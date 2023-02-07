Read full article on original website
Related
ktvo.com
Kirk-Tran now fully controlled by the city of Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — You've probably seen Kirk-Tran buses driving around Kirksville and not thought a thing about it. But this transportation service is a critical part of the community, providing over 15,000 rides every year. The reality is for a lot of people, if you live somewhere here and...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa driver narrowly avoids pond during northeast Missouri crash
SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was injured after running off the road Sunday morning in Scotland County. It happened at 11:15 a.m. on Highway 136, three miles west of Memphis. State troopers said an SUV driven by Danny Hargrave, 79, of Centerville, Iowa, was eastbound when...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man in buggy airlifted to hospital after being hit by car
A Kirksville man was airlifted to the hospital, after he and his buggy were hit with a car. According to an online crash report, the crash happened at about 6:20 Saturday night, about 3.5 miles northeast of La Plata on route E. According to the report, Mervin Miller, 40, of...
ktvo.com
Overnight fire in downtown Milan dubbed 'suspicious'
MILAN, Mo. — Multiple fire departments battled an overnight blaze at a commercial building in downtown Milan. The 911 call reporting the fire came in around 1:10 a.m. Saturday. It happened just off the southeast corner of the town square. The structure in the 200 block of East 3rd...
ktvo.com
Work continues as planned on the Kirk Building renovation project
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Construction is still going right on schedule with the renovation project at the Kirk Building on the Truman State University campus in Kirksville. Truman State Public Relations Director Travis Miles told KTVO that some partial interior demolition work started this week. That will continue through March.
ktvo.com
Rippling Waters hosts open house, ribbon cutting in Ottumwa
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa nonprofit has completed another housing remodel project. Rippling Waters hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at the site of a three-bedroom house on Chester Avenue in Ottumwa and officials are thrilled with the project's completion. "Knowing the needs that we have for single-family homes in...
ktvo.com
Green City man charged in stolen truck case
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was charged this week with stealing a pickup truck in December 2022. The suspect is Dusty Allen Roebuck, 68, of Green City. Roebuck is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, possession of the controlled substance, methamphetamine, and unlawful use of a weapon.
ktvo.com
Cobblestone hotel expected to bring economic boost to Ottumwa
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The new downtown Cobblestone Inn & Suites has Ottumwa developers and city leaders excited. The development, outside Ottumwa's Bridge View Center, is expected to bring a significant economic boost to the community. "It's gonna allow us to book more events, bring in more revenue and help...
ktvo.com
Kirksville police officer wakes family to tell them house is on fire
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A police officer's knock on the door alerted a Kirksville family that their rental house was on fire. The blaze at 704 South Cottage Grove Avenue was reported around 12:05 p.m. Friday. The home is owned by Beverly Wait, of Kirksville. The tenant, Brooke Hurley, and...
ktvo.com
Dr. Robert Sprehe, 89, formerly of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer
Dr. Robert (Bob) Sprehe, 89, formerly of Kirksville, MO, died on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 in Clearwater Beach, Florida, where he resided. Bob was a resident of Kirksville for over 50 years. Born in Buckley, IL, and was one of 11 children. Bob received his PhD from the University of...
ktvo.com
Chocolate lovers banquet benefits American Home Finding Association
OTTUMWA, Iowa — American Home Finding Association hosted its annual Chocolate Lovers banquet in Ottumwa Friday. Main Street Ottumwa invited shoppers to visit participating retailers early Friday evening for a chance to win tickets to the event. Chocolate Lovers kicked off at 7 p.m. at Hotel Ottumwa where there...
ktvo.com
Animal Shelters continue to see increase in furry friends needing homes
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Animal shelters like Field of Dreams in Kirksville, have been working hard to try to find homes for their furry friends around the area. The number of cats and dogs needing homes, has gone up once again this year, with volunteers saying they've already seen a large number of pets needing new homes.
ktvo.com
Brashear Battle, Truman State record
Brashear's 94th Annual Basketball Invitational Results. Truman State has a new single-season three-point record holder, while their career record is in jeopardy.
Comments / 0