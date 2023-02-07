ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

It sounds like David Pastrnak's extension will cost Bruins more than they anticipated

By Scott Mc Laughlin
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e2rSA_0kfCFfWS00

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said on Friday that David Pastrnak’s extension is “moving towards getting done.” ESPN’s Emily Kaplan wrote on Tuesday morning that the two sides are “financially very close” and that it’s “tracking to get done this season, after some progress the last few weeks.”

That’s the good news if you’re the Bruins or a Bruins fan. Friedman and Kaplan aren’t just guessing at this. They’re as tied in as anyone in the hockey world, and if they’re saying things like that, it’s a pretty safe bet that a deal is in fact getting close to completion.

These negotiations have dragged on longer than pretty much anyone anticipated, but as long as they end with Pastrnak remaining in Boston for many years to come, no one is really going to care how long it took.

But Friedman and Kaplan also shared some details that suggest that the Bruins aren’t entirely comfortable with where this contract is ultimately going to end up.

“I think when this is over, we will find out that David Pastrnak pushed the Boston Bruins in a position they didn’t think they would get to and didn’t want to be in,” Friedman said. “What’s the biggest weapon you have in a negotiation? It’s the willingness to say no. I think David Pastrnak had a willingness to say, ‘Look, if you guys aren’t going to do this, it’s gonna be a problem.’ And I think he pushed the Bruins into an area that maybe they didn’t want to go in. I think it’s gonna get done because I think they recognized it has to get done. That’s my opinion.”

Kaplan echoed that sentiment on Tuesday.

“It sounds like Pastrnak will get paid on level with the top stars in the league, and for more money than Boston’s front office was originally budgeting,” she wrote.

So, what does that mean in terms of actual numbers? Well, you can break those “top stars” into a few tiers. Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid are at the very top with cap hits of $12.6 and $12.5 million, respectively (beginning next season in MacKinnon’s case). Then there’s Artemi Panarin, Auston Matthews and Erik Karlsson all in the $11.5-11.7M range. Next comes Drew Doughty, John Tavares and Mitch Marner all between $10.9-11M.

It would be silly for the Bruins front office to be uncomfortable with anything less than that, so we can pretty safely assume that this price range that they “didn’t think they would get to and didn’t want to be in” is at least $11 million per year, for the maximum eight years they can sign him for.

The question is whether it’s closer to the $11 million side of that top stars level or if it approaches that MacKinnon/McDavid $12.5 million tier.

To Friedman’s final point, it has to get done. Even if it costs the Bruins $1-1.5 million more per year than they were hoping, they simply have to lock up Pastrnak. Their chances of competing for Stanley Cups in the post-Patrice Bergeron years are better with Pastrnak, worse without him.

Their chances of using the $11-12 million they would save by not signing Pastrnak on someone who would be as impactful are low. They would then be right back in the market for an elite goal-scorer that they would have to get into a bidding war for, and it’s not like there are Rocket Richard contenders on the trade or free-agent markets very often anyways.

Nonetheless, paying Pastrnak more than they anticipated obviously does affect the Bruins’ planning moving forward. That $1-1.5 million could be the difference between being able to afford to give a nice depth player like Trent Frederic or Connor Clifton a raise this summer vs. having to let them walk. Or on the upper end of the roster, it could affect how high they can go in a bidding war for a future No. 1 center at some point.

Those are bridges to cross when the Bruins get there, though. Whatever problems they might face in the months and years to come would be a lot tougher if they also had to replace Pastrnak. Having Pastrnak in the fold should help them attract players anyways, so take care of Pastrnak first -- no matter the cost -- and figure out the rest later. It sounds like the Bruins are getting close to completing that first step.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Players Who Could Be Moved at the 2023 Trade Deadline

The 2023 Trade Deadline is getting closer and closer. As first place in the NHL, all eyes are on the Boston Bruins to see what they’ll do. The team has been reported to be interested in a number of big-name free agents, including defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics Reportedly Targeting Three-Time NBA Champ On Buyout Market

The Boston Celtics didn’t make a big splash ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but there’s still an opportunity for the title contenders to make a future move. The Celtics could look to the buyout market to add a piece, and reportedly have their eyes set on a player that has plenty of championship experience.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Mike Muscala Addresses Relationship With Al Horford, Celtics Role

Mike Muscala might be the newest member of the Boston Celtics, however, there is some locker-room familiarity. Muscala, who was acquired by the Celtics from the Thunder in exchange for Justin Jackson and two second-round picks, had spent the last four seasons in Oklahoma City. And along that ride, the...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline

The 2023 NBA trade deadline has passed, and the league’s structure has changed as a result. However, the Boston Celtics made only a single change to try and strengthen their frontcourt. Was it a meaningful enough addition, though? Here we look at the biggest mistake that the Celtics may have committed at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
BOSTON, MA
houseofhockey.net

Evander Kane and Brady Tkachuk throw down in WILD fight

The Edmonton Oilers are in Ottawa today taking on the Senators and it's been a very entertaining game up to this point. The Edmonton Oilers are fighting to remain in a playoff position, while the Ottawa Senators are just trying to show they've improved from past seasons. During the game,...
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Blues, Canucks, Oilers, Red Wings, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues. What made them walk away from Timo Meier and Patrick Kane, both of whom they were rumored to be in on? What is the latest on Luke Schenn?. The Edmonton Oilers are...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Devils News & Rumors: Injury Report, Timo Meier & More

A lot has happened since the New Jersey Devils returned from their eight-day break. They have two additional victories under their belt and improved to a record of 13-0-1 versus the Pacific Division this season. The club has earned a 34-13-4 record through 51 games and remains locked into the second position in the Metropolitan Divison behind the Carolina Hurricanes.
NHL

Tarasenko's message to St. Louis

Former Blue shared a message for St. Louis on Instagram. Vladimir Tarasenko, who was traded to the New York Rangers on Thursday, shared a message to the fans in St. Louis on Sunday. Here's what he had to say on his personal Instagram account:. (To my) St. Louis Blues family,
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

NHL Trade Deadline: Predicting Where Each Top Target Will Land

The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is less than a month away (March 3), so the trading season is officially upon us. As we gear up to the deadline, we naturally are expected to see several moves. In this piece, I will be predicting where each of the top trade targets will end up being moved to before the deadline passes. Let’s get started.
NBC Sports

Brad Stevens addresses Payton Pritchard's desire to play more

Payton Pritchard seemed like a prime candidate to be moved at the NBA trade deadline. The Boston Celtics guard was the subject of trade rumors while the C's searched for frontcourt help, and he seemed open to the idea of a fresh start with a new team. Prior to Thursday's...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tatum reveals how Mike Muscala impressed him in Celtics debut

The Boston Celtics didn't wait long to incorporate Mike Muscala into their lineup. The veteran forward -- who the C's acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder before Thursday's NBA trade deadline for Justin Jackson and two second-round picks -- made his debut with the franchise Friday night when it hosted the struggling Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy