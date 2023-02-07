ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

LSU board changes name of 'Dale Brown Court' to include Sue Gunter

Eighteen months after naming the basketball court after Dale Brown, the LSU board of supervisors added the late Sue Gunter’s name to the floor inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, an idea that had been brewing and then sparked public contention over the past week. The board voted Friday...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU's Aleah Finnegan steals show, but No. 5 Auburn prevails

After his LSU gymnastics team faced Auburn Friday night, Jay Clark hopped in his car, pulled out the score sheet, and it hit him: Aleah Finnegan won the all-around. The sophomore led LSU in three events and scored a perfect 10 on vault, becoming the first LSU gymnast to score two perfect 10s in consecutive meets since Ashleigh Gnat in 2016. Her 39.800 score led the meet’s seven all-arounders. The title was the first of her career.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU's freshman softball pitcher made two strong debuts in the same day at Tiger Park

LSU freshman Sydney Berzon’s college debut in the circle turned into a special one. Or two. Berzon pitched a one-hit shutout in a 12-0 victory against No. 19 Oregon State at the round-robin LSU Invitational on Saturday afternoon at Tiger Park, then returned in the nightcap to pitch out of a jam and earn her first save in a 11-3 victory against New Mexico State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Breaux ready to hit the sand for Nicholls

Hannan senior Carleigh Breaux has always thrived on the indoor volleyball court, but now, she’s taking her talents to the sand. Breaux signed with Nicholls for beach volleyball on Feb. 9. “I really liked the coach I was talking to, and it just felt like a community at Nicholls....
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

Shell Convent: A Groundbreaking Transformation Already Underway

Shell has been a strong presence in Louisiana for more than 100 years, the company has had a significant economic and social impact on the region. That isn’t about to diminish in the coming decades. Louisiana is already home to a wide range of Shell activities, from oil and...
CONVENT, LA
NOLA.com

Drug overdose kills three more in St. Tammany. It's now the leading cause of death there.

Three more people have died in St. Tammany Parish due to presumed drug overdoses, doubling the total in the first 11 days of February, the coroner said Saturday. Dr. Charles Preston said Feb. 5 that three men in their 30s died within 24 hours of what he suspects was opiod overdoses. Since then, three more men have died under similar circumstances, one on Monday in west St. Tammany and two others on Friday or Saturday in Lacombe.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Man arrested, accused of cutting tails off live nutria and posting videos online

A Patterson man was arrested in St. Mary Parish this week on accusations that he cut the tails of live nutria and released the injured animals back into the wild. State wildlife agents were alerted to a video on social media in which Harris DeHart, 45, uses a hook to catch a nutria and then severs the still-living rodent’s tail, according to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Agents said they found “multiple” other videos of DeHart cutting tails off other nutria and teaching a juvenile how to do the same while keeping the animals alive. He was arrested on Tuesday.
PATTERSON, LA

