The Daily South
A Couple Transforms A Family Farm To Bring Picturesque Tulips To Alabama
“When I was a boy, my dad would take me to visit Colonial Williamsburg to see the gardens full of tulips. I was immediately drawn to them,” says Seth Hubert, who owns Hubert Family Farms in New Market, Alabama, with his wife, Kaylee. Seth’s early interest in agriculture was hardly surprising given his roots. As a child, he watched his dad sow cotton and other row crops on the same land that his great-great-grandfather had farmed in the 1800s. Seth would confidently tell anyone who asked that he, too, wanted to be a farmer when he grew up. “I never thought that I would do anything else,” he recalls. “But then sometimes things happen, and you get thrown a curveball in life.”
Hartselle Enquirer
‘Thank you for a life that I’d call happy’: Hines retires from Hartselle church of Christ after 42 years
When Phillip Hines preached his final sermon as the full-time minister at the Hartselle church of Christ, it was the end of an era for the 69-year-old husband, father and grandfather. Hines retired at the end of 2022, delivering a message entitled ‘Thank you for a life that I’d call happy’ on Christmas Day – wrapping up a career behind the pulpit that spanned more than four decades.
The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's Playground
A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.
WAFF
HSV Girls & Boys Club Director of 30 years has passed away
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville community hero passed away on Wednesday after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. Liz Clemons, 69, served as the Club Director for the Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama - James A. Lane Unit for more than 30 years. It was truly her life’s mission to serve the youth in this community.
The Mysterious Spook Lights of Cloverdale, Alabama
You may have heard of the Texas "Marfa lights" or the "Brown Mountain lights" of North Carolina. At both locations, people have persistently seen mysterious glowing orbs of light appear that seemingly have no explanation or known source. Sightings like this have gone on for centuries in several places around the world. We have our own version of these mysterious glowing orbs in north Alabama. Read along to find out more about the mysterious spook lights of Cloverdale, Alabama.
Alabama: Schools Taking The Innocent Out Of Children Moms Furious
A child’s artwork is precious to any parent, I know my mother hung my artwork on the refrigerator like I was Picasso. So I was scrolling TikTok and saw how a child’s artwork has caused. An 11-year-old little girl named Lily created a drawing of a pig and named it “Piggie”. I can say I think she has talent. She can draw better than I do. For that matter, the 6-year-old from Walker County Alabama has more talent than I do.
thebamabuzz.com
New discount retail outlet stores opening in Decatur and Jasper
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, America’s largest closeout merchandise and excess inventory retailer, is adding two new stores in Alabama. On February 8th, Ollie’s celebrated its grand opening in Decatur at 1682 Beltline Road SW. 35601. Next month, on March 1st, the fast growing national chain will open its...
WAFF
Close friends react to Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith’s apology
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many close friends of Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith are rallying behind him after he issued an apology regarding his latest shoplifting arrests. In a crowded city council room on Thursday, Keith apologized to his family, colleagues, and law enforcement. “Most importantly, I’m sorry to my...
tourcounsel.com
Madison Square Mall | Shopping mall in Huntsville, Alabama
Madison Square Mall was a shopping mall in Huntsville, Alabama, United States. The largest in the city, it encompassed over 929,993 sq ft (86,399.2 m2). It was also the oldest extant enclosed shopping mall (after the Heart of Huntsville Mall closed) in the city until its closure in 2017. The mall was located on the corner of University Drive (US 72) and Research Park Boulevard (SR-255).
wvtm13.com
Rudd 8th grader given drug laced candy at school
PINSON, Ala. — A Jefferson County mom is outraged. She says her son was given candy laced with drugs at Rudd Middle School in Pinson. As upsetting as that is, his mom says that's not the most disturbing part of this story. She says after he fell asleep in class and they were unable to wake him up school leaders called her, instead of an ambulance.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville mail carrier sentenced to prison for selling mail on dark web
A former Huntsville mail carrier will spend 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing mail. Zachary Rashad Humphrey then will have three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to receipt of stolen mail matter and theft of mail by a postal employee in November 2022. He was...
Muscle Shoals dentist offering free dental services
A Muscle Shoals dentist is offering free dental services next week!
WAFF
New hospital-based detox center in Muscle Shoals ‘will save lives’
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Those struggling with addiction in the Muscle Shoals area now have a new place to seek treatment at the area’s only hospital-based detox center. Chief Operating Officer of Genesis Medical Detox at North Alabama Shoals Hospital Timothy Brennan explains why a place like this will be a game changer.
256today.com
Report: Nearly 3 dozen alleged ‘skip-scans’ by Huntsville City Councilman
HUNTSVILLE — A new document obtained on Wednesday by WAFF-TV alleges Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith committed more than 30 thefts in three Huntsville Walmart locations. Keith, who was arrested last week for and alleged shoplifting, was booked again this week into the Madison County Jail. Keith turned himself...
Have You Heard Of This Hidden Alabama Steakhouse?
The state of Alabama is home to some of the best restaurants in the country. With all the food I've eaten in Alabama, I've yet to have a good steak in Alabama. The rumor is, this restaurant has the best steak in the state but it's a place you can easily drive past.
Obituary: Mary Alice Willingham
Funeral service for Mary Alice Willingham, 90, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Cullman City Cemetery, Rev. Steve Rodgers officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. prior to the service. Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Mrs. Willingham passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at Summerford Nursing Home. She was born Oct. 2, 1932 to John Mack & Georgia M. Hinkle Livingston. She was married to Roy ‘Red’ Willingham for many years. She was a well-known dog groomer in Cullman and owned Mary’s Poodle Parlor. She also raised English Bulldogs. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy ‘Red’ Willingham; grandson, J.R. McDearmond and her brothers and sisters. Survivors include her daughters, Phebe McDearmond, Mitzi (Buford) Wood; grandchildren, Rebecca Bailey (Jason Bladow), Orie McDearmond; several great-grandchildren; family and friends. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cullmanfuneralhome.com.
WHNT-TV
Alabama Power Customers to Get Refunds | Feb. 9, 2023 6 p.m.
If you live in cities like Red bay, Phil Campbell, Arab, or others served by Alabama Power, you'll be getting some money back later this year. Dr. Jain joins News 19 to talk Heart Disease Prevention. People are recognizing February as American Heart Month, so News 19's Kelley Smith and...
WAFF
Pharmacists, patients voice concerns as Adderall shortage continues
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Pharmacists and patients are frustrated as the nationwide Adderall shortage continues, entering its 5th month. The ADHD medication shortage has forced patients to spend hours making calls trying to find a pharmacy that can help. Rick Sansom with Chase Pharmacy told WAFF 48 that he has...
WAFF
13 Years Later: Huntsville mother decides to exhume son’s body to determine cause of death
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After 13 years of unanswered questions, Tyrell Spencer’s mother made the difficult decision to exhume his body. In 2010, Tyrell Spencer collapsed and stopped breathing at the Richard Showers Center. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. Spencer’s Mother Dionne Mack said...
Obituary: Olen Leo Pope
Olen Leo Pope, 75, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away on Feb. 7, 2023. Mr. Pope was born on Feb. 17, 1947, to Arthur and Alice Garman Pope. Mr. Pope served his nation honorably in the United States Army. Olen enjoyed fishing. He loved animals and he enjoyed traveling. Mr. Pope loved his family and enjoyed any time spent with those he loved. He will be missed greatly. Mr. Pope is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gloria Pope; and several brothers and sisters. Those surviving Mr. Pope include his wife, Glenda “Gale” Pope; sons, Kevin Pope (Candace), Brad Pope (Christy), Randy...
