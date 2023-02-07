Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested following reckless driving call
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was arrested after a reckless driving call in Knox County Saturday, Feb. 4. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 10 p.m. on Feb. 4. for a reckless driver, and they were advised the driver was possibly intoxicated. The Sheriff's...
Norfolk police investigating threats made over social media
Norfolk Police Division (NPD) are currently investigating an incident involving a minor making threats over social media.
News Channel Nebraska
Accidental Columbus fire reportedly caused by small child
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A fire in Columbus was put out after a child reportedly started it by accident. The Columbus Fire Department said they were dispatched to a home in the 2800 block of 20th St. around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday for a possible structure fire. Officials said they saw...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man sentenced for delivery of a controlled substance
STANTON - A Norfolk man will spend the next four to eight years behind bars after he was convicted on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. On Monday, Stanton County District Judge James Kube sentenced 33-year-old Saulo Casillas to two to four years on each count that will be served consecutively. Back in 2021, Stanton County Sheriffs arrested Casillas on an active arrest warrant after continually selling cocaine to an undercover informant at the Country Village trailer court near Woodland Park.
Radio Iowa
Sioux City man admits to trying to hide casino winnings from state
A Sioux City man has admitted to having someone else try to claim a $2,400 slot machine jackpot he won at the Hard Rock Casino. Prosecutors say because he owed money to the state, 57-year-old Dajo Granberry convinced another man to sit at the slot machine and claim that he had won the money. Grandberry was arrested November 30th and charged with unlawful betting, fraudulent claim, and solicitation to commit a felony.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man pleads guilty to two separate charges
STANTON - A Norfolk man plead guilty to two separate charges in two different cases in Stanton County District Court on Monday. The man, 36-year-old Zachary Price, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine after Stanton County Sheriffs found him trespassing near the Bega School last August. Price did have prior drug convictions before his arrest.
Man arrested for allegedly leading Sioux City police on chase in vehicle stolen from gas station
Dumarce allegedly stole a 2004 Toyota Camry outside of a gas station on Summit Street that had been left running.
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk man arrested for third DUI
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 36-year-old Norfolk man was arrested for a third-offense DUI after being pulled over for driving without headlights. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer did a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving without headlights on. An officer reportedly...
News Channel Nebraska
Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests
STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
norfolkneradio.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Norfolk man
NORFOLK - A traffic stop lead to the arrest of a Norfolk man yesterday afternoon. Captain Mike Bauer said police stopped a vehicle for driving without their headlights on around 6:30 p.m. and made contact with 36-year-old Bradley Miller. During the encounter, police discovered that Miller’s license was under revocation and took him into custody.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk woman arrested following early morning asault
NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested early this morning following a disturbance call. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to a residence in the 400 block of Omaha Avenue around 1:35 a.m. Once on scene, they made contact with an adult male who stated that he was assaulted by 39-year-old Lindsay Johnson.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Shannon Ivory
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for violating parole and drug possession. Shannon Ivory is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violating his parole for a burglary conviction and by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for possession of meth with intent to distribute.
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast’s Nelson selected to serve on committee
KEARNEY, Neb. – The precision agriculture trainer at Northeast Community College has been selected to serve on a committee affiliated with a state farm advocacy organization. Courtney Nelson joined more than 200 young farmers, ranchers, and agribusiness professionals from across the state in Kearney recently to gain valuable insights...
News Channel Nebraska
NE Nebraska vet clinic raising awareness for national spay/neuter month
MADISON, Neb. -- A veterinary clinic and animal shelter are teaming up to help control the animal population in northeast Nebraska. February is National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month. The Madison County Veterinary Clinic, in conjunction with the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, is holding a discounted sale for the...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Stray of the Day: Meet: “The Soda Pups”
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Here are today’s “Strays of the Day.” These are the “soda pups,” Pepsi, Sprite, Soda Pop, Cola, Doctor Pepper, and Dew. They are all 14-week-old blue heeler mix puppies. They were surrendered to the shelter due to being an un-expected litter. These little guys will need some training because they’re […]
klkntv.com
19-year-old killed, another seriously hurt in crash in northeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 19-year-old Schuyler teen was killed in a crash on Thursday. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of Clarkson, at the intersection of Highway 15 and 822nd Road. Deputies say a Toyota SUV was going north on the highway just...
norfolkneradio.com
Spring Speaker Series kicks off this weekend at Elkhorn Valley Museum
NORFOLK - The Elkhorn Valley Museum will be focusing on Norfolk’s Civil War Veterans in this year’s spring speaker series. Executive Director Libby McKay says they’ll kick off the spring speaker series this weekend with Elliot Fullner. McKay says he’ll give a presentation about Norfolk’s Civil War...
norfolkneradio.com
Warren Zeiders announced as headliner for Clearwater Rodeo
CLEARWATER - The Clearwater Rodeo will be taking place June 23rd through 25th with many different events for people of all ages. Outside of the bull riding, barrel racing, roping, and steer wrestling, one of the more popular items at the rodeo is their concert. Sarah Ahlers with the rodeo says Trey Lewis will hit the stage Saturday night at 9:15 p.m. as the opening act for headliner, Warren Zeiders.
norfolkneradio.com
Friday's local and area sports results; Saturday's and Sunday's schedules
The Norfolk Catholic boys wrestling team sits in 12th place after one day at the C-2 district at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center. Lutheran High Northeast is 16th in the 16-team field. Battle Creek leads the team race with 70 points while Pierce is second with 62. For Norfolk Catholic, Yair Santiago (113) and Omar Contreras (120) have advanced to the championship semifinals while Zachary Foecking (106), Oliver Daniel (126), Mason Dusek (145) and Sam Johnson (285) are still in the tournament on the consolation side of the bracket. Meanwhile, Lutheran High Northeast's Brenyn Ames (120) still has a shot at a state tournament berth, also on the consolation side of the bracket.
Comments / 0