Lawrence, MA

Two stabbed, one dead in Jamaica Plain; juvenile charged

A woman is dead after she and another person were stabbed in Jamaica Plain on Saturday, police say. According to Boston Police Department, police received a report at 4:57 p.m. Saturday of a stabbing at 5 Woodside Ave. Before officers arrived, two victims with multiple stab wounds came into the police station at 3347 Washington St., just over a block away.
BOSTON, MA
Seven hospitalized after Brockton fire in multifamily home

Seven people were hospitalized and one is in critical condition after a fire in a multifamily home in Brockton early Sunday morning, according to Fire Chief Brian Nardelli. Brockton Fire Department received a report of a fire at 25 Central Square at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Nardelli said. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire extending from the second to third floors of the building and multiple people hanging out of windows.
BROCKTON, MA
Mass. State Lottery winner: Mutual station sells $100,000 scratch ticket

A Massachusetts State Lottery player bought a winning $100,000 scratch ticket from an auto repair shop and came forward to claim their prize on Feb. 9. The $100,000 scratch ticket was from the “Millions” game. The winning ticket was sold in Braintree from the Highland Mutual Auto Repair shop, and was one of 29 total tickets from the “Millions” game worth $600 or more that was claimed on Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester’s Sake Bomb Bistro closing this week

A Worcester sushi restaurant will close its doors this week following Valentine’s Day. Sake Bomb Bistro, 258 Park Ave., announced the closure on Facebook, attributing the decision to a “tough economic environment and staffing issues.”. “Thank you for your loyal patronage over the years,” the owners wrote in...
WORCESTER, MA
Ben Affleck stars in Dunkin’s first ever Super Bowl commercial

Dunkin’s first ever Super Bowl commercial aired on Sunday night and featured a Massachusetts legend in Ben Affleck. The actor filmed the commercial at the Dunkin’ location in Medford. The Hollywood star was decked out in the official employee uniform, donning a black visor and matching shirt that read, “America runs on Dunkin’.” Affleck went viral as he worked the drive-thru window and handed out coffee and other items. He was joined by his wife, Jennifer Lopez.
MEDFORD, MA
Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

