Player Ratings to the Theme of Former Conference Teams

Kansas gets a much needed win against the Texas Longhorns. Let's rate some performances!

Texas is departing this conference (where will they feature in these ratings?) for the “greener” pastures of the SEC, and a few others have done the same in the recent past. Today, we rate the players to teams that used to be in or are leaving KU’s conference. As always, the scientific method behind our madness:

5 Stars: Out of this world performance. This is a hard to achieve rating and is only reserved for the most impressive or impressionable performances.

4.5 Stars: Very strong performance, packed the stat sheet, provided undeniable intangibles.

4 Stars: A strong performance that falls just short of the standards above.

3.5 Stars: Above average performance, perhaps stands out in one category or one aspect of the game.

3 Stars: Average performance. Also could be a very strong game in one aspect but a very poor game in another such as 15 points but seven turnovers. Could also be that the player played, did their job, but didn't do much spectacularly.

2 Stars: Below average performance, or we simply have higher expectations for the player on this particular night.

1 Star: Rare, but if a player has a stinker in all aspects.

5 Stars: Colorado

I’ve never had anything against the Buffaloes, so they get the top spot. Kansas fans used to go to Boulder and routinely have almost the entire arena to themselves. Those were good times. Plus, one of my favorite all time KU football memories came against the Buffs in 1995 when the Jayhawks surprised everyone and went to #4 Colorado and won 40-24. KU won 10 games that season, including the Aloha Bowl.

Fifteen points, six rebounds, five assists, four steals. Ladies and gentlemen, Dajuan Harris. And that bounce pass to Yesufu? Chef's kiss.

4.5 Stars: Texas

While it's been fun constantly dominating Texas in football, their consistant whining about this conference and their "we're superior to everyone here" attitude will not be missed. Also, the Longhorn Network is perhaps the biggest joke of any cable television outlet. Have fun against Alabama, Georgia, and LSU. I hope A&M hammers Texas every time in every sport.

Kevin McCullar had a very nice game against the Longhorns. He drove the lane with authority and was a menace defensively. This is exactly the kind of performance the Jayhawks needed. Kev finished with 16 points and a game high six assists.

Gradey Dick was huge in this one. Barring a few stupid fouls, this was a very complete performance from the freshman. He had 21 points, shot two of three from deep, and grabbed the boards that were required of him (he finished with four). Played pretty good defense too.

I've been pretty rough on Joseph Yesufu on this site, but he was crucial for KU. Outside of a few ill advised chucks early in shot clocks, Yesufu was very good, finishing with 14 points. He drove the ball well and even grabbed five rebounds despite being the shortest guy on the floor.

4 Stars: Texas A&M

The Aggies leaving the conference and subsequently irritating Texas to no end was pretty great. Plus, the matchups in basketball when A&M were good and Acie Law IV was firing away were pretty dang fun.

A rebound game for KJ Adams, after being poor against ISU. He scored 10 and grabbed eight rebounds, but two of those were of the offensive variety and saved one particular important possession for KU. Those intangibles were important in this one.

3.5 Stars: Oklahoma

I'm going to be sad to see the Sooners leave. Those battles against Blake Griffin, Buddy Hield, and Trae Young were pretty great. Also, one of the greatest offensive moments in KU football happened against Oklahoma. Check it out:

The bench was limited in this one, but MJ Rice and Ernest Udeh had very nice minutes for Kansas. The box score doesn't do these performances justice.

MJ Rice had two points and three rebounds, two of which were offensive rebounds that extended Kansas possessions.

Ernest Udeh is going to be very good for KU once he figures out how to control his arms. He finished with three baskets and two rebounds.

3 Stars: Iowa

Kansas and Iowa were in the same conference from 1907-1911. I know this is a long stretch, but that makes it the perfect three star. Iowa hoops did come into Allen Fieldhouse in 1998 and beat KU, breaking a 62 game home winning streak. I went to that game and that game sucked.

Normally a two point performance would fall lower in the ratings, but Jalen Wilson gets some slack for being KU's lone source of offense in so many games this season. It was nice to see others step up this time so all the burden didn't fall on Wilson. He added six rebounds, two steals and two assists on the night.

2 Stars: Nebraska

Only one team that left the conference was more annoying than Nebraska and their hordes of football fans (more below, you'll never guess). It’s pretty neat to see them losing left and right in the Big 10. May it continue long into the future. Honestly, watching this team flail at football when the entire population of the state lives and dies by it is hilarious. Welcome to the modern age, Cornhuskers.

No one was the equivalent of modern Nebraska football.

1 Star: Missouri

They left and then were sad and big mad when Kansas wouldn’t play them. Now that the teams are playing again, the Jayhawks have destroyed Mizzou twice in basketball and the football Tigers declined a bowl invite simply to not play KU. Vintage move right there from MU.

I would never compare a Kansas player to the University of Missouri.

