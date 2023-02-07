ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man takes plea deal in deadly 2022 Fleur Drive crash

By Kelly Maricle
 5 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — A plea deal was approved Monday in the case of a Des Moines man charged with vehicular homicide in a January 2022 crash on Fleur Drive.

Spencer Smith, 25, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle-OWI and serious injury by vehicle-OWI. He had originally been charged with two other offenses, homicide by vehicle-reckless driving and serious injury by vehicle-reckless driving.

Smith was charged in the January 25, 2022 crash that killed 67-year-old Nancy Horton. Court documents said Smith was speeding southbound on Fleur Drive when the Chrysler Pacifica he was driving rear-ended a Cadillac Escalade that had turned onto Fleur from the Des Moines International Airport.

The Pacifica caught fire but witnesses were able to pull Smith from the minivan. Blood taken after he was transported to the hospital showed he had a BAC of .157. The legal limit in Iowa is .08.

Police said Horton, the driver of the Escalade, had a weak pulse on the scene and was taken to the hospital. She died a few days later.

A sentencing hearing for Smith has been scheduled for February 22.

