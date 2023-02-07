Read full article on original website
murphysmultiverse.com
Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Rainbow Six’ Finds a Pair of Writers
Though the John Krasinski-led Jack Ryan series will come to an end following its fourth season, the future of the Clancyverse continues to look bright. In January, Amazon announced it was moving forward with an adaptation of Tom Clancy‘s Rainbow Six, to be directed by Chad Stahelski, as a follow-up to 2021’s Without Remorse, which starred Michael B. Jordan as John Kelly. Now things are prepped to heat up as the project has found its co-writers.
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘The Last of Us’ Explores the Darker Side of Love in Heartbreaking Fifth Episode
Another week, another reminder: The Last of Us is a love story, and sometimes, love can be destructive. Thus far on their journey, Pedro Pascal‘s Joel and Bella Ramsey‘s Ellie have seen devotion take many forms. They’ve witnessed Marlene and Tess’ reserved commitment to responsibility, Bill’s tender endearment to his beloved partner, and now, Henry’s brotherly protection of his vulnerable sibling, Sam. More importantly, however, they’ve seen the consequences that come with each of those stories, and the variable effects that pure love can have on a person and those around them. In Endure and Survive, the series’ stellar fifth episode, the protagonists are forced to explore the darker side of intimacy and learn that love doesn’t always have a happy ending.
murphysmultiverse.com
Kevin Feige Responds to the Prospect of a ‘The Wasp’ Solo Film
In 2018, Evangeline Lilly‘s Wasp became the first female character to have her name in the title of a film in Ant-Man and The Wasp. The Wasp is back (and back in the title) in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and the character has undergone significant growth since being introduced in 2015’s Ant-Man. With Scarlett Johannson‘s Black Widow off the board, The Wasp now shares the title of the MCU’s longest-tenured female lead with Zoe Saldaña‘s Gamora and Elizabeth Olsen‘s Wanda Maximoff.
murphysmultiverse.com
Natalie Holt Returning as the Composer for ‘Loki’ Season 2
Natalie Holt has confirmed her return for Season 2 of Loki. Holt revealed her return in a tweet on Friday, with an image of Loki oil. Along with the image she tweeted, “Indian #Loki oil, I need some to cool my mind as I write the music for S2.”
murphysmultiverse.com
Producer Stephen Broussard Teases Marvel Studios Next-Gen Team-Ups
Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 introduced audiences to more than a dozen new heroes, many of whom are (or on track to become) legacy heroes in the MCU. Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova have stepped into their respective roles as Hawkeye and Black Widow and Riri Williams is primed to become the MCU’s new Armored Avenger. Marvel Studios’ latest project, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, will see another legacy hero added to that list as Cassie Lang, who has long hoped to be a superhero like her Dad, will finally suit up.
murphysmultiverse.com
Evangeline Lilly on the Growth of Hope and Why It’s Time for a Wasp Solo Film
Evangeline Lilly‘s Hope van Dyne stands among Marvel Studios‘ most decorated female heroes, now making her fourth appearance in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Hope has undergone an incredible transition over the course of her appearances, providing Lilly with the opportunity to spread her acting wings and put her versatility as an actress on display. Ahead of Quantumania’s premiere, Lilly reflected on her character’s past and waxed hopeful about the future in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: ‘Wonder Man’ Star May Have Joined Damon Lindelof’s Secet ‘Star Wars’ Movies
Well, here’s an exciting surprise. We’ve long heard about a mysterious Star Wars project from Damon Lindelof and director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy but still have no idea how far along in production it is. The project was first teased all the way back in March and a new rumor from The Hot Mic may have hinted that it has already found its central star. It seems that the future Wonder Man himself, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has joined another major franchise and will be one of the leads for this new Star Wars entry that reportedly takes place after The Rise of Skywalker.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Quantumania’ Producer & Director Weigh In on the Film’s Most “Insane Character”
M.O.D.O.K. seemed like one of the most unlikely characters to jump from the pages of Marvel Comics to the shared cinematic universe being created by Marvel Studios. Everything about the character seemed for too over-the-top for a live-action version to be accepted…and then came Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Against all odds, M.O.D.O.K., played by Corey Stoll, will make his debut in the film as a member of Kang’s Quantum Realm crew. The inclusion of the character, who was greatly reimagined for the film, was no easy task but thanks to the commitment and imagination of the creatives working on Quantumania, M.O.D.O.K. is ready for his grotesque closeup.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Quantumania’ Star Paul Rudd on What He Admires Most About Scott Lang
10 years ago, Paul Rudd may not have been on a lot of lists to portray a Marvel superhero. After making a name for himself in 1995’s Clueless, the actor had a great run of comedies in the early 2000s with memorable supporting roles in Anchorman, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and I Love You, Man. Then, in 2015, Rudd debuted as Scott Lang, who has become one of the MCU’s greatest heroes. A lot has changed for Rudd–and Lang–since then and now he’s back for another go around as the MCU’s most everyman hero in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.
murphysmultiverse.com
Marvel Studios Finds its Composer for ‘Secret Invasion’
We’re already about to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but we know tiny bout what exactly is happening on the Disney+ side of things. There have been a few teases of projects getting postponed and we still have no release date for Secret Invasion; Marvel Studios’ return to exploring the more grounded, spy-centered aspect of its franchise.
