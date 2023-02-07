ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Missing Des Moines man found dead

DES MOINES, Iowa — A missing Des Moines man has been found dead in Marion County. Authorities say the body of 76-year-old Alan Conley was found in a bean field in a rural area. Conley was reported missing by Des Moines police on Monday and had known medical conditions.
Urbandale residents sound off on $43M U-Plex proposal

On Thursday night, Urbandale residents sounded off on a $43 million proposed recreation area during an information meeting. People will vote on March 7 on a bond referendum to build the U-Plex in Walnut Creek Regional Park. One resident said he's hopeful the U-Plex will attract more business to the...
Bed Bath & Beyond may only have one Iowa store left

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bed Bath & Beyond may soon only have one store in Iowa. The home merchandise chain this week announced it was closing stores in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Sioux City. That's in addition to the closing of its Coralville store that was announced last week.
Police: Des Moines man secretly recorded his ex-wife for over a year

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces dozens of charges after admitting to secretly recording his ex-wife inside her home for more than a year. Police say Mathew Greiner used his child's keys to gain access to the victim's home in October 2021 and hid cameras behind the air vents in her bedroom and bathroom.
What to know about portable tracking devices as stalking cases occur

AMES, Iowa — As tracking devices become more popular, people are caught using them for the wrong reasons. Tracking devices, like the popular AirTags, are typically used for people to keep track of their wallets, luggage, bookbags, and other personal belongings. However, people are using them to stalk others.
Meet Blossom, the lonely Iowa goose

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A beautiful white goose who calls a Marshalltown cemetery home is providing a lot of entertainment, but also a few problems. Blossom has been quite lonely since losing her companion, Bud. It's caused some behavior problems and she's even left a mess more than a few times at Riverside Cemetery.
Unseasonable warmth followed by two storm systems this week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday morning is starting mostly clear with a breezy southwest wind across the state. This southwest wind is largely keeping temperatures 5-8 degrees warmer this morning than at this time yesterday, and will continue to feed our warm up this afternoon. Highs will likely reach the lower 40s to low and mid 50s statewide with increasing clouds through the day. A weak boundary will pass through during the late afternoon and evening hours, but the only impact this will have is shift our wind direction from southwesterly to northwesterly.
Editorial: Let's make sure to apply the lessons we learn during Black History Month

DES MOINES, Iowa — Every February, we celebrate Black History Month. Our annual observance is designed to honor the history and contributions of Black Americans. This annual celebration was born out of the vision of Dr. Carter G. Woodson. This son of former enslaved people recognized the importance of gathering, preserving and teaching the important facts about individuals who time had forgotten or historians had erased.
Missed free throws contribute to Iowa State's downfall

AMES, Iowa — John-Michael Wright scored 19 points and Oklahoma State rallied past No. 11 Iowa State 64-56 Saturday night, the Cyclones’ fourth loss in five games. Bryce Thompson added 12 points for the Cowboys (16-9, 7-5 Big 12) in their fifth straight win. “Credit to these kids...
