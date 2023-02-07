Read full article on original website
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
In the 15-Hour Period, 14 People Were Shot In New York, and 2 Of Them Died.Daily DigestNew York City, NY
NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 HoursHamza HayatNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s schoolRoger MarshEast Brunswick, NJ
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Brooklyn man charged for trying to rape woman on Upper West Side in July
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man was indicted for allegedly trying to rape a woman on the Upper West Side over the summer, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Brooklyn resident Estarling Martinez Cabral, 20, was charged with attempted...
Second brother dies after broad-daylight shooting outside NYC Popeyes
A 37-year-old man who was wounded in a broad-daylight shooting that left his brother dead in front of a Bronx Popeyes has since died, cops said Sunday. Devren Smith, of The Bronx, was one of four people wounded in the shooting around 2:30 p.m. Friday in front of the restaurant on East Tremont Avenue, near Hughes Avenue, according to police. His brother Jeremiah Smith, 24, was shot in the stomach and died at St. Barnabas Hospital, cops said. The shooting broke out during a dispute of an unknown nature, cops said. Two men, Jose Parilla, 32, and Salvatore River, 51, were arrested over the shooting. Parilla was busted Saturday and charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said. Rivera, 51, was arrested Friday and charged with murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said. A 36-year-old man was shot in the ankle, while a 58-year-old was struck in the buttocks, police said. Both were expected to survive.
Violent weekend in NYC as more than dozen shot, at least 3 dead
NEW YORK -- It was a violent weekend in the city. More than a dozen people were shot across all boroughs.Despite the gun violence, shootings are actually down double digits from this time last year.Caution tape was put up in every borough this weekend. More than a dozen were been shot throughout the city, including on Staten Island, where police say a 20-year-old was shot Saturday. Among the shooting victims, police said at least three died.Klea Blackhurst has been living in the city since 1985, and was getting flashbacks."It seems we're kind of back at that gritty level in a...
Stranger kicks man down Bronx subway stairs, breaks his legs: NYPD
A 34-year-old man broke both legs after he was kicked down a flight of stairs at a Bronx subway station, police said Sunday as they released a photo of the suspect.
NBC New York
2nd Man Dies After Quadruple Shooting Outside NYC Popeyes; 2 Arrested
Another New York man died on Sunday, two days after a flurry of bullets struck him and three other men outside a Popeyes restaurant on a corner in the Bronx, authorities said. Police announced the death of Devren Smith, 37, after he was struck Friday afternoon and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. A second victim, 24-year-old Jeremiah Smith, died the same day of the shooting after he was hit in the chest.
NYPD: Armed robbery at bagel store in Meiers Corners
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police responded to a report of an armed robbery in Meiers Corners on Friday night. The incident was reported at 9:45 p.m. at 310 Bradley Ave., according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. Bradley Bagels is the business listed...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Manhattan murder mysteries: Woman executed in East Village, man gunned down in Alphabet City
Manhattan murder detectives are busy looking for the killers who gunned down two people in East Village and Alphabet City in separate incidents on Thursday. A 25-year-old woman was gunned own near Union Square, at the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place, in the East Village at about 5:01 a.m. on Sept. 1.
Police investigate late-night shooting in South Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Norway Avenue in South Beach late Saturday night. At least one shot was fired at approximately 11:15 p.m., according to a spokeswoman for DCPI.
Man shot dead near Harlem Shake Shake continuing violent weekend across NYC
A man was shot dead near a Manhattan Shake Shack on Saturday night, continuing a spree of violence that began on Friday afternoon in New York City.
NYPD: Man with 26 license suspensions caught with heroin in Staten Island car stop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 22-year-old man from Mariners Harbor with a suspended license had drugs stashed in a luxury car that he was driving in Pleasant Plains, authorities allege. The episode on Jan. 20 began when eagle-eyed officers saw a 2006 black BMW traveling on Amboy Road. The...
Arrest made in death of NJ kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez; second suspect wanted by authorities
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Authorities have made an arrest in the death of New Jersey kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez, who was found dead buried in a shallow grave, according to prosecutors and media reports. Cesar Santana, 36, was arrested Friday morning in Miami, Florida, by U.S .Marshals, the Hudson County...
NYPD: Customer shot trying to stop late-night robbery at Brooklyn deli
NEW YORK -- A customer at a Brooklyn deli wound up in the hospital after they were shot trying to stop a late-night robbery. According to detectives, one suspect held up a gun while another took money from the cash register as the deli on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill was about to close Friday. A 48-year-old man intervened and got into an argument with the suspects, investigators said. He was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests or released descriptions of the suspects. An officer was keeping watch inside the deli Saturday morning.
4 months after student was shot outside Tottenville HS, parents remain concerned suspects still at large
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Four months since a shooting at Tottenville High School left a teenager wounded, the local community continues to look for answers. The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made, the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information said in a statement to the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com regarding the incident.
Three men scam NY grandparents out of 24k; money recovered from Airbnb, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Grandparents in upstate New York thinking they were helping their grandson who was in jail were instead scammed out of $24,000, authorities said. The alleged caller, posing as the grandson, said he had been in a car crash and needed bail money, reported Syracuse.com, SILive.com’s sister site.
NBC New York
Bloody 15 Hours in NYC Leaves 2 Dead, at Least 9 Others Wounded Across City: Cops
A handful of shootings across the Big Apple left nearly a dozen victims hurt -- two would ultimately perish from their injuries -- during a particularly violent 15-hour stretch to start the weekend. Authorities say the bloodshed started around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Bronx, where four men were shot...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Police arrest ‘poster boy of bail reform’ in connection to Midtown shooting
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man with a lengthy rap sheet was arrested in Midtown in connection to a shooting outside of St. Patrick’s Cathedral this past summer. Pedro Hernandez, 22, was arrested and charged...
17-year-old boy, 3 men shot in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Four people were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn on Friday.The gunfire erupted around 5 p.m. at West 33rd Street and Mermaid Avenue in Coney Island. Police say a maroon mini-van drove up and people inside opened fire on a group of males standing on the sidewalk.A 17-year-old boy was shot in the torso, and three men were each shot in the leg.All of the victims were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition.No arrests have been made.Police say the shooting was targeted.
Staten Island loan shark sentenced to life in prison for NYC businessman’s murder
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island loan shark was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the extortion and murder of a New York City business owner. Ppassim (Big Sam) Elder, 43, had been charged with the October 2017 death of Queens business owner Hani Kasem, 64.
Arrest in quadruple shooting in Tremont Friday that left one dead
Police arrested 51-year-old Rivera Salvatore in connection with the quadruple shooting that happened in Tremont Friday that left one man dead
NYPD officer from Staten Island who made ultimate sacrifice on Valentine’s Day gets honor from governor. | From the Vault
Editor’s Note: This is the digitalized version of an article that appeared in the Dec. 21, 2000 edition of the Staten Island Advance. Nearly a year after Police Officer Matthew Dziergowski died in the line of duty, saving three fellow officers at the site of an accident on the West Shore Expressway, he was named “Police Officer of the Year” by then-Gov. George E. Pataki.
