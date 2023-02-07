DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday morning is starting mostly clear with a breezy southwest wind across the state. This southwest wind is largely keeping temperatures 5-8 degrees warmer this morning than at this time yesterday, and will continue to feed our warm up this afternoon. Highs will likely reach the lower 40s to low and mid 50s statewide with increasing clouds through the day. A weak boundary will pass through during the late afternoon and evening hours, but the only impact this will have is shift our wind direction from southwesterly to northwesterly.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO