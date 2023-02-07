Ross Tucker gives backstory on the 'must-win game' question Nick Sirianni was asked

Nick Sirianni is dialed in, and even a little joke during a press conference couldn’t knock him off his game.

Super Bowl media night is always a bit of an adventure. There are scores of reporters there, and some are willing to take it a little less seriously than others. So, every now and again, there will be a question that turns heads.

This year, one such question was directed at Sirianni. He was asked if Sunday’s contest was a “must-win game,” which elicited nothing more than a deadpan “yeah” from the Eagles head coach.

Ross Tucker knows the reporter behind the question, and he gave the backstory Tuesday on “Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team.”

“Sirianni seems absolutely laser-focused,” Tucker said. “A guy I know tried to ask him if it’s a must-win game, and he was joking around, and Sirianni wasn’t having any of it. He just said yeah and moved on to the next guy.

“His name is Dave Dameshek, he’s a buddy of mine, he’s a Pittsburgh guy. He asks it every year at the Super Bowl, and it’s funny because every year it gets picked up by all these different outlets and it becomes a big thing. It’s a joke. The guy used to be a comedian or a comic writer, so it’s a joke. Sirianni was ready for it, because he wasn’t having anything of it.”

Siriani wasn’t the only one who faced that question either. Jalen Hurts was among the other recipients, and he responded by saying “every game is."

