for Dunkin', with the official YouTube channel for the company posting a cryptic six-second video in anticipation of the full ad. In the video, we see what looks...
Fast & Furious Fans Have Goosebumps Over Paul Walker's Appearance In The Fast X Trailer
The first trailer for "Fast X" is out and "Fast and Furious" fans sure have some intense thoughts about Paul Walker's brief but welcome appearance. In true "Fast and Furious" manner, the first look at "Fast X" confirms that the tenth entry in the billion-dollar franchise will retroactively make changes to fold in a new villain. "F9" managed to convince fans that Dominic Torretto (Vin Diesel) had a secret brother this whole time in Jakob, played by John Cena. Now, "Fast X" confirms that Jason Momoa's villain Dante is somehow connected to the family's chaotic exploits in "Fast Five." As the trailer kicks off, "Fast and Furious" fans are treated to a family-hating monologue from Momoa's character, which then cuts to the events of "Fast Five." Quick recap: Brian (Walker), Dom (Diesel), and the rest of the family head to Rio de Janeiro to complete a daring heist.
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Why The Voice In Budweiser's Six Degrees Of Bud Super Bowl 2023 Ad Sounds So Familiar
Budweiser's 2023 Super Bowl advertisement features the voice of one Hollywood's most coveted actors. The "Six Degrees of Bud" commercial, which kicks off with an old-school tune, shows the journey of a Budweiser six-pack as it goes from group to group, friend to friend, detailing just how popular and beloved the American beer is. As the case of beer travels from one environment to the next, viewers hear a narrator discuss just how universal the love for the beverage is. Audiences might find it difficult to peg who exactly is talking up the case of Buds but listen closely and you'll find an actor just as iconic as the beer.
Who Did The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air's James Avery Play On That '70s Show?
For a generation of TV viewers, James Avery was synonymous with Uncle Phil on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." He was the strict, gruff disciplinarian in the Banks household, but he wasn't above showing off his softer side when the situation called for it. However, the actor had a lengthy resume filled with live-action and animated roles and left his mark before his tragic passing in 2013.
Fans Love Rita Moreno In Fast X's First Trailer (And Some Want Her To Fight Helen Mirren)
Twenty-two years after the original film landed and kicked off a cultural phenomenon decades in the making, the "Fast & Furious" franchise is returning for the tenth film, "Fast X." The first of a two-part finale, the film will presumably begin closing out many of the storylines for characters that have grown over the course of nine movies, including Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), and Mia Toretto-O'Conner (Jordana Brewster). Fans are finally getting a taste of what the tenth film has in store, as the first official trailer has dropped.
Bill Burr's Transformation From Big-Time Comedian To Small Screen Star
When it comes to modern comedians, few are as universally praised as Bill Burr. He's become a household name thanks to his decades-long career in stand-up comedy, podcasting, and acting which continues to this day. Known for his trademark aggressive style and strong Boston accent, Burr remains on many people's shortlist of greatest comics of all time (via Rolling Stone).
John Candy Biopic Coming To Amazon Will Have A Unique Perspective
It's been roughly two decades since comedian John Candy died unexpectedly at the age of 43, but the actor's legacy still looms. Candy's best movies include some of the most popular and beloved comedies of all time like "Home Alone" and "Cool Runnings," so it makes sense that fans and members of the film industry would look back fondly on the man's career, even if it was cut short. In fact, it now seems that Candy's life is about to become a major movie itself, courtesy of Amazon.
The Flash Trailer Has Fans Ready To Endure Two Barrys For Michael Keaton's Batman
The highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII trailer for "The Flash" got fans buzzing prior to the big game on Sunday, as the ad presented the anxious DC fandom with a number of jaw-dropping revelations and eye-opening small details. As a result, the fanatics have their fair share of things to be excited about when the film drops in June. During the trailer, not one, but two Barry Allens (Ezra Miller) unite to try and undo the damage seemingly done when the Flash breaks the Speed Force. Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and even General Zod (Michael Shannon) have their moments, but it is Michael Keaton's return as Batman that was arguably the icing on the cake.
Fans Thought The Air Super Bowl Trailer Was A Shoe Commercial (& Why They're Kinda Right)
The Super Bowl is one of the most watched events in the world every year. With nearly 100 million people watching last year (according to Draft Kings), and this year sure to compete with those numbers, millions of people are seeing movie trailers. They are also seeing the biggest event of the year for the marketing departments of the biggest companies in the world. For decades, the commercials aired during the Super Bowl were just as popular as the game itself.
The Flash Super Bowl 2023 Trailer Soars On Keaton's Bat-Wings, Despite Ezra Miller Controversy
Maybe it's low-hanging fruit, but for a film about a hero with super speed, DC and Warner Bros.' "The Flash" has taken its sweet time getting here. While The Flash in the original comics has seen a number of iterations over the years, the character with which most contemporary fans are most familiar — and the one around which the latest film revolves — is college student Barry Allen (Ezra Miller).
T-Mobile Super Bowl Ad Features Bradley Cooper With His Toughest Co-Star Yet — His Mom
Bradley Cooper and his mom are trying their best to boost T-Mobile's clout in a brand new Super Bowl commercial. The latest A-lister to join 2023's lineup of Super Bowl commercials is Cooper, best known for starring in "The Hangover" trilogy and voicing Rocket Raccoon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unlike most Super Bowl ads, which tend to focus on spectacle and nostalgia, Cooper's T-Mobile ad is intimate and heartfelt, pairing the star with his actual mother, Gloria Campano. The Big Game commercial focuses on Cooper and his mom as they try to film an actual T-Mobile commercial.
You Showrunner Sera Gamble Says Scripting Season 4's Whodunit Was Extremely Challenging
If you're watching the first bunch of episodes of "You" Season 4 on Netflix, you already know that the show's latest season has a somewhat unusual narrative structure. For once in the saga of Joe Goldberg aka Jonathan Moore (Penn Badgley), he's not the one responsible for the dead body in his apartment. Instead, the show takes on the dimensions of the murder mystery "whodunit" — a genre that literary snob Joe hates with a passion, but nevertheless finds himself participating in by necessity.
Harry Potter's David Thewlis Explains Why His Original Werewolf Transformation Was Too Scary For Kids
Looking back at the live-action adaptation of the Boy Who Lived, one entry in the franchise marked a turning point for the "Harry Potter" movies. "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" drew a line through the Hogwarts courtyard as a more serious and sinister chapter, courtesy of the now-Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón. Besides being another mystery during term time, "Prisoner of Azkaban" brings terror in the form of soul-sucking Dementors, a murderous escapee, and a new teacher with a monstrous secret.
How House Of The Dragon Changed The Lives Of Emma D'Arcy And Olivia Cooke
"House of the Dragon" has emerged as a major success on the heels of its first season on HBO. The "Game of Thrones" prequel series had a lot of heavy lifting to do following the divisive reaction to the last two seasons of the dark fantasy drama but has seemingly managed to dodge the looming sophomore slump that hovered over it.
Netflix Is Using Will Ferrell In A 2023 Super Bowl Ad To Settle Angry Subscribers (& It's Not Working)
Little over half a decade ago, Netflix could do no wrong. The year was 2016, and "Stranger Things" had just premiered. Throwing fans into the nostalgia of the '80s and love of Dungeons and Dragons, the new series followed a gripping mystery in the land of fantasy. Laboratory experiment Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) became an icon as she learned to hone her powers. Now with the fifth and final season of the series in sight, Netflix has fallen on hard times.
