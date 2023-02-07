ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbcboston.com

12 Displaced After Early Morning Fire in Boston

12 people were displaced after a fire in Boston on early Sunday morning. The fire was knocked down at 957 Hyde Park Ave. at around 4:30 a.m. The Red Cross is on scene to help with housing. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Brockton Hospital Remains Closed After Fire

Days after a fire forced the evacuation of Brockton Hospital, the facility remains closed. More than 70 ambulances showed up Tuesday to transfer more than 170 patients after the electrical transformer fire broke out at the Massachusetts health care center. Elective procedures at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital had previously been...
BROCKTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman Flown to Boston Hospital After Serious Crash in Wellesley

A woman was seriously injured Saturday morning in a crash involving a utility pole on Route 9 in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley police confirmed they were called to the crash on Route 9 east after Weston Road, and that only one lane was open to traffic. A medical helicopter was called...
WELLESLEY, MA
nbcboston.com

3, Including Young Children, Hurt When Tree Falls in Lynnfield, Police Say

A woman and two children were hurt when a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon, firefighters said. The Lynnfield Fire Department said they responded to a home on Merrow Road just before 4 p.m. after a large pine tree fell on a family. A 39-year-old woman and two girls, ages 4 and 6, were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
LYNNFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Red Line Service Resumes at Alewife Station, Nearly a Week After Crash

Train service at the Alewife MBTA station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, resumed Friday morning, nearly a week after someone crashed into the top floor of the parking garage, sending a concrete barrier crashing down. Trains were back at the Red Line terminus — which has relied on shuttles this week to...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nbcboston.com

More Clouds and Mild Weather in New England

The mild air is back with highs climbing into the 50s and welcoming clouds this afternoon. The coastal low approaching the south coast will bring showers overnight into Monday towards Buzzards Bay and Cape Cod/Islands as well as southeastern Mass. Normal highs should sit in the 20s and 30s across the region by this time of the year, but our 66 degrees this past Friday in Plymouth, MA sure showed how crazy February can be.
PLYMOUTH, MA
nbcboston.com

More Mild Temperatures After Record-Setting Friday in New England

It was a record-setting afternoon on Friday and while now we track cooler temperatures across New England, we’re grateful we’re not close to the subzero wind chills we had a week ago. It’s been a wild ride, cold snaps followed by record highs and now looking into another bumpy road in the 10-day forecast.
PLYMOUTH, MA
nbcboston.com

Overnight Fire in Brockton Displaces 10 Residents

A fire overnight in Brockton, Massachusetts, displaced 10 residents from their home. Brockton fire said they responded to reports of a porch fire on North Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Friday. When they arrived they found heavy fire on a second floor porch. The fire ultimately extended into the second and third floors and an attic.
BROCKTON, MA
nbcboston.com

21-Year-Old Woman Dead After Double Stabbing in Jamaica Plain

A 21-year-old woman has died following a double stabbing Saturday afternoon in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood, that left a 17-year-old girl seriously wounded and a 16-year-old girl in custody facing a murder charge, officials announced. Boston police were called to Woodside Avenue just before 5 p.m. for a person stabbed....
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

North Andover Woman Injured on I-93 in NH

A woman was injured early Saturday morning while on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, state police said. New Hampshire State Police received a call around 10 a.m. for an injured pedestrian on I-93 northbound in Bow. Troopers who responded to the scene determined that Donna Dekow, 68, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was driving a Porsche SUV when she got out of her vehicle onto the highway.
BOW, NH
nbcboston.com

Teenager in Critical Condition After Beng Rescued in Brockton House Fire

Firefighters rescued several people who were inside a triple decker during a fire in Brockton, Massachusetts early Sunday morning. The flames ripped through the second and third floors of the multi-family home on 25 Central Square at around 12:45 a.m. According to the fire chief, five people were hanging out...
BROCKTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Warm Air Settles in to End the Work Week, But Not Without Gusty Winds

The warmth snuck in early Friday morning, bouncing temperatures from the 40s to near 50 at the crack of dawn. Now it’s time for the sun to go to work. This key element will be instrumental in pushing us to record highs Friday (60 in Boston), but the gusty winds will try and drag down the cooler air by late afternoon. Some of those gusts will top 40 in the higher terrain of Worcester County, which might be enough for some minor tree damage.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Wanted in Deadly Shooting Across From Worcester Church in Oct.

Police are searching for a man, believed to be armed and dangerous, who's suspected of killing someone in Worcester, Massachusetts, last year. Kelvin Verde, 23, has been charged with murder in an Oct. 24 shooting that left a man dead across from a church, according to the Worcester Police Department.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Authorities Seek Missing 13-Year-Old Last Seen Jan. 8 in Concord, Mass.

Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen last month in Concord, Massachusetts. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has been in contact with the Concord Police Department about the disappearance of Ashlyn Gill. According to NCMEC, Gill is described as being a 5'5, 100-pound white...
CONCORD, MA
nbcboston.com

25-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed in Providence

A 25-year-old man is dead after he was fatally shot Sunday morning in Providence, Rhode Island. WJAR-TV reports that Providence police were called to a Burnside Street home around 6 a.m. for a reported disturbance. Shots were said to have been fired. Officers found the victim dead inside the house,...
PROVIDENCE, RI

