Oshkosh, WI

A top swimmer and three standout basketball players: Vote for the Oshkosh/Fond du Lac high school athlete of the week

By Ricardo Arguello, Oshkosh Northwestern
 5 days ago
Who was the area's top prep performer last week? You tell us.

You can vote for the Oshkosh/Fond du Lac high school athlete of the week until 3 p.m. Saturday.

Aiden Heffner of Fond du Lac boys hockey won last week's poll with 1,029 votes out of 2,100 total.

You don't have to be a subscriber to vote. Votes are limited to one per hour per device.

You can make a nomination for a future athlete of the week by sending an email to rarguello@postcrescent.com by 3 p.m. Sunday. Do not send votes to this address.

Here is the ballot. If the poll does not display, refresh your browser.

