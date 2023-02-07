Read full article on original website
WAFF
Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff’s appeal
‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community. 48 First Alert Fundamentals: Where should I shelter in my home during severe weather?. Updated: 7 hours...
WAFF
‘Business as Usual’: Boaz gun range owners react to ATF regulation
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) -A rule set in place by ATF is likely to affect 99% of gun owners according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. Marshall’s office issued a press release where he outlined why he’s suing to block this. He believes the rule is “neither constitutional or legislatively...
Lauderdale County drug trafficking suspect reportedly cut ankle monitor after bonding out
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is looking for a drug trafficking suspect after he bonded out and cut his ankle monitor, according to Sheriff Joe Hamilton.
Police said an Alabama man was ‘alert and conscious’ when he left their jail. Video shows otherwise.
Anthony Mitchell, 33, died in police custody on Jan. 27.
Warrants: City Councilman Devyn Keith’s alleged thefts total $491 in multiple incidents
On November 14 and 15, December 28 and February 2, Keith is accused of stealing a variety of items, including groceries, miscellaneous products and a pair of headphones from Walmart.
WAAY-TV
New details released on Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith's criminal charges
Arrest warrants released Friday provide new details into the criminal charges against Huntsville City Council member Devyn Keith. Keith was arrested Feb. 2 and Feb. 8 on theft charges related to four shoplifting incidents at three Huntsville Walmart stores. The warrants say Keith took:. Groceries and other items valued at...
wvtm13.com
Former Blountsville teacher's murder conviction upheld in appeals court
BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. — UPDATE: Feb. 8, 2023:. The Alabama Attorney General's Office released information which stated the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of Bobbie Holaway, 66, of Blountsville. Holaway was convicted in June 2020 for the murder of her husband, Jerry Holaway. Bobbie Holaway was sentenced...
WAAY-TV
58 pounds of marijuana, guns and other drugs seized in Madison County bust
A large amount of drugs and other evidence were seized in a recent search by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said its narcotics agents were investigating suspicions of cocaine being sold at a home on Basin Street in Huntsville. When they searched the house, they...
Alabama man allegedly killed 2 because someone stole from his uncle: ‘They was ready to die’
A man already charged with capital murder had charges filed against him Wednesday for a second count of capital murder and for attempted murder, each of the three counts stemming from a Sunday evening shooting near Falkville. Joshua Lamar Knighten, 35, is being held in Morgan County Jail on a...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville mail carrier sentenced to prison for selling mail on dark web
A former Huntsville mail carrier will spend 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing mail. Zachary Rashad Humphrey then will have three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to receipt of stolen mail matter and theft of mail by a postal employee in November 2022. He was...
Alabama man charged with killing two people because ‘They was ready to die’
An Alabama man killed two people Sunday night, police said, after he believed people were stealing from his uncle. Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Joshua Lamar Knighten, 35, of Falkville, Alabama, is charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. Investigators said he...
CCSO arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made multiple arrests over the past several days, including: Thursday, Feb. 2 Deputies located Heath Kerry Johnson, 36, of Cullman, at an abandoned residence in the Berlin community. Johnson had outstanding warrants. A subsequent search of his person allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His failure to appear warrants included three counts of possession of dangerous drugs, four counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and three traffic violations. Friday, Feb. 3 Deputies arrested Walter...
Fayetteville teen charged with ‘threatening mass violence at a school’
Social media posts that were said to have threatened the Fayetteville City High School led to the arrest of an 18-year-old.
Three arrested in Decatur, accused of using stolen identities to make fake copies for immigrants
Three people were charged with trafficking stolen identities that authorities said they were using to make fake copies for undocumented immigrants.
WAFF
‘I just need closure’: Boaz mother hopeful for lengthy sentence for daughter’s killer
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The mother of a woman killed in 2021 is demanding closure as the person responsible for her accepted a guilty blind plead deal for manslaughter on Tuesday. On Nov. 5, 2021 Jana Chatman was found near her wrecked car off of Dixie Dale Road in Albertville with fatal gunshots wounds.
WAFF
Marshall County officials preparing new, dedicated space for coroner’s office
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For many years, the Marshall County Coroner’s office was operating out of Carr Funeral Home in Guntersville. Now, they have a new space to call home. The commission approved an $800,000 budget late last year, but they had a hard time finding a way to...
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith arrested for more theft charges
The two-term District 1 council member is facing a total of four misdemeanor theft changes.
Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 10, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 10, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 8• theft of property-3rd degree; Stones River Electric; Cherokee Ave. SW; iPads; $1,000• theft of property-4th degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; cologne; $125• harassing communications; person Feb. 9• criminal mischief-3rd degree; harassment; person; CR 715; damage to 2022 Chevy Blazer; $200• forgery-3rd degree; Tobacco Country; forged check• theft of property-4th degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; cologne; $165 Arrests Feb. 9Camp, Blakeney N.; 28• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Tuscumbia man charged with fentanyl possession
A man in Tuscumbia was charged with possessing fentanyl Wednesday, according to local law enforcement officials.
