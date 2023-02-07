Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Nahant Residents Haven't Seen a Change in Coyote Activity Since Sharpshooters Were Brought in
It's been two months since officials in Nahant, Massachusetts, announced a plan to kill off habituated coyotes using trained sharpshooters. But pet owners say they are still not seeing much of a difference. For months, coyotes have terrorized the seaside town, killing countless pets. It became such a public safety...
nbcboston.com
12 Displaced After Early Morning Fire in Boston
12 people were displaced after a fire in Boston on early Sunday morning. The fire was knocked down at 957 Hyde Park Ave. at around 4:30 a.m. The Red Cross is on scene to help with housing. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
nbcboston.com
‘Malicious' Vandalism Causes Flooding at Billerica High School, Superintendent Says
Three floors of a high school in Billerica, Massachusetts, were flooded Saturday morning in what is being investigated as an act of vandalism, police and school officials said. A joint message from Superintendent Timothy Piwowar and Police Chief Roy Frost was sent to the Billerica community on Saturday, in which...
nbcboston.com
Brockton Hospital Remains Closed After Fire
Days after a fire forced the evacuation of Brockton Hospital, the facility remains closed. More than 70 ambulances showed up Tuesday to transfer more than 170 patients after the electrical transformer fire broke out at the Massachusetts health care center. Elective procedures at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital had previously been...
nbcboston.com
Woman Flown to Boston Hospital After Serious Crash in Wellesley
A woman was seriously injured Saturday morning in a crash involving a utility pole on Route 9 in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley police confirmed they were called to the crash on Route 9 east after Weston Road, and that only one lane was open to traffic. A medical helicopter was called...
nbcboston.com
Student Brings Meat Cleaver, Taser, Kitchen Knife to Boston Charter School, Police Say
Safety concerns were mounting on Friday after several weapons were found inside Boston schools Thursday, including a meat cleaver, two knives and a taser. No one was hurt, but parents were outraged and wondering how the potentially dangerous items ended up in schools to begin with. At the Condon School...
nbcboston.com
3, Including Young Children, Hurt When Tree Falls in Lynnfield, Police Say
A woman and two children were hurt when a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon, firefighters said. The Lynnfield Fire Department said they responded to a home on Merrow Road just before 4 p.m. after a large pine tree fell on a family. A 39-year-old woman and two girls, ages 4 and 6, were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
nbcboston.com
Red Line Service Resumes at Alewife Station, Nearly a Week After Crash
Train service at the Alewife MBTA station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, resumed Friday morning, nearly a week after someone crashed into the top floor of the parking garage, sending a concrete barrier crashing down. Trains were back at the Red Line terminus — which has relied on shuttles this week to...
nbcboston.com
More Clouds and Mild Weather in New England
The mild air is back with highs climbing into the 50s and welcoming clouds this afternoon. The coastal low approaching the south coast will bring showers overnight into Monday towards Buzzards Bay and Cape Cod/Islands as well as southeastern Mass. Normal highs should sit in the 20s and 30s across the region by this time of the year, but our 66 degrees this past Friday in Plymouth, MA sure showed how crazy February can be.
nbcboston.com
Mother and 2 Children Recovering After Tree Fell on Them in Lynnfield
A woman and her two young children are recovering at home a day after a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon, injuring the trio and sending them to the hospital. The Lynnfield Fire Department responded to the home on Merrow Road just before 4...
nbcboston.com
More Mild Temperatures After Record-Setting Friday in New England
It was a record-setting afternoon on Friday and while now we track cooler temperatures across New England, we’re grateful we’re not close to the subzero wind chills we had a week ago. It’s been a wild ride, cold snaps followed by record highs and now looking into another bumpy road in the 10-day forecast.
nbcboston.com
Overnight Fire in Brockton Displaces 10 Residents
A fire overnight in Brockton, Massachusetts, displaced 10 residents from their home. Brockton fire said they responded to reports of a porch fire on North Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Friday. When they arrived they found heavy fire on a second floor porch. The fire ultimately extended into the second and third floors and an attic.
nbcboston.com
21-Year-Old Woman Dead After Double Stabbing in Jamaica Plain
A 21-year-old woman has died following a double stabbing Saturday afternoon in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, that left a 17-year-old girl seriously wounded and a 16-year-old girl in custody facing a murder charge, officials announced. Boston police were called to Woodside Avenue just before 5 p.m. for a person stabbed....
nbcboston.com
North Andover Woman Injured on I-93 in NH
A woman was injured early Saturday morning while on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, state police said. New Hampshire State Police received a call around 10 a.m. for an injured pedestrian on I-93 northbound in Bow. Troopers who responded to the scene determined that Donna Dekow, 68, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was driving a Porsche SUV when she got out of her vehicle onto the highway.
nbcboston.com
Teenager in Critical Condition After Beng Rescued in Brockton House Fire
Firefighters rescued several people who were inside a triple decker during a fire in Brockton, Massachusetts early Sunday morning. The flames ripped through the second and third floors of the multi-family home on 25 Central Square at around 12:45 a.m. According to the fire chief, five people were hanging out...
nbcboston.com
Warm Air Settles in to End the Work Week, But Not Without Gusty Winds
The warmth snuck in early Friday morning, bouncing temperatures from the 40s to near 50 at the crack of dawn. Now it’s time for the sun to go to work. This key element will be instrumental in pushing us to record highs Friday (60 in Boston), but the gusty winds will try and drag down the cooler air by late afternoon. Some of those gusts will top 40 in the higher terrain of Worcester County, which might be enough for some minor tree damage.
nbcboston.com
Bomb Squad Response to Manchester Airport for Security Scare Results in Delays for Passengers
Bomb squad technicians and law enforcement partners rushed to the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Saturday to investigate an alleged security threat aboard an aircraft. There was very little initial information, but MHT confirmed on its Twitter page that "an incident had occurred this morning around...
nbcboston.com
Man Wanted in Deadly Shooting Across From Worcester Church in Oct.
Police are searching for a man, believed to be armed and dangerous, who's suspected of killing someone in Worcester, Massachusetts, last year. Kelvin Verde, 23, has been charged with murder in an Oct. 24 shooting that left a man dead across from a church, according to the Worcester Police Department.
nbcboston.com
Authorities Seek Missing 13-Year-Old Last Seen Jan. 8 in Concord, Mass.
Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen last month in Concord, Massachusetts. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has been in contact with the Concord Police Department about the disappearance of Ashlyn Gill. According to NCMEC, Gill is described as being a 5'5, 100-pound white...
nbcboston.com
25-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed in Providence
A 25-year-old man is dead after he was fatally shot Sunday morning in Providence, Rhode Island. WJAR-TV reports that Providence police were called to a Burnside Street home around 6 a.m. for a reported disturbance. Shots were said to have been fired. Officers found the victim dead inside the house,...
