Staten Island, NY

manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Brooklyn man charged for trying to rape woman on Upper West Side in July

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man was indicted for allegedly trying to rape a woman on the Upper West Side over the summer, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Brooklyn resident Estarling Martinez Cabral, 20, was charged with attempted...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Second brother dies after broad-daylight shooting outside NYC Popeyes

A 37-year-old man who was wounded in a broad-daylight shooting that left his brother dead in front of a Bronx Popeyes has since died, cops said Sunday. Devren Smith, of The Bronx, was one of four people wounded in the shooting around 2:30 p.m. Friday in front of the restaurant on East Tremont Avenue, near Hughes Avenue, according to police. His brother Jeremiah Smith, 24, was shot in the stomach and died at St. Barnabas Hospital, cops said. The shooting broke out during a dispute of an unknown nature, cops said. Two men, Jose Parilla, 32, and Salvatore River, 51, were arrested over the shooting. Parilla was busted Saturday and charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said.  Rivera, 51, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said. A 36-year-old man was shot in the ankle, while a 58-year-old was struck in the buttocks, police said. Both were expected to survive.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Violent weekend in NYC as more than dozen shot, at least 3 dead

NEW YORK -- It was a violent weekend in the city. More than a dozen people were shot across all boroughs.Despite the gun violence, shootings are actually down double digits from this time last year.Caution tape was put up in every borough this weekend. More than a dozen were been shot throughout the city, including on Staten Island, where police say a 20-year-old was shot Saturday. Among the shooting victims, police said at least three died.Klea Blackhurst has been living in the city since 1985, and was getting flashbacks."It seems we're kind of back at that gritty level in a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

2nd Man Dies After Quadruple Shooting Outside NYC Popeyes; 2 Arrested

Another New York man died on Sunday, two days after a flurry of bullets struck him and three other men outside a Popeyes restaurant on a corner in the Bronx, authorities said. Police announced the death of Devren Smith, 37, after he was struck Friday afternoon and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. A second victim, 24-year-old Jeremiah Smith, died the same day of the shooting after he was hit in the chest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Customer shot trying to stop late-night robbery at Brooklyn deli

NEW YORK -- A customer at a Brooklyn deli wound up in the hospital after they were shot trying to stop a late-night robbery. According to detectives, one suspect held up a gun while another took money from the cash register as the deli on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill was about to close Friday. A 48-year-old man intervened and got into an argument with the suspects, investigators said. He was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests or released descriptions of the suspects. An officer was keeping watch inside the deli Saturday morning. 
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

4 months after student was shot outside Tottenville HS, parents remain concerned suspects still at large

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Four months since a shooting at Tottenville High School left a teenager wounded, the local community continues to look for answers. The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made, the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information said in a statement to the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com regarding the incident.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

17-year-old boy, 3 men shot in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Four people were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn on Friday.The gunfire erupted around 5 p.m. at West 33rd Street and Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island. Police say a maroon mini-van drove up and people inside opened fire on a group of males standing on the sidewalk.A 17-year-old boy was shot in the torso, and three men were each shot in the leg.All of the victims were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition.No arrests have been made.Police say the shooting was targeted.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD officer from Staten Island who made ultimate sacrifice on Valentine’s Day gets honor from governor. | From the Vault

Editor’s Note: This is the digitalized version of an article that appeared in the Dec. 21, 2000 edition of the Staten Island Advance. Nearly a year after Police Officer Matthew Dziergowski died in the line of duty, saving three fellow officers at the site of an accident on the West Shore Expressway, he was named “Police Officer of the Year” by then-Gov. George E. Pataki.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

