Buffalo, NY

You Think It Was Cold In Buffalo, Check Out This Place

The 2022-23 winter season in Buffalo and Western New York has been a weird one, to say the least. There have been several serious weather systems that hit the area and left us reeling afterward trying to deal with recovery. Two major snowstorms, in November and December respectively, dropped more...
BUFFALO, NY
Large, Damaging Fire Near Hamburg, New York

It was a busy night in North Boston as fire crews were called to the scene of a large house fire. Fire crews from multiple agencies assisted to help extinguish the blaze that was reported just after 9 Saturday night. Sirens could be heard all around the Hamburg area as...
HAMBURG, NY
Best Places To Watch The Sunset In Buffalo

This weekend is going to be one of the best weekends weather-wise we have had in a long time here in Western New York and it is the perfect time to see some amazing sunsets in the 716. You will want to get together with friends and family to catch...
BUFFALO, NY
Historical Landmark Being Demolished In Western New York

The lawsuit is over and now a historical part of Buffalo is coming down. The Great Northern Grain Elevator located on Ganson Street is being demolished by its owners. Steam-powered Grain elevators were invented right here in The Queen City in the late 1800s due to the construction of the Erie Canal and the amount of shipping that took place here in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Wow! First Weekend Of Spring In New York State?

The calendar says winter but the weather forecast is calling for a little bit of spring in New York State! Has this been the weirdest winter yet? At least in recent memory is seems. In the Western New York area, we have dealt with a blizzard, crazy rain and wind...
Marine Drive Apartments In Buffalo Being Rebuilt

The housing marketing in Buffalo and Western New York has been one of the hottest in the county over the last several years with sales and rental prices rising substantially during the same time. The large increase in the price of homes and apartments have put has also put a...
BUFFALO, NY
Iconic Structure is Back Up in Tonawanda [PHOTO]

The last nine months have been incredibly tough for the City of Buffalo and Western New York, perhaps the worst year the region has seen. The weather we have seen has been a part of that, which included two historic snowstorms for Western New York. The first was the week...
BUFFALO, NY
WNY Water Tank is Officially Being Demolished

The water tower is officially being demolished. The skyline is going to look a little different in the northtowns. It really hasn't been in operation for some time so, officially finally got the green-light to do the demo. The water tower in the Village of Kenmore is coming down in...
KENMORE, NY
New York’s Mask Mandate Lifted For Hospitals

New York State's mask mandate for medical facilities has been officially lifted as of today. This past Friday, health officials from New York State issued a new recommendation that lifts the mandate that masks be worn while in medical facilities like hospitals, nursing homes, and hospice centers. The CDC had...
NEW YORK STATE
These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
How Terrible Really Are The Roads In New York State?

We drive on them every day, and every day we say they're the worst. But when we compare them to the rest of the country, are the roads in New York as bad as we think they are?. Now, before we go too far, it should be said that this study is not a reflection of the work put in by our road crews. They work their butts off day in and day out to give us safe, smooth roadways. Unfortunately, though, there are other factors that could contribute to what this study shows.
NEW JERSEY STATE
More New York State Police Will Be Patrolling Sunday

The big game is this weekend! While you snack on your favorite pizza and wings and cheer on your favorite team, the New York State police remind you to do so responsibly. Super Bowl Sunday has become somewhat of a holiday here in the United States. The reality is that more business are considering giving their employees a day off the Monday after. Millions is spent on the big game and the hype lasts for two weeks! But before you start the party, have a plan.
8 Businesses And Restaurants Recently Closed Up Shop In Buffalo

Usually, the new year is a time for new beginnings. But in this case, these 8 WNY businesses have closed or will close soon. The two Bar Bill locations will be closed temporarily between February 12 and 19, 2023. They will reopen on Monday, February 20. Management said on the company's Facebook page that the closures are to give their staff a break,
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo NY
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

