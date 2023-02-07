ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Andy Reid’s Three Keys to Life Are Further Proof That He’s An American Treasure

By Daniel Morrison
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Xgiu_0kfCFOiD00
Rob Carr / Staff PhotoG/Getty

Andy Reid is an American treasure. There really isn’t much debate about that. Still, Reid gave everyone further proof of how amazing he is while explaining the three keys to life.

It was during Super Bowl media day that Reid was asked about these keys to life.

“Rock the Tommy Bahama,” Andy Reid said while wearing what appeared to be a Tommy Bahama shirt. “Eat some cheeseburgers and be happy.”

Really, what else do you need in life? Reid has the clothing brand he’s comfortable in and the food he likes to eat. They make him happy, the third of his keys to life.

Reid will be going up against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the Super Bowl. He brought the Eagles to one Super Bowl, where they lost to the New England Patriots. Since then, both Reid and the Eagles have individually won Super Bowls.

Andy Reid Gave an On-Brand Answer About Playing in Germany

Next season, the Kansas City Chiefs are going to play the New England Patriots in Germany. When asked about this, Andy Reid managed to give an incredibly on-brand answer about the game.

“I look forward to getting a bratwurst,” Reid said.

That’s the way to do it. When traveling abroad it’s always important to eat and drink the indigenous cuisine. That’s exactly what Andy Reid, a big eater, is going to do while he’s in Germany.

Now, if only Andy Reid and Bill Belichick can coach the game in Lederhosen. That would be something worth seeing.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

NBC Makes Decision on Tony Dungy Following Controversial Tweet

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach turned NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy will be on the air for the network’s coverage of the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs Saturday. A network spokesperson confirmed the news to Sports Illustrated‘s Jimmy Traina. He will serve in a studio role alongside Maria Taylor and Jason Garrett for the Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars game. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Eagles Owner Has Honest Admission About Firing Andy Reid

After a disappointing season in 2012, the Eagles announced that Andy Reid would not return. That led to him becoming the next head coach of the Chiefs. On Sunday night, Reid will have a chance to lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory over the Eagles.  With kickoff approaching very soon, ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Andy Reid sends simple message to Chiefs

Think of all the great inspirational speeches football coaches have given in Hollywood blockbusters. Who could forget, “You make sure they remember forever the night they played the Titans,” from Remember the Titans (2000). How about Matthew McConaughey’s speech ending with, “We are … Marshall!” from We are Marshall (2006). Kansas City Chiefs head coach Read more... The post Andy Reid sends simple message to Chiefs appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Is Completely Unrecognizable With New Blonde Hair Look

New year, new album, and new look! country music superstar Shania Twain rocked some beautiful blonde locks while celebrating the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Thursday (February 2nd). Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. Following the party, Twain took to her Instagram to...
Outsider.com

JonBenet Ramsey Case: Newly-Discovered Docs Reveal Major DNA Evidence

More than 26 years after JonBenet Ramsey was murdered in her Boulder, Colorado home, newly-discovered documents reveal major DNA evidence in the famous unsolved case. According to Fox News, the newly-surfaced documents are from the early investigation into the then 6-year-old’s death. The documents reveal that DNA evidence was found on JonBenet’s clothing as well as under her fingernails. The DNA did not match any of those that were close to the case. Authorities have floated the possibility that JonBenet’s parents were involved in the little girl’s murder.
BOULDER, CO
Outsider.com

Beloved Groundhog Dies Shortly Before Making Groundhog Day Prediction

On this gloomy Groundhog Day in Canada, the sad news of Fred la Marmotte’s passing arrived hours before he could perform his annual ritual. The revered rodent was dearly loved by all and will be profoundly missed. Thursday morning was filled with joy and music at Val-d’Espoir, Quebec’s Groundhog...
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Kyle Busch Mexican Prison Sentence Announced for Firearm Charges

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch has been handed a three-and-half-year sentence in Mexican prison stemming from his January arrest. Per a press release from Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic office, a man visiting Quintana Roo, Cancún, was arrested by the National Guard on Jan. 27 after security identified a handgun in his baggage. The man, identified as “Kyle Thomas B” from Nevada, “was credited with his full responsibility in the commission of the crime of carrying a firearm without a license and possession of cartridges for the exclusive use of the Armed Forces.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Risks Losing Fans Over New Danny Reagan Storyline

Fans of some of our favorite primetime dramas tend to be a dedicated bunch, especially when it comes to rooting for a couple that they have been hoping to see finally get together. Shipping couples on our primetime shows is part of the excitement as TV watchers tune in regularly hoping to finally see some sparks begin to fly between two major characters.
Outsider.com

Diver’s Head Bitten off by 19-foot Great White in Fatal Attack

In a tragic incident, a great white shark took a diver’s life after the apex predator ripped off the diver’s head. This also marks this year’s first fatal shark attack. According to reports, Manuel Lopez was scuba diving off the coast of Mexico near Benito Juárez in Sonora, on the west coast of Mexico. During the incident, the 19-foot shark attacked him. At the time, horrified fishermen watched helplessly.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

644K+
Followers
73K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy