Louisiana State: updates on Gulf Coast weather as high pressure system moves eastward, chilly weekend aheadStanleyLouisiana State
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com
Our Views: How to get ahead in colleges like LSU, without all that hard work
In the never-ending story of how to get ahead in college without really trying, there’s a new opportunity called ChatGPT. It’s an innovative product, a chatbot, allowing anyone to use artificial intelligence to compose a college essay, among other things. Is this the end of the student essay?...
NOLA.com
That time in 1949 they tossed Mardi Gras beads made from deadly seeds
This is an excerpt from the book “Mardi Gras Beads,” by Doug MacCash, part of LSU Press’ series “Louisiana True.”. Who could have predicted that beads made from all-natural materials would become a health hazard?. In 1949, certain strands of beads and bracelets that were tossed...
NOLA.com
LSU board changes name of 'Dale Brown Court' to include Sue Gunter
Eighteen months after naming the basketball court after Dale Brown, the LSU board of supervisors added the late Sue Gunter’s name to the floor inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, an idea that had been brewing and then sparked public contention over the past week. The board voted Friday...
NOLA.com
LSU's Aleah Finnegan steals show, but No. 5 Auburn prevails
After his LSU gymnastics team faced Auburn Friday night, Jay Clark hopped in his car, pulled out the score sheet, and it hit him: Aleah Finnegan won the all-around. The sophomore led LSU in three events and scored a perfect 10 on vault, becoming the first LSU gymnast to score two perfect 10s in consecutive meets since Ashleigh Gnat in 2016. Her 39.800 score led the meet’s seven all-arounders. The title was the first of her career.
NOLA.com
LSU vs. South Carolina women's basketball point spread, prediction
Listen to James Carville when he said “LSU women playing South Carolina will be better than any of that gas-bag crap before the Super Bowl” on Cashin' in with Carville a few weeks ago. South Carolina vs. LSU is a Southeastern Conference women's basketball game everyone has been...
NOLA.com
LSU's freshman softball pitcher made two strong debuts in the same day at Tiger Park
LSU freshman Sydney Berzon’s college debut in the circle turned into a special one. Or two. Berzon pitched a one-hit shutout in a 12-0 victory against No. 19 Oregon State at the round-robin LSU Invitational on Saturday afternoon at Tiger Park, then returned in the nightcap to pitch out of a jam and earn her first save in a 11-3 victory against New Mexico State.
NOLA.com
Louisiana man used info of inmates, dead people to collect $95K in COVID benefits, feds say
A Springfield man has pleaded guilty to using Louisiana residents' personal information — including that of prison inmates and dead people — to collect $95,000 in COVID unemployment benefits, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday. Chaz Ryan Watkins, 35, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and could get up...
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: Black history is our history, and eager students deserve to learn all of it.
Samia AbouAkar is a sophomore at Baton Rouge Magnet High School. She plans to study international relations and foreign affairs at LSU, Georgetown or Tulane as she prepares to become an international leader. She’s active in her school’s Beta Key Club, volunteers with the St. Sharbel Maronite Church youth group,...
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU women's 'ridiculous' success says S. Carolina needs to win while it can
On ESPN, they’re calling it the women’s basketball Super Bowl. The hyperbole for once isn’t all that heavy-handed. A matchup with the gross tonnage of No. 3 LSU at No. 1 South Carolina doesn’t come around very often. Especially this deep into the regular season with two teams that are the nation’s last unbeatens standing.
NOLA.com
Matt McMahon hoping freshmen can continue to step up to help end LSU's losing streak
Matt McMahon has counted mostly on his veteran players to step up and snap LSU out of an extended funk going back to late December. But in recent games, McMahon has asked more of his freshman class — particularly forwards Tyrell Ward and Shawn Phillips — in his quest to halt an 11-game losing streak.
NOLA.com
Talking Business: Chris Ferris discusses Fidelity Bank at 115 and its search for a partner
Chris Ferris came to Fidelity Bank in 2014 and was named its president and CEO in 2018. In the years since, he has helped grow the 115-year-old institution — which, until 2013, was a savings and loan — beyond its bread-and-butter business of home loans into a full-service bank that specializes in servicing small business clients.
NOLA.com
Breaux ready to hit the sand for Nicholls
Hannan senior Carleigh Breaux has always thrived on the indoor volleyball court, but now, she’s taking her talents to the sand. Breaux signed with Nicholls for beach volleyball on Feb. 9. “I really liked the coach I was talking to, and it just felt like a community at Nicholls....
NOLA.com
John Schroder kicks off campaign for governor, promises to restore faith in government
John Schroder kicked off his campaign for governor Thursday night with broad calls to improve public faith in government, tackle violent crime, better the state’s schools and govern in a transparent fashion. Schroder, a former state representative who has served as treasurer since 2017, was long on generalities but...
NOLA.com
Shell Convent: A Groundbreaking Transformation Already Underway
Shell has been a strong presence in Louisiana for more than 100 years, the company has had a significant economic and social impact on the region. That isn’t about to diminish in the coming decades. Louisiana is already home to a wide range of Shell activities, from oil and...
NOLA.com
Photos: Krewe of Tchefuncte's armada of merriment parades in Madisonville
The Krewe of Tchefuncte parades on the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Paul Gitz reigned as king and Sibley Brumfield as queen over the armada of merriment, organized 50 years ago.
NOLA.com
Their homes flooded 40 years ago. Soon, they'll share a $101.5 million settlement
After waiting 40 years, the victims of a Tangipahoa Parish flood caused by construction practices along a then-new stretch of Interstate 12 will soon see compensation from the state for the damages they endured. District Judge Jeff Johnson has given final approval to a $101.5 million class-action settlement for the...
NOLA.com
Drug overdose kills three more in St. Tammany. It's now the leading cause of death there.
Three more people have died in St. Tammany Parish due to presumed drug overdoses, doubling the total in the first 11 days of February, the coroner said Saturday. Dr. Charles Preston said Feb. 5 that three men in their 30s died within 24 hours of what he suspects was opiod overdoses. Since then, three more men have died under similar circumstances, one on Monday in west St. Tammany and two others on Friday or Saturday in Lacombe.
NOLA.com
Man arrested, accused of cutting tails off live nutria and posting videos online
A Patterson man was arrested in St. Mary Parish this week on accusations that he cut the tails of live nutria and released the injured animals back into the wild. State wildlife agents were alerted to a video on social media in which Harris DeHart, 45, uses a hook to catch a nutria and then severs the still-living rodent’s tail, according to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Agents said they found “multiple” other videos of DeHart cutting tails off other nutria and teaching a juvenile how to do the same while keeping the animals alive. He was arrested on Tuesday.
NOLA.com
To get more eyes on the budget, St. Tammany School Board expands financial oversight system
The St. Tammany Parish school district will expand its financial oversight system to include a second internal auditor and an audit committee to satisfy years of public demand for more transparency after a School Board vote Thursday. The board's vote reflects a push made by several newly elected members and...
