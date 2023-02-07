Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Friday, Feb. 10, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock poised for a comeback
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks recap a trading week filled with gyrations for some Club holdings. Jim shares some technical analysis for one portfolio stock and says it's time to buy right now because it's close to bouncing back. He also believes conditions are right to start looking for opportunities in the energy sector.
CNBC
Stock futures are down on Sunday night as Wall Street tries to rebound from a rocky week: Live updates
U.S. stock futures were down on Sunday night after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended their worst week in nearly two months. S&P 500 futures fell by about 0.26%. Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 64 points, or 0.19%, and Nasdaq-100 futures slid 0.31%. All three major indexes ended the week...
CNBC
Lyft's recovery stalls amid weak guidance and pricing wars
CNBC's Deirdre Bosa joins CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' to report on Lyft. The shares of the ride-hailing company plunged after issuing weak guidance in its earnings report on Thursday.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Russia will cut oil output in March. PayPal's CEO will retire at the end of this year. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks are on track for a losing week as we head into Friday's session. Thursday was an especially weak showing for the bulls as all three major indices fell, led by a 1% decline in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. For the week, the Nasdaq heading toward a 1.8% loss, while the S&P 500 is also down more than 1%. Lackluster earnings continue to pop up. Lyft, for instance, tanked more than 30% in off-hours trading. Investors will hear more about the Federal Reserve's strategy later Friday, when Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speak during the afternoon. Read live markets updates.
CNBC
Dollar on the rise as cautious investors focus on inflation data
The dollar was broadly higher on Friday as investors remained risk averse ahead of U.S. inflation data next week, with worries of an economic slowdown and the pace of the Federal Reserve's rate increases denting sentiment. The dollar index, which measures the safe-haven U.S. currency against six major peers, rose...
CNBC
China's biggest chipmaker SMIC posts record 2022 revenue but warns of a tough year ahead
China's biggest chipmaker, SMIC, posted record revenue in 2022, despite ongoing U.S. sanctions. But it warned of a more difficult year ahead given a slump in the semiconductor industry. SMIC is one of China's most important chip companies. But it was thrown on a U.S. trade blacklist in 2020. SMIC...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest premarket moves: Lyft, Expedia, Yelp and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. — Shares of the German bank dipped more than 3% in pre-market trading after Deutsche Bank was downgraded to underperform from neutral at Bank of America. The investment firm said in a note to clients that Deutsche Bank's growth remains "volume reliant" and that other European peers were more attractive.
CNBC
Final Trades: XRT, PEP & MRK
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Courtney Garcia and Jeff Mills.
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: There are plenty of high-quality stocks to buy
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that they should watch for stocks to add as earnings season winds down. "There's plenty to buy, as long as you buy companies that are making money and returning some of that money to shareholders via buybacks and dividends," he said. "Still too soon, by the way, to pick at high-growth stocks with little in the way of earnings, though."
CNBC
Top Wall Street analysts like these stocks for the long haul
Investors are trying to make sense of big corporate earnings, seeking clues about what lies ahead as macro headwinds persist. It's prudent for investors to choose stocks with an optimistic longer-term view in these uncertain times. Here are five stocks picked by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a...
CNBC
Asia markets fall as investors await economic data releases in week ahead
Stocks in Asia-Pacific were down on Monday as investors look ahead to a week of crucial economic data releases, including the U.S. consumer price index that will determine the Federal Reserve's path forward. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1% and the Topix was down 0.4% as the Japanese yen stood at...
CNBC
Ether losses build as crypto investors weigh the future of staking after Kraken exchange's SEC settlement
The price of ether fell on Friday, extending losses from the previous session as fears about a U.S. regulatory crackdown on crypto staking weighed on investors. Both ether and bitcoin finished down for the week, by 8% and 7%, respectively. The drop began after crypto exchange Kraken closed its staking...
CNBC
CNBC Daily Open: Oil pops and stocks flop — it feels like 2022 again for markets
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. It feels like 2022 again for markets. But investors want...
CNBC
Moody's cuts outlook for four Adani group companies, cites rapid declines in market value
Moody's cut its outlook for Adani Green Energy from stable to negative, alongside Adani Transmission Step-One, Adani Electricity Mumbai and Adani Green Energy Restricted Group. For Adani Green Energy, Moody's said the downgrade to negative takes into consideration the company's large capital spending program and dependence on support from its...
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Friday: Stocks stumble, again
1. The hangover from market gains earlier this year and a realization that travel and leisure are the last remaining strengths of this economy are hitting stocks. Bond yields are up early Friday, so the. are set to open lower. The Dow is on track for back-to-back weekly losses. The...
CNBC
Gold inches higher as market looks to U.S. inflation data next week
Gold inched higher on Friday while markets awaited next week's U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory. Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,864.10 per ounce. U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled 0.2% lower at $1,874.50 per ounce. Investors await U.S. consumer price data...
CNBC
Here's what's happening with home prices as mortgage rates fall
In December, home prices nationally were 6.9% higher year over year, according to CoreLogic. That was the smallest annual gain since the summer of 2020, when the pandemic first induced a housing boom. The rate of decline from November to December, however, was much smaller than the monthly declines seen...
CNBC
ChatGPT frenzy sweeps China as firms scramble for homegrown options
While residents in the country are unable to create OpenAI accounts to access the artificial intelligence-powered (AI) chatbot, virtual private networks and foreign phone numbers are helping some bypass those restrictions. At the same time, the OpenAI models behind the ChatGPT programme, which can write essays, recipes and complex computer...
CNBC
Kelly Evans: The long, long wait for recession
In case you missed it, or in case you thought things were looking up lately, the yield curve inversion has just gotten even worse. And that's using the "gold standard" three-month versus 10-year Treasury yield, with a nearly perfect historical track record of predicting recessions!. There is a huge temptation...
CNBC
Pre-tax vs. Roth 401(k): Deciding which to use for retirement is trickier than you think
The choice between pre-tax and Roth 401(k) contributions may be trickier than you expect, financial experts say. While pre-tax 401(k) deposits offer an upfront tax break, the funds grow tax-deferred, meaning you'll owe levies upon withdrawal. By contrast, Roth 401(k) contributions happen after taxes, but your future earnings grow tax-free.
Comments / 0