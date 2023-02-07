ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock poised for a comeback

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks recap a trading week filled with gyrations for some Club holdings. Jim shares some technical analysis for one portfolio stock and says it's time to buy right now because it's close to bouncing back. He also believes conditions are right to start looking for opportunities in the energy sector.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Russia will cut oil output in March. PayPal's CEO will retire at the end of this year. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks are on track for a losing week as we head into Friday's session. Thursday was an especially weak showing for the bulls as all three major indices fell, led by a 1% decline in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. For the week, the Nasdaq heading toward a 1.8% loss, while the S&P 500 is also down more than 1%. Lackluster earnings continue to pop up. Lyft, for instance, tanked more than 30% in off-hours trading. Investors will hear more about the Federal Reserve's strategy later Friday, when Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speak during the afternoon. Read live markets updates.
Dollar on the rise as cautious investors focus on inflation data

The dollar was broadly higher on Friday as investors remained risk averse ahead of U.S. inflation data next week, with worries of an economic slowdown and the pace of the Federal Reserve's rate increases denting sentiment. The dollar index, which measures the safe-haven U.S. currency against six major peers, rose...
Stocks making the biggest premarket moves: Lyft, Expedia, Yelp and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. — Shares of the German bank dipped more than 3% in pre-market trading after Deutsche Bank was downgraded to underperform from neutral at Bank of America. The investment firm said in a note to clients that Deutsche Bank's growth remains "volume reliant" and that other European peers were more attractive.
Final Trades: XRT, PEP & MRK

The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Courtney Garcia and Jeff Mills.
Cramer’s week ahead: There are plenty of high-quality stocks to buy

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that they should watch for stocks to add as earnings season winds down. "There's plenty to buy, as long as you buy companies that are making money and returning some of that money to shareholders via buybacks and dividends," he said. "Still too soon, by the way, to pick at high-growth stocks with little in the way of earnings, though."
Top Wall Street analysts like these stocks for the long haul

Investors are trying to make sense of big corporate earnings, seeking clues about what lies ahead as macro headwinds persist. It's prudent for investors to choose stocks with an optimistic longer-term view in these uncertain times. Here are five stocks picked by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a...
Asia markets fall as investors await economic data releases in week ahead

Stocks in Asia-Pacific were down on Monday as investors look ahead to a week of crucial economic data releases, including the U.S. consumer price index that will determine the Federal Reserve's path forward. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1% and the Topix was down 0.4% as the Japanese yen stood at...
Moody's cuts outlook for four Adani group companies, cites rapid declines in market value

Moody's cut its outlook for Adani Green Energy from stable to negative, alongside Adani Transmission Step-One, Adani Electricity Mumbai and Adani Green Energy Restricted Group. For Adani Green Energy, Moody's said the downgrade to negative takes into consideration the company's large capital spending program and dependence on support from its...
Gold inches higher as market looks to U.S. inflation data next week

Gold inched higher on Friday while markets awaited next week's U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory. Spot gold was up 0.2% to $1,864.10 per ounce. U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled 0.2% lower at $1,874.50 per ounce. Investors await U.S. consumer price data...
Here's what's happening with home prices as mortgage rates fall

In December, home prices nationally were 6.9% higher year over year, according to CoreLogic. That was the smallest annual gain since the summer of 2020, when the pandemic first induced a housing boom. The rate of decline from November to December, however, was much smaller than the monthly declines seen...
ChatGPT frenzy sweeps China as firms scramble for homegrown options

While residents in the country are unable to create OpenAI accounts to access the artificial intelligence-powered (AI) chatbot, virtual private networks and foreign phone numbers are helping some bypass those restrictions. At the same time, the OpenAI models behind the ChatGPT programme, which can write essays, recipes and complex computer...
Kelly Evans: The long, long wait for recession

In case you missed it, or in case you thought things were looking up lately, the yield curve inversion has just gotten even worse. And that's using the "gold standard" three-month versus 10-year Treasury yield, with a nearly perfect historical track record of predicting recessions!. There is a huge temptation...

