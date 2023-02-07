ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Another close home game goes way of the Dawgs in 70-62 win over A&M

Close games at home have become a thing for Mississippi State since the start of SEC play but it doesn’t seem to bother this Bulldog team one bit. After losing the first two SEC home games against Ole Miss and South Carolina and doing so with the game being in single digits in the final frame, MSU continues to find ways to win the close ones now. The Bulldogs had a two-point lead in the fourth against Texas A&M on Sunday before hitting clutch free throws down the stretch and winning a 70-62 ball game over the Aggies.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

WATCH: Anastasia Hayes and Ahlana Smith talk Bulldog win over A&M

Mississippi State needed another strong close to a ball game on Sunday and they got it to earn a third-straight win knocking off Texas A&M 70-62. It was the fourth-straight win at home for the Bulldogs and all of those have been games that State had to close out after coming into the fourth quarter with narrow margins. MSU hit 14-of-16 free throws in the fourth which was a big reason for the win.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
428K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy