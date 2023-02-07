Read full article on original website
Woman charged after stealing car, hitting two other cars in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One woman is facing charges after stealing a car and hitting two other cars and a pole on Saturday. Des Moines police say there were no injuries. The chase came to an end north of Seventh Street and High Street, near the St. Ambrose Cathedral downtown.
Dallas Center residents fear lack of representation on the DCG School Board
DALLAS CENTER, Iowa — The Dallas Center-Grimes School Board is changing the process for electing its members, passing a resolution to make all of the positions at-large roles. But some parents in the smaller, rural part of the school district are worried this decision could leave them out of...
Missing Des Moines man found dead
DES MOINES, Iowa — A missing Des Moines man has been found dead in Marion County. Authorities say the body of 76-year-old Alan Conley was found in a bean field in a rural area. Conley was reported missing by Des Moines police on Monday and had known medical conditions.
Des Moines man charged with vehicular homicide sentenced to probation
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man charged in a deadly crash will avoid prison time. Last March, Windsor Heights police charged Cameron Slothobuer with vehicular homicide. Police say he was speeding when he hit another car, killing the driver. Earlier this week, he was sentenced to two...
Urbandale residents sound off on $43M U-Plex proposal
On Thursday night, Urbandale residents sounded off on a $43 million proposed recreation area during an information meeting. People will vote on March 7 on a bond referendum to build the U-Plex in Walnut Creek Regional Park. One resident said he's hopeful the U-Plex will attract more business to the...
Bed Bath & Beyond may only have one Iowa store left
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bed Bath & Beyond may soon only have one store in Iowa. The home merchandise chain this week announced it was closing stores in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Sioux City. That's in addition to the closing of its Coralville store that was announced last week.
ISU Lacrosse team loses privileges for parking in front of marijuana dispensary
AMES, Iowa — A picture of an Iowa State University vehicle parked in front of a Colorado marijuana dispensary has the school's lacrosse team in trouble. The ISU Lacrosse team lost its travel privileges because of the picture. But their advocate says Iowa state violated the team's free speech rights.
Police: Des Moines man secretly recorded his ex-wife for over a year
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces dozens of charges after admitting to secretly recording his ex-wife inside her home for more than a year. Police say Mathew Greiner used his child's keys to gain access to the victim's home in October 2021 and hid cameras behind the air vents in her bedroom and bathroom.
Someone displaying a swastika appeared on a Zoom call at the statehouse. Now the meetings might not resume.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Zoom meetings at statehouse meetings could be coming to an end. It's something lawmakers are considering after an incident during a senate sub-committee meeting Thursday where someone joined the Zoom call while displaying a swastika. Lawmakers immediately ended the Zoom call, and it might not...
What to know about portable tracking devices as stalking cases occur
AMES, Iowa — As tracking devices become more popular, people are caught using them for the wrong reasons. Tracking devices, like the popular AirTags, are typically used for people to keep track of their wallets, luggage, bookbags, and other personal belongings. However, people are using them to stalk others.
Meet Blossom, the lonely Iowa goose
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A beautiful white goose who calls a Marshalltown cemetery home is providing a lot of entertainment, but also a few problems. Blossom has been quite lonely since losing her companion, Bud. It's caused some behavior problems and she's even left a mess more than a few times at Riverside Cemetery.
Unseasonable warmth followed by two storm systems this week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday morning is starting mostly clear with a breezy southwest wind across the state. This southwest wind is largely keeping temperatures 5-8 degrees warmer this morning than at this time yesterday, and will continue to feed our warm up this afternoon. Highs will likely reach the lower 40s to low and mid 50s statewide with increasing clouds through the day. A weak boundary will pass through during the late afternoon and evening hours, but the only impact this will have is shift our wind direction from southwesterly to northwesterly.
Editorial: Let's make sure to apply the lessons we learn during Black History Month
DES MOINES, Iowa — Every February, we celebrate Black History Month. Our annual observance is designed to honor the history and contributions of Black Americans. This annual celebration was born out of the vision of Dr. Carter G. Woodson. This son of former enslaved people recognized the importance of gathering, preserving and teaching the important facts about individuals who time had forgotten or historians had erased.
Missed free throws contribute to Iowa State's downfall
AMES, Iowa — John-Michael Wright scored 19 points and Oklahoma State rallied past No. 11 Iowa State 64-56 Saturday night, the Cyclones’ fourth loss in five games. Bryce Thompson added 12 points for the Cowboys (16-9, 7-5 Big 12) in their fifth straight win. “Credit to these kids...
