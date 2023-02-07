Read full article on original website
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The children whose names have been erased
The wounded children in Adana City Hospital are too young to know how much they've lost. I watched doctors in the intensive care unit bottle-feed an injured six-month-old girl whose parents can't be found. There are hundreds more cases of unidentified children whose parents are dead or untraceable. The earthquake...
BBC
Turkey-Syria earthquake: New-born and mother saved after four days in rubble
A new-born baby and his mother have been rescued from rubble in Turkey, around 90 hours after the first of Monday's deadly earthquakes. The 10-day-old boy, named Yagiz, was retrieved from a ruined structure in the southern Hatay province. Footage showed the child being carefully taken out overnight - a...
BBC
Turkey-Syria earthquake: NI rescuers working through the night
A search and rescue team from Northern Ireland worked through the night in a bid to help people still trapped under earthquake-hit buildings in Turkey. Ryan Gray and Kyle Murray from K9 Search & Rescue NI have joined the international rescue operation in the southern Turkish city of Adana. "These...
BBC
Turkey earthquake rescue continues almost 150 hours on: 'You are a miracle'
Rescuers have pulled a seven-month-old baby from the rubble of a building in Hatay, southern Turkey, 139 hours after Monday's deadly earthquake. Elsewhere in Hatay, a 12-year-old girl, Cudie, was saved after being trapped for 147 hours. State media also reported a 13-year-old saved in Gaziantep on Sunday, with rescuers...
BBC
Turkey earthquake fault lines mapped from space
It seems almost insensitive to start to have a deep dive into the science behind Monday's earthquake events in Turkey. More than 22,000 people are already confirmed dead and an unknown number still lie trapped, with the window for their rescue closing rapidly. And yet the science will go on....
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Family caught in disaster after attending funeral
A grieving family who flew from the UK for a funeral found themselves in the middle of a disaster after getting caught up in the Turkey earthquake. Eylem Yildiz travelled to Besni for Wednesday's ceremony from Swindon, Wiltshire, with three relatives after her father died on Tuesday, 31 January. Daughter...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Cumbria restaurant owner's family trapped
A restaurant owner unable to contact family members after his Turkish home town was hit by last week's earthquake is planning to take aid to the country. Mehmet Durmus, who runs the Aspava restaurant in Cockermouth, Cumbria, has raised more than £7,700 after starting a fundraiser online. He has...
Ukraine blitzes 31 ‘elite’ Russian tanks in fresh humiliation for Vladimir Putin
CARNAGE engulfing Russian troops on the Ukraine frontline emerged yesterday in harrowing pictures showing a column of 31 armoured vehicles being blitzed. Chaos is seen engulfing soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s “meat grinder” ranks near the eastern town of Vuhledar, with some crushed by their own tanks as they flee.
BBC
Great Yarmouth: Clear-up begins after World War Two bomb explodes
Clear-up operations are under way after a World War Two bomb exploded while work was carried out to defuse it. Army specialists were attempting to disarm the device at Bollards Quay in Great Yarmouth on Friday when an unplanned detonation happened at about 17:00 GMT. People on social media said...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russians slowly take ground around Bakhmut
"Stay close to the wall. Move fast. Single file. Just a few at a time." The staccato instructions come from the Ukrainian army escort taking us to a military position in battle-scarred Bakhmut, a city once famed for its sparkling wines. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the eastern city...
BBC
Ethiopia Orthodox Church split: Social media restricted
Ethiopia has restricted social media and messaging platforms ahead of rival planned rallies following a split in the popular Orthodox Church. The row has caused deadly violence and began last month when some clerics accused the main church of ethnic discrimination, which it denies. The authorities banned protests by both...
BBC
Islamic State attack kills Syria mushroom pickers
At least 11 people have died in an attack in central Syria that has been blamed on Islamic State militants, a war monitor has said. Militants attacked a group of about 75 people picking mushrooms near Palmyra, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said. Syria's state news agency...
BBC
Fighter jets for Ukraine: The challenges of giving warplanes to Kyiv
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky spent much of the past week touring European capitals, appealing to leaders to send his country fighter jets. At the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine was believed to have around 120 combat capable aircraft - mainly consisting of aging Soviet-era MiG-29s and Su-27s. But officials...
BBC
Ukraine war: Belgorod locals live in fear but won't blame Putin
The sounds of war are becoming routine at this market a few miles inside Russia's border with Ukraine. I hear explosions in the distance. But no-one flinches. Just metres away other stalls have been reduced to twisted metal. They were hit by a mortar a few days before. At the...
BBC
Knowsley: Asylum seeker says he was shocked by hotel protest
Fifteen people have been arrested after violent clashes outside a Merseyside hotel accommodating asylum seekers. Ahmed, who did not want to give his second name, said he saw the protest from a window in the hotel, where he has been staying for a month as a political asylum seeker. The...
