9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 4 Spoilers: Who Abducted Carlos?
One of their own goes missing unexpectedly on 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 4, and T.K. is beside himself with worry. Things get even more intense with Owen and his work with the F.B.I. and Honor Dogs. It was painful to watch not only everyone around Iris question whether...
Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 13 Spoilers: Severide and Brett Have a Stalker
After a super short hiatus, we are back at Firehouse 51. Truck and Squad crashed on Chicago Fire Season 1 Episode 12, with each team claiming superiority over the other. The beef was short-lived as they made up towards the episode's end. We've seen this once every eleven years or so.
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 14 Review: A Fair to Remember
The past always catches up with us, whether it's our actions or things we have experienced. On Fire Country Season 1 Episode 14, Jake and Cara had their first official date. Apart from a freaky emergency, Jake felt uncomfortable because of his past reputation, which Cara was well aware of.
Shrinking Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Potatoes
On Shrinking Season 1 Episode 4, Harrison Ford sings along to Sugar Ray's "Every Morning." Everything else could have been terrible, and it would not have mattered. Harrison Ford singing along to "Every Morning" is a treasure of a TV moment and should be mentioned many times on the year-end lists.
Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 6 Episode 3
On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 Episode 3, the gang embarked on a day filled with boating, drinking, fighting, and lap dancing. However, a shocking revelation about one of the cast members changed the trajectory of the trip. Who dropped the bombshell, and more importantly, was it true?. Use...
Roseanne Barr Refuses to Watch The Conners: 'It Didn't Faze Them to Murder My Character'
Roseanne Barr is not a fan of ABC's The Conners. The comedian is speaking out about the decision to kill off her Roseanne character in the series premiere of the spinoff. "When they killed my character off, that was a message to me, knowing that I'm mentally ill or have mental health issues, that they did want me to commit suicide," Barr told the Los Angeles Times in an interview this week.
Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 13
On CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 13, another note arrived after a mentally distressed woman killed her attacker. Meanwhile, the CSI team investigated the death of an archaeologist found near the breakthrough discovery of an ancient civilization. Were the two cases connected?. Use the video above to watch CSI: Vegas...
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13 Review: Past History
It has to be hard to be Joe Hill. He didn't grow up with Frank and feels like he's always living in his late father's shadow -- and he didn't even know the guy. He also isn't used to Frank disciplining his relatives the same way he would any cop who screwed up, which also contributed to his annoyance on Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13.
Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 13 Spoilers: A Storm Hits the Hospital!
Chicago Med took a second hiatus of nearly a month soon after returning from its winter break, but it's FINALLY back. According to Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 13 spoilers, a storm is about to hit our favorite hospital -- literally and figuratively. The storm looks especially bad in the...
Days of Our Lives: Chandler Massey and Zach Tinker Exit
Days of Our Lives is saying goodbye to more beloved characters. According to the latest edition of Soap Opera Digest, Chandler Massey and Zach Tinker are departing the Peacock daytime soap during next week's episodes. Thursday, February 16, marks their last installment of the series, according to the aforementioned magazine.
What to Watch: Carnival Row, Star Trek Picard, Hello Tomorrow!
While most of you are excited about the Super Bowl, I'm excited about what follows -- Next Level Chef!. Star Trek: Picard and Carnival Row begin their final seasons this week, and Apple debuts a gem of a dramedy called Hello Tomorrow!. The 12th Victim on Showtime promises Caril Ann...
School Spirits: Paramount+ Drops Official Trailer for Peyton List Mystery
School is difficult enough, but it's about to be more difficult for a teenager named Maddie (played by Peyton List), tasked with solving her murder. Paramount+ dropped the official teaser for School Spirits this week, and it looks set to be one of the most talked-about shows of the year so far.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 Will Be Here Sooner Than You Think
Criminal Minds: Evolution wrapped up its freshman run on Paramount+ this week, and while there was some resolution, there were plenty of questions remaining. Thankfully, a second season of the revival is in the works, and it sounds like we're getting new episodes sooner rather than later. Paget Brewster, who...
Daryl Dixon: AMC Unveils Full Cast for Latest Walking Dead Spinoff
AMC has unveiled the full cast for its Norman Reedus-led Daryl Dixon spinoff of The Walking Dead. Joining the highly-anticipated series is Anne Charrier as Genet, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Laika Blanc Francard as Sylvie, Romain Levi as Codron, and newcomer Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent. Reedus reprises his role...
