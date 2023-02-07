ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jalen McDaniels Acquired from Charlotte in Four-Team Trade

PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 9, 2023 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired Jalen McDaniels and two second-round draft picks in a four-team trade involving the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers. In his fourth NBA season,...
Fourth-Quarter Burst Lifts Thunder

The Thunder kept telling itself in the second half that whichever team was able to buckle down and string stops together would be the one to come away victorious in Friday night’s wild west shootout in Portland. It was a game of undulating runs between both teams: 10-2, then a 6-0 response, a five-point play and a four-point play thwarted by a 12-1 Thunder spurt, then in the third quarter three straight Portland Trail Blazers threes before a 7-0 Thunder response.
Thunder Signs Olivier Sarr to Two-Way Contract

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 12, 2023 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward/center Olivier Sarr to a Two-Way Contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Sarr (6-11, 240) has appeared in four...
SPURS ACQUIRE DEVONTE’ GRAHAM AND FOUR SECOND ROUND DRAFT PICKS

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 9, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have acquired guard Devonte’ Graham and four second draft picks from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for guard Josh Richardson. The four picks from the Pelicans are second rounders in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2029.
SPURS WAIVE STANLEY JOHNSON

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 12, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has waived forward Stanley Johnson. Johnson appeared in 30 games for the Spurs this season, averaging 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 15.6 minutes per game. The Spurs roster now stands at...
CJ McCollum questionable for Monday game at Oklahoma City

CJ McCollum was added to New Orleans’ injury list Sunday. Due to a right ankle sprain, McCollum is listed as questionable to play in Monday’s game at Oklahoma City (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). Earlier Sunday, New Orleans Executive VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin told media members that Zion Williamson’s injury of a right hamstring strain will keep the 2023 All-Star forward out beyond the All-Star break. Meanwhile, Pelicans head coach Willie Green noted that rookie wing Dyson Daniels will be sidelined for the team’s two-game road trip this week to Oklahoma City and Los Angeles (Lakers). Williamson and Daniels (right ankle sprain) join E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) as out for Monday’s conference matchup.
Blazers Reportedly Finish Deadline With More Size And A Lot of Draft Picks

It’s probably going to take the NBA a few days to figure all of this out. With so many teams engaging in transactions before the yearly trade deadline, which expired Thursday at noon, it might take a day or two for all of the deals to become official. The league office has to approve each deal to make sure it’s allowed within the confines of the collective bargaining agreement and some deals are dependent on other deals, which means the order of operations has to be conducted in a specific manner. And then there’s the matter of physicals, which can take a day or so to schedule out.
New York Knicks Acquire Josh Hart

NEW YORK, February 9, 2023 – New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired guard/forward Josh Hart and the draft rights to Bojan Dubljevic and Daniel Diez from Portland in a four-team trade with Charlotte and Philadelphia. New York sends forward Svi Mykhailiuk to Charlotte and guard Ryan Arcidiacono, forward Cam Reddish, a protected first round draft pick and the draft rights to Ante Tomic to Portland.
15 potential buyout candidates to watch after trade deadline

The buyout market is to the NBA’s annual trade deadline what a late December birthday is to Christmas. Most of the time, it gets overshadowed by the big holiday that precedes it, with the brighter lights, prettier wrapping paper and a wider embrace. Occasionally, though, buyout time is a...
Boston Buries Hornets With 1st-Half 3-Point Barrage

Mark Williams Double-Doubles in First NBA Start, Celtics’ White Goes for Career-High 33 PTS. The first post-trade deadline outing was a challenging one for the Charlotte Hornets, as they fell victim to a sensational shooting showcase by the Boston Celtics in a 127-116 loss on Friday night. LaMelo Ball...
Keys to the Game: Celtics 119, Grizzlies 109

The Celtics almost always win the minutes when Jayson Tatum is on the court. It’s what takes place while he’s off the court that is the question. Sunday afternoon, Boston figured out a way to win the first five-plus minutes of the final quarter while Tatum was on the bench, and that stretch set the C’s up for victory.
Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas Fined

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 – Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has been fined $40,000 for using derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. Thomas made his comments during an on-court interview at...
The Chase Down Pod - All Quiet on the Cleveland Front

Carter is joined by Jeff Nomina to recap a wild deadline day in the NBA. The guys discuss the Cavs decision to stand pat and the implications that could result, Kevin Durant's move to the Suns and much more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are...
