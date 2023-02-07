Read full article on original website
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Blotter 2/3 thru 2/9/2023
On 2/3/23 at 12:30 p.m., Jonathan A. Woods, 31, of 4 Dausman Rd., Pennellville, NY was arrested for Forcible Touching, Unlawfully Dealing with a Child, 1st degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, all class A misdemeanors following the investigation into an incident that reportedly occurred in the Town of Schroeppel. Mr. Woods is scheduled to be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 2/17/23.
informnny.com
Men scam $24k cash out of elderly couple claiming to be their grandson
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three men were charged with Grand Larceny after stealing over $24,000 from an elderly couple in Cayuga County. Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint that took place in the Town of Throop on February 8. It was reported to them...
WKTV
Scam and arrest in Cayuga County prompts warning for others
THROOP, NY (WKTV) - An arrest out of Cayuga County serves as a warning for people to hold on to their money and use caution when it comes to potential scams. On Wednesday, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint in the Town of Throop. It was reported that an elderly couple had been contacted by a subject via telephone claiming to be their grandson. The individual told them that he was in jail and needed money to make bail after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. Unaware that it was a scam, the couple went to the bank and withdrew $9,500.00 cash, believing they were helping their grandson.
whcuradio.com
Two more arrested in Cortland stolen trailer investigation
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two in Cortland are charged in connection with a grand larceny investigation. Authorities arrested 25-year-old Samantha Townsend and 45-year-old Jeremy Rice Thursday for their alleged involvement in the theft of a utility trailer from a job site in January. The trailer was found on a snowmobile trail with over $50,000 worth of equipment inside.
NYSP: 3 people charged with grand larceny after scamming $24,000 from elderly couple
New York State Police say the perpetrators sent a courier via Uber Package to pick up the money, which they had ordered to place in a box, and be delivered to them at a location in Syracuse.
whcuradio.com
Cortland men charged after traffic stop in Marathon
MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two Cortland men face charges after a traffic stop in the Village of Marathon. One man fled on foot and the other fled in his vehicle after authorities attempted to pull them over for a traffic infraction Thursday. 51-year-old Artist Quiller was arrested after a brief foot pursuit on foot. The driver, 62-year-old Anthony Perkins, was taken into custody after being pulled over again a short time later.
flackbroadcasting.com
Woman at fault in Oneida County two-car wreck was allegedly intoxicated, police say
TRENTON- A two-car personal injury wreck in Oneida County Thursday evening resulted in a DWI arrest for a woman, who is from out of state. It was shortly before 7:00 p.m. when emergency responders were called out to reports of a wreck on State Route 365, town of Trenton. Investigation...
Two arrested with cocaine after fleeing from police
Two Cortland men were arrested in Marathon after fleeing from police.
Cops Arrest 3 After $24k Taken In ‘Grandson Needs Help’ Scam
New York State Police say an elderly Central New York couple fell victim to an enduring scam that puts emotion ahead of all else: a sudden call that a loved one needs your help immediately. Authorities say the con worked for a while, as the couple was swindled out of...
Air One used to help capture suspects who ran from Syracuse Police
NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Air One was sent to the Onondaga Nation area on Thursday, February 9 to search for two suspects who were involved in a shots fired incident. Syracuse City Police responded to a shots fired call and when they arrived at the scene and tried to apprehend the […]
Cortland man allegedly sent harassing messages to child
A Cortland man has been arrested for sending harassing messages to a child.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man arrested, charged with firing shots that killed 11-month-old in Syracuse
An arrest has been made in connection to a 2021 shooting in Syracuse that left an 11-month-old baby dead. According to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, Jesse D. Outley has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly firing the shots that killed Dior Harris.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Four suspects involved in North Syracuse burglary
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — North Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ to identify individuals involved in a burglary at the Sunoco on 760 South Bay Road in the Village of North Syracuse. Police say that on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at about...
syracuse.com
State Police searching for North Country man who has ties to Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- State Police are searching for a missing North Country man that could be in the Syracuse area, troopers said. Around 12:47 p.m. Thursday, troopers received a report of a missing man who was last seen over a month ago in the town of Oswegatchie, according to a news release from State Police.
MV Crime Stoppers – Help Police Find Man Wanted By Police
Oneida City Police and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding a local man wanted on several charges, including grand larceny. Police are looking for 52-year-old Leonard Michael Vincett who failed to appear for sentencing, according to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida Police Department.
wwnytv.com
State police search Lowville village police department
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - State police investigators armed with a search warrant searched the Lowville village police department and removed documents. The search took place last Friday. State police Director of Public Information Beau Duffy confirmed only the search happened, but said he could release no other details because it’s an ‘ongoing investigation.’
localsyr.com
Woman forcefully arrested by Syracuse Police Department in Armory Square threatens lawsuit against city
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the early morning hours of January 28, 2023, Uniyah Chatman, 25, was accused of stealing a tip container from Nick’s Tomato Pie, in Armory Square. Officers responded, Chatman denied the theft and police don’t let her leave the area. Portions of body...
cnycentral.com
Fulton teacher facing weapons charges turned over firearms, surrendered to police
FULTON, N.Y. — The Fulton Jr. High shop teacher facing weapons charges voluntarily turned over all his firearms to authorities CNY Central learned Wednesday. The news come after 43-year-old Jesse Weigand’s arrest Tuesday and a judge’s decision to deny a red flag referral application from Fulton Police that would have ordered him to turnover his firearms.
Two Delaware Co. women arrested for animal neglect
Two Davenport women have been charged with animal neglect following an investigation by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.
iheart.com
Syracuse Police Make An Arrest In 2022 Homicide
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police make an arrest in a June, 2022 homicide. Back in June, Officer responded to call about a vehicle crashing into a tree a little before 2 in the afternoon. They found 22-year-old Remir Martin inside the vehicle shot. He died from his wounds. Another person,...
