ktvo.com
Kirk-Tran now fully controlled by the city of Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — You've probably seen Kirk-Tran buses driving around Kirksville and not thought a thing about it. But this transportation service is a critical part of the community, providing over 15,000 rides every year. The reality is for a lot of people, if you live somewhere here and...
ktvo.com
Work continues as planned on the Kirk Building renovation project
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Construction is still going right on schedule with the renovation project at the Kirk Building on the Truman State University campus in Kirksville. Truman State Public Relations Director Travis Miles told KTVO that some partial interior demolition work started this week. That will continue through March.
ktvo.com
Overnight fire in downtown Milan dubbed 'suspicious'
MILAN, Mo. — Multiple fire departments battled an overnight blaze at a commercial building in downtown Milan. The 911 call reporting the fire came in around 1:10 a.m. Saturday. It happened just off the southeast corner of the town square. The structure in the 200 block of East 3rd...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa driver narrowly avoids pond during northeast Missouri crash
SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was injured after running off the road Sunday morning in Scotland County. It happened at 11:15 a.m. on Highway 136, three miles west of Memphis. State troopers said an SUV driven by Danny Hargrave, 79, of Centerville, Iowa, was eastbound when...
ktvo.com
Rippling Waters hosts open house, ribbon cutting in Ottumwa
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa nonprofit has completed another housing remodel project. Rippling Waters hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at the site of a three-bedroom house on Chester Avenue in Ottumwa and officials are thrilled with the project's completion. "Knowing the needs that we have for single-family homes in...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man in buggy airlifted to hospital after being hit by car
A Kirksville man was airlifted to the hospital, after he and his buggy were hit with a car. According to an online crash report, the crash happened at about 6:20 Saturday night, about 3.5 miles northeast of La Plata on route E. According to the report, Mervin Miller, 40, of...
ktvo.com
Cobblestone hotel expected to bring economic boost to Ottumwa
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The new downtown Cobblestone Inn & Suites has Ottumwa developers and city leaders excited. The development, outside Ottumwa's Bridge View Center, is expected to bring a significant economic boost to the community. "It's gonna allow us to book more events, bring in more revenue and help...
abc17news.com
Tracking morning snow, and a cold end to the work week
TODAY: Rain is coming to an end early this morning, and will transition to snow. Accumulations will be light for most who see snow. Those along and north of a line from the lake area to Fulton and Mexico will see chances for at least a trace of snow. Snow fall will be most intense in places like Marshall, Brunswick, Moberly, and Macon so these are the communities with the best chance of at least an inch and may see up to two inches in some spots. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Saline, Chariton, and Macon counties until noon Thursday. Snow will wrap up by late morning, and as it does so, it will be transitioning back to rain. This rain will be out of mid-Missouri by the afternoon. This afternoon is drier, with temperatures climbing just back into the low-40s, meaning conditions are prime for any accumulated snow to begin melting. Some breaks in the clouds are possible by late afternoon.
ktvo.com
Animal Shelters continue to see increase in furry friends needing homes
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Animal shelters like Field of Dreams in Kirksville, have been working hard to try to find homes for their furry friends around the area. The number of cats and dogs needing homes, has gone up once again this year, with volunteers saying they've already seen a large number of pets needing new homes.
ktvo.com
Dr. Robert Sprehe, 89, formerly of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer
Dr. Robert (Bob) Sprehe, 89, formerly of Kirksville, MO, died on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 in Clearwater Beach, Florida, where he resided. Bob was a resident of Kirksville for over 50 years. Born in Buckley, IL, and was one of 11 children. Bob received his PhD from the University of...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri driver hurt after vehicle strikes bridge support, overturns
LINN COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was hurt in a rollover crash in Linn County Thursday evening. It happened at 6:40 p.m. on Route F, three miles east of Brookfield. Missouri state troopers said a vehicle driven by Kinsee Roberts, 26, of Marceline, veered off the right...
ktvo.com
Chocolate lovers banquet benefits American Home Finding Association
OTTUMWA, Iowa — American Home Finding Association hosted its annual Chocolate Lovers banquet in Ottumwa Friday. Main Street Ottumwa invited shoppers to visit participating retailers early Friday evening for a chance to win tickets to the event. Chocolate Lovers kicked off at 7 p.m. at Hotel Ottumwa where there...
ktvo.com
Kirksville police officer wakes family to tell them house is on fire
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A police officer's knock on the door alerted a Kirksville family that their rental house was on fire. The blaze at 704 South Cottage Grove Avenue was reported around 12:05 p.m. Friday. The home is owned by Beverly Wait, of Kirksville. The tenant, Brooke Hurley, and...
kttn.com
Head-on crash east of Milan sends 4 to hospital; driver from Kirksville arrested on DWI allegation
Area residents sustained injuries when a sports utility vehicle hit a car head-on two miles east of Milan on Thursday morning, February 9th. The Highway Patrol later arrested the SUV driver. The driver of the car, 24-year-old Fannie Swartzentruber of Green City, was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Tom and Roseanne Arnold open restaurant in Iowa
ELDON, Iowa — People were waiting in line for up to two hours in 20-degree weather in 1993. There was a lot of anticipation for a restaurant serving loose meat sandwiches. But that wasn't the only attraction. The restaurant serving those sandwiches was opened in Eldon by Tom and...
kttn.com
Trenton man injured in crash with big rig on Highway 65
A Trenton resident received minor injuries in an accident near Farmersville Tuesday night. Twenty-seven-year-old Darwin Vanderlindin was transported by Emergency Medical Services but no location was stipulated for treatment. Vanderlindin was driving a car northbound on Highway 65 while 27-year-old Logan Brown of Lineville, Iowa was driving a Peterbilt tractor-trailer...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Jennifer Louise Brock
Jennifer Louise Brock, age 52, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Carrollton, Missouri. Jennifer was born the daughter of Gary Dean and Rosemary Louise (Meyer) Brock on September 14, 1970, in Carrollton, Missouri. She was a 1988 graduate of Hale High School. Jennifer currently worked as a caregiver for Creative Pathways. She previously worked at Wee Care Daycare, caring for many children in Hale. She was a member of the Hale United Methodist Church, in Hale, Missouri. She was very active in Hale OPTS. Jennifer loved cooking, baking, and reading. She was known to surprise people with food and gifts. Jennifer was always ready and willing to help anyone, had a knack for making people happy, and was loved by many.
ktvo.com
Green City man charged in stolen truck case
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was charged this week with stealing a pickup truck in December 2022. The suspect is Dusty Allen Roebuck, 68, of Green City. Roebuck is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, possession of the controlled substance, methamphetamine, and unlawful use of a weapon.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man arrested in Putnam County on drug charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been arrested, and he is now facing drug charges. Jerry Lee Williams, 31, of Kirksville, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon by Putnam County sheriff's deputies. He is charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams is...
kchi.com
Recent Livingston County Jail Bookings
Two recent booking for Livingston County at area jails are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 33-year-old Jamie Dawn Hughes of Sedalia was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department on a Probation Violation warrant from a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. She is held at the Harrison County Jail with bond set at $20,000 cash only.
