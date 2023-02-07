ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

WAFF

Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff’s appeal

‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community. 48 First Alert Fundamentals: Where should I shelter in my home during severe weather?. Updated: 7 hours...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

‘Business as Usual’: Boaz gun range owners react to ATF regulation

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) -A rule set in place by ATF is likely to affect 99% of gun owners according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. Marshall’s office issued a press release where he outlined why he’s suing to block this. He believes the rule is “neither constitutional or legislatively...
BOAZ, AL
wvtm13.com

Former Blountsville teacher's murder conviction upheld in appeals court

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. — UPDATE: Feb. 8, 2023:. The Alabama Attorney General's Office released information which stated the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of Bobbie Holaway, 66, of Blountsville. Holaway was convicted in June 2020 for the murder of her husband, Jerry Holaway. Bobbie Holaway was sentenced...
BLOUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made multiple arrests over the past several days, including:   Thursday, Feb. 2  Deputies located Heath Kerry Johnson, 36, of Cullman, at an abandoned residence in the Berlin community.   Johnson had outstanding warrants. A subsequent search of his person allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia.   Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His failure to appear warrants included three counts of possession of dangerous drugs, four counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and three traffic violations.    Friday, Feb. 3  Deputies arrested Walter...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 10, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 10, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 8• theft of property-3rd degree; Stones River Electric; Cherokee Ave. SW; iPads; $1,000• theft of property-4th degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; cologne; $125• harassing communications; person Feb. 9• criminal mischief-3rd degree; harassment; person; CR 715; damage to 2022 Chevy Blazer; $200• forgery-3rd degree; Tobacco Country; forged check• theft of property-4th degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; cologne; $165 Arrests Feb. 9Camp, Blakeney N.; 28• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL

