Pirates' Kevin Plawecki: Latches on with Bucs
Plawecki signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Sunday that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Though he won't be heading into spring training as a member of the Pirates' 40-man roster, Plawecki may be in the best position to make the Opening Day squad as the No. 2 backstop behind Austin Hedges. Beyond Hedges, prospect Endy Rodriguez is the only other catcher on the 40-man roster, but the 22-year-old doesn't have any prior big-league experience and has three minor-league options remaining, making him a strong candidate to head to Triple-A Indianapolis to begin the year. Plawecki, meanwhile, owns a .235/.313/.341 slash line (80 wRC+) over parts of eight seasons in the majors, though he's coming off a rough 2022 campaign in which he spent time with both the Red Sox and Rangers organizations.
Dodgers' David Peralta: Signs one-year deal with LAD
Peralta agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Dodgers on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Peralta returns to the NL West, a division he spent his first eight-plus seasons in as a member of the Diamondbacks before he was traded to the Rays at the deadline last summer. The 35-year-old is coming off a year in which he posted a .731 OPS with 12 homers and 51 RBi over 134 games. The left-handed hitter has been an effective platoon option with a career slash line of .294/.350/.486 against right-handers, and he figures to see plenty of playing time for the Dodgers in the corner outfield as well as designated hitter when southpaws aren't on the mound.
Pirates' Caleb Smith: Lands deal with Pirates
Smith (elbow) signed a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training with the Pirates on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Smith pitched nearly exclusively out of Arizona's bullpen in 2022 and posted a 4.11 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 70 frames. He also surrendered 5.0 BB/9 and 1.8 HR/9, which led to him being DFA'd by the Diamondbacks in November. Smith will fight for a low-leverage role in the Pirates' bullpen during spring training.
MLB rumors: Diamondbacks add bullpen help with veteran Andrew Chafin; Mariners, Rays take swings on relievers
Pitchers and catchers report in just a few days, so spring training is nearly here. All the big-name free agents have signed and the trade rumor mill is quiet. That just means the only movement left before the spring would be housekeeping-type things and signing the few remaining big-league free agents.
St. Louis Cardinals top prospects 2023: Jordan Walker could show off his bat at Busch Stadium this year
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
Patrick Mahomes' trainer says his third down scramble in AFC Championship was 'biggest highlight' after injury
After Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain, all eyes were on the quarterback during the AFC Championship game to see how he would hold up after the injury. His trainer, Julie Frymyer, was looking closely at how Mahomes moved during the game and was pleased with how he performed.
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest the QB might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Avoids arbitration with Phillies
Alvarado agreed to a one-year, $3.45 million contract with the Phillies on Friday to avoid arbitration. The two sides met at the midpoint of the figures they exchanged last month, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports. Alvarado was actually optioned to the minors after a rough start for the Phils last season but was dominant after returning with a 1.66 ERA and 64:14 K:BB over 38 innings covering his last 42 appearances.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys get Dak Prescott another weapon; Bears trade back twice as AFC teams secure QBs
Mock drafts over the next two months will likely feature various requirements that Chicago has to get out of the No. 1 overall selection. The list of teams potentially in the market for an upgrade at the position -- Houston, Indianapolis, Seattle, Detroit, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Carolina, etc. -- is much longer than the list of prospects available: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson. The reality is that not all of those teams will be able to draft a quarterback. High demand and low supply leads to a seller's market and an urgency to complete a sale.
NFL picks, Eagles vs. Chiefs odds, 2023 bets by top model: This 4-way Super Bowl 57 parlay pays out 14-1
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes will duel for a ring in the culmination of the NFL season. The 2023 Super Bowl will be one of the top sports betting opportunities of the year, and sports books around the world will offer numerous wagers on stats like Patrick Mahomes' passing yardage, Jalen Hurts' rushing yardage, and the length of the National Anthem. Which side, props, and total should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears trade back as C.J. Stroud goes No. 1; Bucs stay put, find Tom Brady replacement
With the NFL season wrapping up this weekend with the Super Bowl -- have you heard of it? -- it seems as good a time as any for my first NFL mock draft for 2023, and while I've always loved this time of year, this season's draft takes on a bit of added significance for me.
Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, spread, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 predictions by NFL expert who is 103-74
Andy Reid is one of five head coaches to appear in at least one Super Bowl with two different teams ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs (16-3) and Philadelphia Eagles (16-3) will match up in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. Reid led the Eagles to Super Bowl XXXIX, where they were defeated by the New England Patriots. He secured his first championship when the Chiefs knocked off the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LV.
