Close games at home have become a thing for Mississippi State since the start of SEC play but it doesn’t seem to bother this Bulldog team one bit. After losing the first two SEC home games against Ole Miss and South Carolina and doing so with the game being in single digits in the final frame, MSU continues to find ways to win the close ones now. The Bulldogs had a two-point lead in the fourth against Texas A&M on Sunday before hitting clutch free throws down the stretch and winning a 70-62 ball game over the Aggies.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO