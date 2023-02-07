ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Woman receives sentence for setting fire to Youngstown home

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49sChA_0kfCC7c400

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman who was convicted of setting a fire that destroyed a South Side home was sentenced Tuesday to at least 23 years in prison.

Judge Maureen Sweeney handed down the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to Cheree Moore, 43, who was convicted in December of two counts of aggravated arson following a trial.

Moore was convicted of setting an Aug. 18, 2021, fire that destroyed a Regent Street home following a family dispute.

Officials say odor not dangerous, urge caution

Prosecutors said Moore set the home on fire after an argument with family members who she accused of abusing one of her children. Police said they investigated her claim and could find no evidence to bring charges.

The fire put a woman in the hospital with burns, investigators said.

Reading from a prepared statement, Moore asked for leniency, saying that she only acted because of what she thought happened to her child.

She said she has other children and has quit drinking, which her attorney Mark Lavelle said was the prime reason for much of her past criminal record.

“If I could take it back, I would,” Moore said. “When I heard my child was hurt, I was all over the place. Have mercy on me please and consider my children.”

Pa. governor advises residents to shelter-in-place

Assistant Prosecutor Patrick Fening asked for a sentence of 27 to 33 and a half years in prison, citing Moore’s extensive criminal record, including a 2000 conviction for voluntary manslaughter.

Lavelle said the fire was set after a long night of drinking with Moore and the victim, and he added the home was set to be demolished.

The victim in the case said she didn’t care if the home was to be demolished because it had been in her family for years.

“Cheree burned the house down and took a lot from me,” she said. “The condition of the house doesn’t mean it needs to be burned down.”

Judge Sweeney’s total sentence is 23 to 28 and a half years. Included in that sentence is 10 years because jurors found Moore is a repeat violent offender.

Moore plans to appeal her convictions.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Ohio attorney general to lead investigation into reporter’s arrest

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The Ohio attorney general will be overseeing the investigation into the arrest of a reporter during the governor’s press conference. Columbiana County officials on Friday confirmed Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will oversee the investigation into the arrest of Evan Lambert. The NewsNation...
OHIO STATE
newsonthegreen.com

Probation ordered in workplace beating case

A Streetsboro man has been sentenced to probation for beating a man who told him that he had been fired. Archie R. James, 34, formerly of Masury, pleaded guilty Sept. 20 to a charge of attempted felonious assault. Trumbull County Judge Andrew Logan sentenced James Nov. 22 to 5 years’ probation.
STREETSBORO, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man fatally shot in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for the killer of a 21-year-old Cleveland man. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Daquean Jennings. East Cleveland police said Jennings was shot around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the area of Eddy and Hartshorn Roads. Officers were...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspects in deadly Warren fire indicted

A special grand jury indictment has been submitted Thursday in Trumbull County Court against three suspects connected to a Warren arson that claimed the life of 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone. Broadstone died in a Nevada Avenue house fire on January 19, police arrested Brendan Daviduk and Patricia Zarlingo in connection to...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
explore venango

Man Accused of Smuggling Meth, Heroin Into Venango County Prison

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A 38-year-old man allegedly smuggled methamphetamine and heroin into the Venango County Prison last Friday afternoon. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Jason Karl Burnett, of Hampton, Georgia, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Monday, February 6.
FRANKLIN, PA
WYTV.com

Location questioned for new safety forces complex in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The building in the below photo is one of the last remaining of the “Wick Six” — the string of auto dealers that once lined Youngstown’s North Side. To its left is a large plot of vacant land where the mayor is considering building a brand new safety forces complex.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explore venango

Authorities Issue Arrest Warrant for Inmate Who Failed to Return to Jail

CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police have issued an arrest warrant for an area man who failed to return to the Crawford County Jail. According to Meadville-based State Police, 32-year-old Jacob Paul Pittsenbarger, of Meadville, was to return to confinement at the Crawford County Jail and failed to do so on Monday, February 6, around 5:40 p.m.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

67K+
Followers
34K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy