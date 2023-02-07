ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox7austin.com

5 hurt after crash involving plane and bus at LAX

LOS ANGELES - A crash involving a shuttle bus and an American Airlines airplane at LAX left several people hurt late Friday night. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call at LAX around 10 p.m. Firefighters say the crash – which happened at a slow rate of speed – left at least five people hurt, four needing to be taken to the hospital.

