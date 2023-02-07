ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado pizza place ranked one of top in US

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EFn3x_0kfCHLhw00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Whether you are a fan of a thin crust New York-style pizza or a deep dish pie, there are some incredible options across the country for all pizza lovers .

While Colorado might not be the first place you think of when it comes to the best pizza in the United States, there are still some amazing pizzerias in our state.

Top rated pizza in Denver, cities across Colorado

In fact, Trips to Discover recently put out a list of the top-rated pizza joints across the country and a pizzeria in Telluride made the top 20 list.

Brown Dog Pizza came in at number 20 on the list. According to Google reviews , Brown Dog Pizza has 4.6 stars for 1,475 reviews.

“What a great find! Friendly and knowledgeable staff. The ingredients were fresh and the flavor was remarkable! My husband and I both got small Detroit size pizzas and they were more than filling. It was nice too because they have an outdoor sitting area so we were able to enjoy our pizza and beer with our little pup-peroni! Highly recommend and will be back!” Christina shared on Google.

Top rated breweries in Denver, cities across Colorado

“On a 10-day trip, across 5 states, while eating at various highly rated restaurants 2-3 times daily, this was by far the best thing we had on our trip! Food was excellent and we had great service. This pizza was fantastic and everything the tables around us ordered looked great too!” Amanda explained on Google.

Brown Dog Pizza is also highly rated on Tripadvisor , with 4.5 stars for 1,639 reviews. It is also the number one restaurant in Telluride, according to Tripadvisor .

Best pizza joins in the U.S.

Here is a look at the top 20 pizza joints, according to Trips to Discover :

  1. Joe’s Pizza – New York, New York
  2. L & B – New York, New York
  3. Pequod’s Pizza – Chicago, Illinois
  4. Mulberry Street Pizzeria – Beverly Hills, California
  5. Ken’s Artisan Pizza – Portland, Oregon
  6. Slab Sicilian Street Food – Portland, Maine
  7. Big Lou’s – San Antonio, Texas
  8. Antico – Atlanta, Georgia
  9. Picco – Boston, Massachusetts
  10. Razza Pizza Artigianale – Jersey City, New Jersey
  11. Cloverleaf Pizza – Macomb, Michigan
  12. Del Popolo – San Francisco, California
  13. Pizzeria Lola – Minneapolis, Minnesota
  14. Rico’s Pizzeria – Sarasota, Florida
  15. Pizzeria Bedia – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  16. Bufalina Due – Austin, Texas
  17. Dino’s Tomato Pie – Seattle, Washington
  18. Vito & Nick’s Pizzeria – Chicago, Illinois
  19. Pizzeria Mozza – Los Angeles, California
  20. Brown Dog Pizza – Telluride, Colorado

Brown Dog Pizza is located at 110 E. Colorado Ave. in Telluride. National Pizza Day is on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K99

This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years

Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
FORT COLLINS, CO
weather5280.com

How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week

We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
DENVER, CO
K99

New Study Reveals the Top 15 Richest Towns in Colorado

Money can't buy you happiness, but it can make your life easier. So, who is living the easy life in Colorado?. OLBG.com might have the answer. The website recently analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau to find the richest towns across the country — including in the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
1037theriver.com

Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Cliff Divers Can’t Change These 5 Terrible Reviews of Casa Bonita

The hype is enormous. It's not every day that the creators of a very popular adult cartoon buy an iconic restaurant in Denver and vow to bring it back to life. The creators of South Park have put around $12 million into the remodel and are hiring 550 people. The reopening of Casa Bonita in May 2023 is being added to the family calendar of thousands in Colorado, or so I assume, because it's on mine.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

15 years of 'Blucifer' at Denver International Airport

DENVER — Happy Birthday, Blucifer!. For 15 years, travelers heading to and from Denver International Airport (DIA) have been greeted every day by a blue horse statue called Blue Mustang or Mustang. However, most people tend to affectionally refer to the statue as Blucifer mostly due to its piercing red eyes.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Woman burned in shower sends warning

The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman burned in shower sends warning. The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Enjoy International Brunch at These 7 Local Restaurants and Bakeries

As much as we adore American-style waffles, Bennies, and bloodies, the Denver metro area has a bounty of restaurants, cafes, and bakeries producing early-day specialities from around the world. Whether you’re in the mood for Vietnamese coffee and pastries or a full English breakfast, there’s a spot in town to satisfy your appetite for international brunch.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard

Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he was shot and killed on Colorado Boulevard. Andrea Henderson spoke with his family. Man killed while driving to work on Colorado Boulevard. Robert Goad was on his way to work as a FedEx driver when he...
DENVER, CO
tourcounsel.com

Southwest Plaza | Shopping mall in Denver, Colorado

Southwest Plaza is an enclosed shopping mall in unincorporated Jefferson County, Colorado, immediately south of Denver. Littleton, Colorado is commonly indicated in the mall's postal address because its ZIP code is primarily associated with that city, which lies some two miles east. The mall has two levels with over 150 stores and a food court.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy