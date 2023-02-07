The warmth snuck in early Friday morning, bouncing temperatures from the 40s to near 50 at the crack of dawn. Now it’s time for the sun to go to work. This key element will be instrumental in pushing us to record highs Friday (60 in Boston), but the gusty winds will try and drag down the cooler air by late afternoon. Some of those gusts will top 40 in the higher terrain of Worcester County, which might be enough for some minor tree damage.

WORCESTER COUNTY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO