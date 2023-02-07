Read full article on original website
gomatadors.com
CSUN Breaks Losing Streak With 69-60 Victory Over CSU Bakersfield
NORTHRIDGE, Calif.—CSUN defeated CSU Bakersfield 69-60 to end a nine-game losing streak in Big West women's basketball action Thursday night at Premier America Credit Union Arena. FIRST HALF. Tess Amundsen sank back-to-back three-pointers to send the Matadors on a 7-0 to begin the night and forced the Roadrunners to...
Matadors Travel to CSUB Before Hosting Cal Poly This Week
NORTHRIDGE, Calif.---CSUN Men's Basketball (5-18, 2-10 Big West) returns to action on Thursday night when the Matadors visit CSU Bakersfield at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. The week wraps up at Premier America Credit Union Arena where the Matadors will host Cal Poly on Saturday at 1 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet. Ghizal Hasan and Alan Zinsmeister have the call for both games at GoMatadors.com.Radio.
