BBC
Cardiff: Drag queen was reported as missing by husband, inquest hears
A man was found dead in a city centre after being reported missing by his husband, an inquest has heard. Darren Haydn Meah-Moore's body was found on Park Lane, in Cardiff city centre, at about 19:35 GMT on 22 January. The 39-year-old from Newport was a drag artist who performed...
BBC
Brianna Ghey: Boy and girl arrested over Warrington park stabbing
A boy and girl, both aged 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 16-year-old girl at a park in Warrington. Brianna Ghey was found by members of the public at Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday. Emergency services were called just after 15:00...
BBC
Raheem Bailey: Family criticise police for dropping bullying investigation
The mother of a boy who lost a finger allegedly fleeing racist bullies has criticised police for their handling of the investigation. Raheem Bailey claimed he caught his finger in a fence escaping bullies at his former school in Blaenau Gwent. Shantal Bailey said the force's suggestion no one else...
BBC
Bournemouth crash: Woman on motorcycle dies in crash with car
A woman on a motorbike has died after it collided with a car in Bournemouth. The crash involving a grey VW Polo and black Honda motorcycle took place on Castle Lane West at about 18:30 GMT on Saturday. The woman, who was in her 40s, died at the scene and...
BBC
AKA shot dead: Top South African rapper killed with friend
One of South Africa's leading rappers, popularly known as AKA, has been shot dead outside a restaurant in the coastal city of Durban. Kiernan Forbes was killed along with his close friend, the chef and entrepreneur Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane. The pair are thought to have been on their way to...
BBC
WW2 bomb explosion in Great Yarmouth caught on camera
A huge blast was heard and debris seen rising into the air from the site of a World War Two bomb. Video posted on social media showed the moment the device exploded in Great Yarmouth as army specialists tried to disarm it. All Army and emergency service personnel have been...
BBC
Second rape reported in Carlisle town centre
Police have stepped up patrols after a second rape was reported in Cumbria. The attack is understood to have happened on Mary Street, Carlisle, between 22:00 GMT and 23:00 GMT on Saturday. Cumbria Police said a woman in her 20s was being supported by specialist officers. "We understand this may...
BBC
Birmingham car cannibals leaves woman 'in shock'
A woman has spoken of her shock after returning to her car to find it stripped of parts. Charaya White, 28, from Birmingham, said she suffered a panic attack when she found much of her Citroen C1 had been scavenged at the city's New Canal Street car park in May 2022.
BBC
Watch: WW2 bomb goes off in unplanned detonation
The moment a World War Two bomb exploded in an unplanned detonation has been captured in aerial pictures. The footage released by Norfolk Police shows smoke and debris rising high into the air in Great Yarmouth. All Army and emergency service personnel have been accounted for, the force said. Work...
BBC
Epsom College: Gun law plea renewed after family found dead
A woman fighting for changes to UK gun laws after her sister and nieces were shot dead has demanded immediate action after the Epsom College tragedy. Emma Ambler's sister Kelly Fitzgibbons and her two daughters were killed in Sussex in 2020 by partner Robert Needham who then killed himself. She...
BBC
Three men arrested in Wiltshire after hunt video emerges
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of wildlife offences after a video emerged appearing to show people pulling a fox out of a den. A 29-year-old, from Lacock, a 38-year old, from Bromham, and a 35-year-old, from Devizes, were all arrested earlier, Wiltshire Police said. The clip appears to...
BBC
Man who fled Scotland with young boy for 10 years is jailed
A man who abducted a young boy from Scotland and took him to Malaysia for 10 years has been jailed. Scott Forbes, 62, admitted flying from Aberdeen with the boy in April 2012, and only returning with him last year. Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Forbes had concerns for the boy's...
BBC
Tehleigher Bunting: Speeding drug-driver jailed for killing girl, 14
A speeding motorist deemed medically unfit to drive killed a 14-year-old girl who was walking arm-in-arm with her friend on the pavement. Aaron Carter, 38, had epilepsy and had smoked cannabis before hitting Tehleigher Bunting in Braunstone Lane, Leicester, in October. The teenager died at the scene. At Leicester Crown...
BBC
Great Yarmouth: Clear-up begins after World War Two bomb explodes
Clear-up operations are under way after a World War Two bomb exploded while work was carried out to defuse it. Army specialists were attempting to disarm the device at Bollards Quay in Great Yarmouth on Friday when an unplanned detonation happened at about 17:00 GMT. People on social media said...
BBC
Pair jailed for neglecting and assaulting children
A man and woman who left four young children hungry in a rubbish-strewn house have both been jailed for a year. Shane Curran, 47, and Nicola McCall, 44, were found guilty of neglecting the children, three of whom were also physically assaulted, while living at a house in Glasgow's southside.
BBC
Pontypridd: Two pedestrians died of multiple injuries - inquest
Two pedestrians killed in a road crash suffered multiple injuries, an inquest has heard. Kayleigh Cornwell and Jason Morgan, both 32, died after being struck by a car on the B4273 between Ynysybwl and Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 18:30 GMT on 27 January. The coroner was told the...
BBC
Crook residents shocked after cars burnt out in town
Residents say they have been left in shock after ten cars were destroyed by fire in neighbouring streets in a County Durham town. People living in Milburn Street and Wilson Street, Crook, were woken by the vehicle fires in the early hours of Sunday morning. Witnesses told the BBC that...
BBC
Bix crash: Man killed was 'wonderful human'
The brother of a man killed in a car crash has said his family were "so immensely proud of the wonderful human being he was". Sammy Phillips, 19, and a 22-year-old friend, were the occupants of a BMW when it crashed on Friday. It crashed into a tree on the...
BBC
Mental health ward patient's killing could have been avoided - judge
"Dreadful events" which led to the killing of a man by another patient in a mental health ward were "entirely avoidable", a court has heard. Owen Herbert, 19, strangled Richard Laversuch, 63, at the NHS-run Parklands Hospital in Basingstoke, Hampshire, in November 2021. Judge Peter Fraser spoke of "a litany...
