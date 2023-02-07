STANTON - A Norfolk man will spend the next four to eight years behind bars after he was convicted on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. On Monday, Stanton County District Judge James Kube sentenced 33-year-old Saulo Casillas to two to four years on each count that will be served consecutively. Back in 2021, Stanton County Sheriffs arrested Casillas on an active arrest warrant after continually selling cocaine to an undercover informant at the Country Village trailer court near Woodland Park.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO