CNBC

Here's what's happening with home prices as mortgage rates fall

In December, home prices nationally were 6.9% higher year over year, according to CoreLogic. That was the smallest annual gain since the summer of 2020, when the pandemic first induced a housing boom. The rate of decline from November to December, however, was much smaller than the monthly declines seen...
CNBC

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock poised for a comeback

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks recap a trading week filled with gyrations for some Club holdings. Jim shares some technical analysis for one portfolio stock and says it's time to buy right now because it's close to bouncing back. He also believes conditions are right to start looking for opportunities in the energy sector.
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: There are plenty of high-quality stocks to buy

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that they should watch for stocks to add as earnings season winds down. "There's plenty to buy, as long as you buy companies that are making money and returning some of that money to shareholders via buybacks and dividends," he said. "Still too soon, by the way, to pick at high-growth stocks with little in the way of earnings, though."
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts like these stocks for the long haul

Investors are trying to make sense of big corporate earnings, seeking clues about what lies ahead as macro headwinds persist. It's prudent for investors to choose stocks with an optimistic longer-term view in these uncertain times. Here are five stocks picked by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Lyft, Spotify, Expedia, Yelp and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the music streamer jumped 3.6% after news that ValueAct has taken a stake in the company. Spotify recently reported fourth-quarter results that showed strong user growth. — The travel company's stock toppled 8.6% after falling short of analysts'...

