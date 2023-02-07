Roseanne Barr is not a fan of ABC's The Conners. The comedian is speaking out about the decision to kill off her Roseanne character in the series premiere of the spinoff. "When they killed my character off, that was a message to me, knowing that I'm mentally ill or have mental health issues, that they did want me to commit suicide," Barr told the Los Angeles Times in an interview this week.

