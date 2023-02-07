Read full article on original website
Bitcoin price correction was overdue — analysts outline why the end of 2023 will be bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price and the wider crypto market corrected at the start of this week, giving back a small portion of the gains accrued in January, but it’s safe to say that the more experienced traders expected some technical correction. What was unexpected was the SEC’s Feb. 9 enforcement...
Kraken staking ban is another nail in crypto’s coffin — and that’s a good thing
Rumors of an impending crypto ban came to fruition on Feb. 9 with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s enforcement action against Kraken, which resulted in a settlement where the exchange agreed to end its staking services for American users. The action will likely extend to all companies based in the United States.
Ethereum price risks 20% correction amid SEC’s crackdown on crypto staking
Ethereum’s native token, Ether (ETH), saw its worst daily performance of the year as the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stopped Kraken, a cryptocurrency exchange, from offering crypto staking services. On Feb. 9, Kraken agreed to pay $30 million to settle the SEC’s allegation that it broke...
Nexo shutters US Earn product a month after settling with regulators
Cryptocurrency lending firm Nexo Capital is set to terminate its yield-bearing Earn Interest Product for its customers in the United States roughly a month after it agreed to pay $45 million in penalties to U.S. regulators. Nexo announced the termination in a Feb. 10 blog post saying the product would...
Crypto Biz: FTX clawbacks, Genesis silver lining?
Remember when Sam Bankman-Fried admitted to being a significant donor to the Democratic and Republican parties? Well, the recipients of the tainted money have been formally requested to return the funds to FTX’s creditors. So far, we know of three prominent Democratic groups — the DNC, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — that have returned SBF-linked donations in December 2022. Will the rest follow?
Public miners increased Bitcoin production, hash rate in January
The first production update of 2023 from publicly listed Bitcoin (BTC) mining companies shows a steady increase in hash rate and a surge in BTC production compared to the previous month, according to a new analysis from Hashrate Index. The majority of public miners increased their bitcoin production in January,...
Bit2Me and Mastercard launch debit card with crypto cashback
The merger of Web2 and Web3 tools continues as crypto-backed debit cards become more mainstream. In an announcement on Feb. 10, Bit2Me, the largest Spanish cryptocurrency exchange, revealed its new cashback debit card in partnership with Mastercard. The original Bit2Me card works for its users via the Mastercard network that...
Kazakhstan to mandate 75% revenue sale from crypto mining for tax purposes
Kazakhstan, one of the world’s biggest Bitcoin (BTC) mining hubs, announced plans to introduce new crypto regulations to reduce tax fraud and unlawful business operations. A new law signed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Feb. 6 reinstated the nation’s stand against the unlawful mining operations and issuance of crypto assets. Out of the two distinct pieces of legislation, the first requires the secured digital assets issuers to have the government’s permission.
Bitcoin price taps 3-week lows as SEC fears liquidate $250M of crypto longs
Bitcoin (BTC) fell to bearish target zones on Feb. 10 as bulls failed to hold important support above $22,000. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD dropping to $21,633 on Bitstamp. The pair reacted badly to regulatory fears from the United States but had already faced days of...
Multichain DEXs are on the rise with new protocols enabling them
Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their ability to offer users a high degree of control over their assets and a more secure trading environment than centralized exchanges. However, one major limitation of DEXs is their inability to support cross-chain and margin trading. There...
Bitcoin could hit $10M in 9 years but more sidechains needed: Blockstream CEO
Blockstream CEO Adam Back believes the price of Bitcoin (BTC) could reach $10 million by the end of the sixth halvening in 2032, as long as Bitcoin layer-2 technology and wallet infrastructure improves. In a Feb. 12 Twitter thread, Back, one of the contributors to Bitcoin core, was explaining to...
Fed governor Waller says crypto ecosystem has distinct parts with varying potential
The parts that make up the cryptocurrency ecosystem are not all equal, the United States Federal Reserve Board of Governors member, Christopher Waller, told a conference audience on Feb. 10. He had clear preferences among the three elements of the ecosystem that he identified. Waller was hosted by the Global...
DEX aggregators making DeFi accessible to CEX fans
The sudden collapse of what was once the second-largest crypto exchange in the world has accelerated the migration from centralized exchanges (CEXs) to decentralized exchanges (DEXs). The now-bankrupt FTX still owes the equivalent of billions of dollars to users across the globe, and this is not the only instance of traders losing their funds with CEXs. The benefits of self-custody wallets and the use of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications have become more evident.
Binance upgrades proof-of-reserves verification to include zk-SNARKs
On Feb 10, cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced a major upgrade to its proof-of-reserves verification system, saying it would now incorporate zk-SNARKs — a cutting-edge technology Binance reports will allow it to verify its reserves in a more secure, transparent manner. After the collapse of FTX in 2022, proof-of-reserves verification...
Bitcoin price more correlated to FTX developments than macro events: Research
The collapse of FTX and related developments did more to pull up or push down the price of Bitcoin (BTC) throughout Q4, compared to macroeconomic events such as rate hikes, according to research. In a “State of Bitcoin Q4 2022” report published on Feb. 10, Messari research analysts Sami Kassab...
Bitcoin miners as energy buyers, explained
The energy consumption of cryptocurrency mining is a trade-off for the security and decentralization of blockchain networks. However, through the use of sustainable energy sources and effective mining algorithms, there are ongoing efforts to make the process more energy-efficient and sustainable. Mining crypto uses energy because it is a process...
Breaking: Paxos facing SEC lawsuit over Binance USD — Report
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reportedly told stablecoin issuer Paxos Trust Co. it's planning to sue the firm for violation of investor protection laws in relation to Binance USD (BUSD). According to a Feb. 12 report in The Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the...
Paris Blockchain Week and Google Cloud launch Web3 startup competition
The startup competition at Paris Blockchain Week will kick off today in partnership with Google Cloud. Startups with a focus on blockchain and Web3 will have up to Feb. 15 to apply to participate in this unique opportunity to engage with investors that have a dedicated focus on the industry, and convince them to back their projects.
Shopify launches suite of blockchain commerce tools for merchants
Crypto-friendly e-commerce giant Shopify has launched a suite of blockchain commerce tools to enhance the user experience of their Web3-focused stores hosted by the platform. Announcing the move via Twitter on Feb. 9, Shopify blockchain team designer @ryancreatescopy noted, “we’ve launched some fresh tools to help you buidl tokengating apps for Shopify merchants.”
PayPal held $604M in Bitcoin and other crypto at the end of 2022
Global payment giant PayPal holds a significant part of its financial liabilities in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) offered to its customers. As of Dec. 31, PayPal held a total of $604 million in various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), according to the annual report filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 10.
