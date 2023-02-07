ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Large, Damaging Fire Near Hamburg, New York

It was a busy night in North Boston as fire crews were called to the scene of a large house fire. Fire crews from multiple agencies assisted to help extinguish the blaze that was reported just after 9 Saturday night. Sirens could be heard all around the Hamburg area as...
HAMBURG, NY
96.1 The Breeze

You Think It Was Cold In Buffalo, Check Out This Place

The 2022-23 winter season in Buffalo and Western New York has been a weird one, to say the least. There have been several serious weather systems that hit the area and left us reeling afterward trying to deal with recovery. Two major snowstorms, in November and December respectively, dropped more...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Iconic Structure is Back Up in Tonawanda [PHOTO]

The last nine months have been incredibly tough for the City of Buffalo and Western New York, perhaps the worst year the region has seen. The weather we have seen has been a part of that, which included two historic snowstorms for Western New York. The first was the week...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Historical Landmark Being Demolished In Western New York

The lawsuit is over and now a historical part of Buffalo is coming down. The Great Northern Grain Elevator located on Ganson Street is being demolished by its owners. Steam-powered Grain elevators were invented right here in The Queen City in the late 1800s due to the construction of the Erie Canal and the amount of shipping that took place here in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Best Places To Watch The Sunset In Buffalo

This weekend is going to be one of the best weekends weather-wise we have had in a long time here in Western New York and it is the perfect time to see some amazing sunsets in the 716. You will want to get together with friends and family to catch...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Marine Drive Apartments In Buffalo Being Rebuilt

The housing marketing in Buffalo and Western New York has been one of the hottest in the county over the last several years with sales and rental prices rising substantially during the same time. The large increase in the price of homes and apartments have put has also put a...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

WNY Water Tank is Officially Being Demolished

The water tower is officially being demolished. The skyline is going to look a little different in the northtowns. It really hasn't been in operation for some time so, officially finally got the green-light to do the demo. The water tower in the Village of Kenmore is coming down in...
KENMORE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

8 Businesses And Restaurants Recently Closed Up Shop In Buffalo

Usually, the new year is a time for new beginnings. But in this case, these 8 WNY businesses have closed or will close soon. The two Bar Bill locations will be closed temporarily between February 12 and 19, 2023. They will reopen on Monday, February 20. Management said on the company's Facebook page that the closures are to give their staff a break,
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Bar-Bill Locations Closing for a Short Time Period

It's that time of the year that is perfect for comfort food. The colder temperatures have people craving those dishes such as wings, beef on weck and French onion soup, which are all staples of Buffalo cuisine. The winter is a time, however, that usually has less traffic in local...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Teachers Could Get A Big Pay Raise

The Buffalo Teacher's Union and the Buffalo Public School system are working on a new contract, and in the end, the teachers could be getting a big raise. If the proposed offer is accepted by the teacher's union, teachers could get an 8% increase in their salary would could up to $23,000 for some teachers.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

What’s A Cop City And Does Buffalo Need One?

After several high-profile incidents that have involved police departments all over the country, there have been lots of interest over the last several years regarding the type and style of training that police departments receive to ensure they are adequately prepared to serve the people they are changed to protect.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?

A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Deadly Stabbing Of College Student At University At Buffalo Still Not Solved

A mother and family are still fighting to get closure and justice in the murder case of their beloved son, nephew, and grandson. It has been 4 months since 19-year-old Buffalo State College sophomore Tyler Lewis was murdered at the North Campus of the University at Buffalo. The campus police are supposed to be handling the case. In my opinion, it would seem that the Buffalo Police Department's homicide unit would have more resources and experience in investigating a crime of this magnitude. It would also seem that since UB is a SUNY school, state resources should be utilized to move the case forward.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Famous Buffalo Tavern is Changing Its Menu

Buffalo is known for the Bills, Sabres, snow and food. The food aspect of Buffalo is something many of us are proud of. Many times a visitor comes into Western New York and is blown away by the wings, beef on weck, pizza and other Buffalo delicacies, such as sponge candy.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo NY

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
