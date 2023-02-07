CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made multiple arrests over the past several days, including: Thursday, Feb. 2 Deputies located Heath Kerry Johnson, 36, of Cullman, at an abandoned residence in the Berlin community. Johnson had outstanding warrants. A subsequent search of his person allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His failure to appear warrants included three counts of possession of dangerous drugs, four counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and three traffic violations. Friday, Feb. 3 Deputies arrested Walter...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO