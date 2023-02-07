Read full article on original website
Kansas man accused in series of burglaries jailed in Missouri
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts in Kansas have a suspect in custody. Just after 2:30a.m. Friday, police in St. Joseph police arrested 39-year-old Joshua L. Hosier of Atchison on an Atchison District Court warrant charging him with three counts of burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property, and theft related to unlawful entries and criminal damage to vehicles parked in the area of 9th and Commercial in Atchison that occurred on January 2, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Father, son arrested after alleged meth lab fire at Kan. home
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY - On Tuesday, February 7, the Pottawatomie County Dispatch received a 911 call around 12:43 pm reporting a structure fire in the 400 block of E. Plum Street, Louisville, Kansas. Upon arrival crews discovered a mobile home with smoke coming from the inside. A father and son exited...
Man dies after violent pickup crash on I-70
RILEY COUNTY—A man died in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Saturday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford F150 driven by Brian J. Butts, 60, Bridgeton, Missouri, was westbound on Interstate 70 just before Tallgrass Road. The pickup crossed the center median continued through the...
5 Kan. police officers cleared in fatal shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Five Topeka police officers will not face charges after shooting and killing a man who rushed them with a knife last year, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. Kagay said on Tuesday that Kansas Bureau of Investigation officers found Topeka police justifiably believed that Taylor...
🎙 Kansas woman who killed her rapist faces long odds for clemency
TOPEKA — Sarah Gonzales-McLinn faces long odds in her bid for clemency based on the rarity in which the Prisoner Review Board recommends approval, the willingness of governors to wield their power, the severity of her crime and opposition from those close to Hal Sasko. Gonzales-McLinn murdered Sasko in...
KHP IDs Kansas man who died after train, SUV crash
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal SUV, train crash have identified the man who died as 62-year-old Ronald R. Neilson of Scranton. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that just after 10a.m. Thursday, a 2021 Subaru Forester driven by Neilson was westbound on 189th Street just east of Kansas 31.
Teen arrested for arson fire in bathroom at Kan. high school
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged arson fire at Manhattan High School have made an arrest. Just after 10a.m. Thursday, police arrested 16-year-old Jason Lucas of Manhattan in the 2300 block of Oak Street after he was found in his vehicle in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Kan. law allowing city zoning in unincorporated areas challenged
TOPEKA — Rep. Tim Johnson recalled fervor of protests three years ago when Leavenworth County residents rebelled against being bombarded by City of Basehor zoning regulations applicable to property up to three miles outside city limits. “There were pitchforks, people holding torches and they had one of the local...
K-State's legendary John K. 'Jack' Vanier has passed away
MANHATTAN - On Friday John K. 'Jack' Vanier passed away at the age of 94. To call Jack Vanier a founding father of a bygone rural Kansas culture would be three things at once. An understatement, a compliment and a chance for Jack to respond in his characteristic unassuming nature — accompanied by that brilliant smile — that he was just doing what came naturally.
