Lower Burrell, PA

Bocce or pickleball anyone? Lower Burrell needs volunteers for new parks programs

By Mary Ann Thomas
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
While Lower Burrell boasts five parks with facilities, organized outdoor activities are lacking, Councilwoman Rosina Albanese said.

The city is revamping its Parks & Recreation Commission, armed with a new parks study and a desire to regroup after a long pandemic hiatus.

The commission will hold a meeting for residents wanting to volunteer or suggest outdoor activities at local parks at 7 p.m. Wednesday in City Hall.

Most of the city’s recreational programs and field rentals are for youth-oriented sports and events. Albanese and others in the city would like to broaden the scope of activities for people of all ages.

For example, the tennis courts at Veterans Central Park could become pickleball courts, Albanese said. Weekly organized pickleball games, and play on the bocce courts in Kotecki Park, could become popular, she said. Pickup basketball games, yoga, tai chi and other programs also are possible.

“The sky is the limit,” Albanese said. “A lot depends on what residents want to do and if someone steps forward to make it happen.”

A little more than half of the 550 city residents who responded to a parks survey last year said they already visit the local parks for social gatherings and community events.

The survey respondents ranked changing facilities and adding programs in the parks in the top five categories in which they would like to see money invested.

Albanese wants to make it easy for residents to volunteer by minimizing meeting time and allowing residents to focus their efforts on one event or activity.

“We’re looking for residents who are passionate about one event or one sport or one thing,” she said, “and they won’t get burned out by attending a plethora of meetings.”

The commission will hold a full meeting Feb. 27 and the fourth Monday of each ensuing month at 7 p.m. in City Hall.

