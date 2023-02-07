ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheswick, PA

Friends of the Riverfront seeks public input on Cheswick trail

By Tawnya Panizzi
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhsDX_0kfCC6jL00

Plans to extend the Three Rivers Heritage Trail through Cheswick are inching closer to reality.

The public can weigh in on potential designs during an open house Wednesday at the Cheswick Volunteer Fire Department.

Friends of the Riverfront, the nonprofit that oversees the Heritage Trail, is seeking input on construction of a roughly one-mile segment that would connect Cheswick to Pittsburgh and, ultimately, to Washington, D.C.

It is expected to wind from Rachel Carson Park to the Harmar border.

“This open house gives us a chance to talk through any questions or concerns,” said Courtney Mahronich Vita, Friends’ director of trail development.

The Three Rivers Heritage Trail is about 33 miles and runs mostly along the riverfront, with core mileage in the city of Pittsburgh.

The Cheswick section of the larger trail has been a long time coming, with the Friends group working since 2011 in partnership with Allegheny County and the 16 municipalities of the Allegheny Valley to extend the walking path all the way to Freeport.

Similar work is pending in Brackenridge and Verona.

“The 26-mile connection up the Valley will connect these communities to the city and beyond,” Mahronich Vita said.

The planned extension will someday be a part of the larger, developing Erie to Pittsburgh Trail that, when complete, will connect 270 miles of paths in Western Pennsylvania.

It is intended to expand recreation as well as economic development in dozens of communities.

Cheswick officials last year spent $32,000 to complete the design and preliminary engineering of the borough’s potential trail segment. Gibson-Thomas Engineering of Wexford is drawing the plans.

The route ideally will run along the riverfront but will be determined with community input. Mahronich Vita said developers want the trail extension to be reflective of residents’ needs. The borough currently is without a designated walking trail.

Cheswick officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The project will include a connector to link residents from the north side of Freeport Road to Rachel Carson Park, which is expected to increase safety.

It will not only benefit residents, but also act as a detour in the event of riverfront flooding events, officials said.

The Three Rivers Heritage Trail was used more than 2 million times last year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Lane restrictions on Highland Park Bridge to begin Monday

Long-term lane restrictions will begin Monday on the Highland Park Bridge in Sharpsburg, PennDOT officials said this weekend. Officials plan to restrict northbound traffic, weather permitting, beginning at 7 a.m. Monday morning. The left-hand lane from the Highland Park Bridge/Freeport Road interchange to Route 28 will close Monday to traffic...
SHARPSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Changes to garbage collection postponed in Tarentum

Big changes to Tarentum’s garbage service that were expected in April have been pushed back to mid-summer. Starting then, residents no longer will have unlimited collection. Waste Management will switch to cart service with each property given one 96-gallon container. Residents will have the opportunity to buy additional containers for $100 each.
TARENTUM, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh's Urban Redevelopment Authority announced $43.2 million in state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grants

Pittsburgh’s Urban Redevelopment Authority has announced 31 projects throughout the city are receiving $43.2 million in state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grants. “It’s tremendous the resources that are coming into our area,” said City Councilman R. Daniel Lavelle, who serves on the URA board. The grant program,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Traffic stoppages planned for the Boulevard of the Allies

Daylight traffic stoppages are expected to take place along the Boulevard of the Allies in Pittsburgh on Monday through Thursday for roadwork, PennDOT announced. Authorities said the stoppages of about 15 minutes or less will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day between the Crosstown Boulevard and the Birmingham Bridge, weather permitting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Work on Youngwood's Depot Street to trigger detour

The intersection of Depot and Third Streets in Youngwood will be subject to intermittent closures beginning Monday as crews work to construct sidewalks and curb ramps that comply with federal standards for handicapped access. The work is scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays through the...
YOUNGWOOD, PA
wtae.com

Huge pothole damaging cars in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A huge pothole on a road that leads to several businesses off William Penn Highway in Monroeville has damaged several cars. One woman said she's been trying to find out who's responsible for patching it up, but she hit a dead end. Now Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has been pounding the pavement to get her answers.
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

School districts adjust schedules to accommodate funeral of Sean Sluganski

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Several school districts are making schedule adjustments this coming Tuesday in order to accommodate the funeral of slain McKeesport officer Sean Sluganski. McKeesport Area School District students will learn remotely in order to give the community a chance to pay their respects. RELATED STORIES:Community holds candlelight vigil for fallen McKeesport Officer Sean SluganskiRemembering Sean Sluganski: Fallen officer made big impact in Baldwin-Whitehall communityJohnathan Morris, man accused of killing Officer Sean Sluganski, allegedly involved in previous violent incidentsThe South Allegheny School District will also have a flexible instruction day due to the anticipated traffic interruptions and delays. Lastly, Baldwin-Whitehall School District will also go remote following consultation with police who believe it would be unsafe to transport students during the proceedings.  Sluganski was shot and killed in McKeesport on Monday and another officer was wounded when they responded to a domestic call just after noon that day. The suspect was later identified as Johnathan Morris. 
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Video shows sparks or flames 20 miles before train derailment in East Palestine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Stunning video is raising questions for people in East Palestine.The video, which captured the train rolling 20 miles before the site where it derailed, is raising questions about when the crew knew there was a problem. The video, obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was taken by a security camera at an equipment plant in Salem, Ohio. What appears to be sparks and flames can be seen on the video underneath one of the train cars as it passes the plant. The National Transportation Safety Board referenced the video at a news conference earlier this week."We have obtained two...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy