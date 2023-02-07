ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, MO

Kirk-Tran now fully controlled by the city of Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — You've probably seen Kirk-Tran buses driving around Kirksville and not thought a thing about it. But this transportation service is a critical part of the community, providing over 15,000 rides every year. The reality is for a lot of people, if you live somewhere here and...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Overnight fire in downtown Milan dubbed 'suspicious'

MILAN, Mo. — Multiple fire departments battled an overnight blaze at a commercial building in downtown Milan. The 911 call reporting the fire came in around 1:10 a.m. Saturday. It happened just off the southeast corner of the town square. The structure in the 200 block of East 3rd...
MILAN, MO
Work continues as planned on the Kirk Building renovation project

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Construction is still going right on schedule with the renovation project at the Kirk Building on the Truman State University campus in Kirksville. Truman State Public Relations Director Travis Miles told KTVO that some partial interior demolition work started this week. That will continue through March.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Rippling Waters hosts open house, ribbon cutting in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa nonprofit has completed another housing remodel project. Rippling Waters hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at the site of a three-bedroom house on Chester Avenue in Ottumwa and officials are thrilled with the project's completion. "Knowing the needs that we have for single-family homes in...
OTTUMWA, IA
Green City man charged in stolen truck case

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was charged this week with stealing a pickup truck in December 2022. The suspect is Dusty Allen Roebuck, 68, of Green City. Roebuck is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, possession of the controlled substance, methamphetamine, and unlawful use of a weapon.
GREEN CITY, MO
Cobblestone hotel expected to bring economic boost to Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The new downtown Cobblestone Inn & Suites has Ottumwa developers and city leaders excited. The development, outside Ottumwa's Bridge View Center, is expected to bring a significant economic boost to the community. "It's gonna allow us to book more events, bring in more revenue and help...
OTTUMWA, IA
Chocolate lovers banquet benefits American Home Finding Association

OTTUMWA, Iowa — American Home Finding Association hosted its annual Chocolate Lovers banquet in Ottumwa Friday. Main Street Ottumwa invited shoppers to visit participating retailers early Friday evening for a chance to win tickets to the event. Chocolate Lovers kicked off at 7 p.m. at Hotel Ottumwa where there...
OTTUMWA, IA
Animal Shelters continue to see increase in furry friends needing homes

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Animal shelters like Field of Dreams in Kirksville, have been working hard to try to find homes for their furry friends around the area. The number of cats and dogs needing homes, has gone up once again this year, with volunteers saying they've already seen a large number of pets needing new homes.
KIRKSVILLE, MO

