wtaq.com
Overnight Electrical Fire in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An electrical fire in Oshkosh badly damaged the roof of a home. Fire crews were called to the 1100 block of W. New York Avenue around 9:30 Thursday night. When they arrived, they found flames coming through the roof of a vacant two-story home. The...
wtaq.com
Person of Interest in Appleton Homicide Remains Hospitalized After Crash
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The person of interest in an Appleton homicide remains in stable condition at a hospital following a crash in Sheboygan. Authorities were looking for Yia Lor, 37, in connection with a Jan. 22 shooting on the city’s east side. Paul A. Rhoads, 56, was found bleeding in the middle of road on Briarcliff Drive. Rhoads later died at the hospital.
wearegreenbay.com
Two Menasha officers injured after man threatens to burn down home
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha police officers responded to a call early Tuesday morning about an active disturbance. According to a release by the Menasha Police Department, officers arrived to deal with the disturbance just after 8 a.m. on the 1100 block of De Pere Street. Authorities were made...
wtaq.com
Funeral for Slain MKE Police Officer Happening Monday
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving is being remembered in the city he served and across the state of Wisconsin. Jerving’s funeral will be held on Monday. Until then, a Milwaukee Police Department honor guard will watch over his casket at a Brookfield funeral home until the time of the funeral.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Deploying Additional Officers for OWI Enforcement on Super Bowl Sunday
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department will be deploying additional officers for a special Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) enforcement on Sunday, February 12 at 8 p.m. Officers will be monitoring for signs of impaired driving while on patrol throughout the city until Monday, February 13,...
wtaq.com
Warm Weather Impacts Opening Day of Sturgeon Spearing
OSHKOSH, WI (WLUK) — Warmer than normal temperatures may have kept many people off the ice for opening day of the 2023 Sturgeon Spearing Season. The Department of Natural Resources says there was about half the amount of shacks on the ice compared to last year’s opener. In...
wtaq.com
Appleton Man Sentenced to Prison After Stabbing Man in Neck
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Michael Miller was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for stabbing another man in the neck. He was also placed on extended supervision for five years after being convicted of aggravated battery while intending to cause great bodily harm, according to a court official.
wtaq.com
Appleton Restructures Plan for Vosters Park After Community Voices Concerns
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The city of Appleton is hoping to move forward with its redevelopment plan for Vosters Park to get rid of dead and dying trees. But the efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by neighbors who have brought their concerns forward. “Their plan and the only bid...
wtaq.com
Outagamie Conservation Club to Host Vintage Snowmobile Races
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A new tradition is coming to Outagamie County. The Outagamie Conservation Club will be hosting its first pro-vintage race this weekend. Despite the lack of snow, around 150 snowmobilers are expected to compete. After canceling its annual Sno-Mo-ATV Race event last month because of...
wtaq.com
Microphones At Green Bay City Hall A ‘Violation of Civil Rights’
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Tensions were high at Tuesday’s Green Bay City Council meeting, after council members started to notice something…. Alderperson Chris Wery raised a concern for privacy at the meeting after a recent discovery of microphones that were installed at city hall without the council knowing.
wtaq.com
Change Is Coming For Green Bay Film Festival
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Green Bay Film Festival is making some changes as it returns to the city this year. For its 13th anniversary, the festival is completely changing its format to spread the cinematic fun throughout the year. Rather than having a single-day event, the festival...
