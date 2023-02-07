Read full article on original website
Roseanne Barr Refuses to Watch The Conners: 'It Didn't Faze Them to Murder My Character'
Roseanne Barr is not a fan of ABC's The Conners. The comedian is speaking out about the decision to kill off her Roseanne character in the series premiere of the spinoff. "When they killed my character off, that was a message to me, knowing that I'm mentally ill or have mental health issues, that they did want me to commit suicide," Barr told the Los Angeles Times in an interview this week.
9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 4 Spoilers: Who Abducted Carlos?
One of their own goes missing unexpectedly on 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 4, and T.K. is beside himself with worry. Things get even more intense with Owen and his work with the F.B.I. and Honor Dogs. It was painful to watch not only everyone around Iris question whether...
Days of Our Lives: Chandler Massey and Zach Tinker Exit
Days of Our Lives is saying goodbye to more beloved characters. According to the latest edition of Soap Opera Digest, Chandler Massey and Zach Tinker are departing the Peacock daytime soap during next week's episodes. Thursday, February 16, marks their last installment of the series, according to the aforementioned magazine.
The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Endure and Survive
Tales of revenge with a post-apocalyptic backdrop are typically very good or very bad. The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 5 confirmed my suspicions that The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 4 was planting seeds that would sprout one episode later and leave us with more casualties than before.
What to Watch: Carnival Row, Star Trek Picard, Hello Tomorrow!
While most of you are excited about the Super Bowl, I'm excited about what follows -- Next Level Chef!. Star Trek: Picard and Carnival Row begin their final seasons this week, and Apple debuts a gem of a dramedy called Hello Tomorrow!. The 12th Victim on Showtime promises Caril Ann...
JonBenét Ramsey Murder Update: DNA Eliminated Beauty Queen's Parents As Suspected Killers Years Before They Were Cleared, Newly Uncovered Documents Reveal
JonBenét Ramsey's parents were eliminated as the beauty queen's suspected killers years before they were cleared due to DNA evidence uncovered from the 6-year-old's fingernails and underwear, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to newly discovered documents — that were hidden for years — the DNA discovered on JonBenét's body did not match her mother, Patsy, her father, John, or anyone close to the family. A new book blew the startling discovery wide open. Lou and JonBenét: A Legendary Lawman’s Quest to Solve a Child Beauty Queen’s Murder, by John Anderson, which will be released later this month, focused on the late Colorado...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 13 Spoilers: Severide and Brett Have a Stalker
After a super short hiatus, we are back at Firehouse 51. Truck and Squad crashed on Chicago Fire Season 1 Episode 12, with each team claiming superiority over the other. The beef was short-lived as they made up towards the episode's end. We've seen this once every eleven years or so.
Alert: MPU Season 1 Episode 7 Spoilers: Keith Gets Reckless!
The Keith mystery continues. We're long overdue for Keith to spend some one-on-one time with his parents, which makes Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 Episode 7 an hour to look forward to for Alert Fanatics. But quality time with Keith doesn't keep Jason and the rest of the MPU...
Shrinking Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Potatoes
On Shrinking Season 1 Episode 4, Harrison Ford sings along to Sugar Ray's "Every Morning." Everything else could have been terrible, and it would not have mattered. Harrison Ford singing along to "Every Morning" is a treasure of a TV moment and should be mentioned many times on the year-end lists.
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13 Review: Past History
It has to be hard to be Joe Hill. He didn't grow up with Frank and feels like he's always living in his late father's shadow -- and he didn't even know the guy. He also isn't used to Frank disciplining his relatives the same way he would any cop who screwed up, which also contributed to his annoyance on Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 13.
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 14 Review: A Fair to Remember
The past always catches up with us, whether it's our actions or things we have experienced. On Fire Country Season 1 Episode 14, Jake and Cara had their first official date. Apart from a freaky emergency, Jake felt uncomfortable because of his past reputation, which Cara was well aware of.
Rihanna Performs Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show: Watch the Full Performance
Rihanna returned to the music scene in a big way on Sunday night. The proven hitmaker performed during the halftime show at Super Bowl 57 and featured some of her biggest hits. Cramming 17 years' worth of hits into the set must have been tough, and in the end, we...
Daryl Dixon: AMC Unveils Full Cast for Latest Walking Dead Spinoff
AMC has unveiled the full cast for its Norman Reedus-led Daryl Dixon spinoff of The Walking Dead. Joining the highly-anticipated series is Anne Charrier as Genet, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Laika Blanc Francard as Sylvie, Romain Levi as Codron, and newcomer Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent. Reedus reprises his role...
Days of Our Lives Alum Cody Longo Found Dead; Actor was 34.
A Days of Our Lives alum has passed away, and he was young, too. Variety Magazine reports that Cody Longo was found dead in his Austin, Texas, home on February 10. Longo was only 34 years old. He last worked on Days of Our Lives in 2011, when he played...
Your Honor Season 2 Episode 5 Review: Part Fifteen
How does a show resolve its central plot point in the middle of the season?. A lot happened on Your Honor Season 2, Episode 5. Did that sound overwhelming? Because it wasn't. Michael finally came clean to Charlie about how and why he was released from prison, transferring his fears and anxiety to Charlie.
The Flash Hits the Big Screen: Movie Trailer Features Two Barry Allens, and Huge Surprises
Following the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller, Warner Bros. Discovery hopes fans of The Flash put it aside to watch the new movie. The official trailer dropped during FOX's Super Bowl telecast on Sunday night, and it looks like it will live up to the hype. The movie is set to...
Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 13 Spoilers: Voight Uncovers Chapman's Past While Mourning Olinsky
If you've missed Alvin Olinsky, then gear up for a touching moment!. It's safe to say that the series hasn't been the same since Al's brutal death in Chicago PD Season 5 Episode 22. And Voight hasn't been the same since he lost his best friend and partner, primarily due to Voight's actions.
Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 13 Spoilers: A Storm Hits the Hospital!
Chicago Med took a second hiatus of nearly a month soon after returning from its winter break, but it's FINALLY back. According to Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 13 spoilers, a storm is about to hit our favorite hospital -- literally and figuratively. The storm looks especially bad in the...
