CBS Boston

2 18-year-olds injured by rollover crash in Acushnet

ACUSHNET -- Two 18-year-old boys are seriously injured after a car flipped over in Acushnet on Friday afternoon. First responders found the car on its roof on the south side of Robinson Road around 2:40 p.m., according to police.The driver and the passenger were treated at the scene before they were taken to Rhode Island Hospital. Police said the passenger needed to be med-flighted.There have not been any updates on the boys' conditions.It's unclear what caused the crash. Robinson Road was closed for several hours as police investigated. 
ACUSHNET, MA
CBS Boston

Teenager in critical condition after fire tears through Brockton home

BOSTON – A teenager is in critical condition after a fire tore through a Brockton home early Sunday morning.It happened just after 4 a.m. at a home on Central Square.Flames started on the second floor and spread to the third.Firefighters said that when they arrived they found "several people hanging from windows on the third floor." Rescuers used ladders to get them safely to the ground.Several people were taken to the hospital, including a teenager who remains in critical condition.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
BROCKTON, MA
MassLive.com

Seven hospitalized after Brockton fire in multifamily home

Seven people were hospitalized and one is in critical condition after a fire in a multifamily home in Brockton early Sunday morning, according to Fire Chief Brian Nardelli. Brockton Fire Department received a report of a fire at 25 Central Square at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Nardelli said. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire extending from the second to third floors of the building and multiple people hanging out of windows.
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

Woman Flown to Boston Hospital After Serious Crash in Wellesley

A woman was seriously injured Saturday morning in a crash involving a utility pole on Route 9 in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley police confirmed they were called to the crash on Route 9 east after Weston Road, and that only one lane was open to traffic. A medical helicopter was called...
WELLESLEY, MA
CBS Boston

Uber driver escapes after being shot in Brockton

BROCKTON - An uber driver who does not want to be identified is thankful to be alive after he says he was shot while he was dropping his rider off on Ford Street in Brockton. "I could've been killed there because the guy was shooting at us," the man said. Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 Saturday morning. "I picked the guy up from one location and I was going to drop him off at the second location, and when we got there, someone started shooting at us. Four shots. Four or five shots," the man said.The driver says he sustained...
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Upton police looking to identify break-in suspect

UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Upton Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a break-in suspect. The break-in occurred on Pleasant Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact Upton police Det. Bergstrom at 508-529-3200 or email jbergstrom@uptonma.gov. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This...
UPTON, MA
whdh.com

Two people taken to hospital after roof collapse in New Hampshire

BENNINGTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were injured Friday in a roof collapse in Bennington, N.H., officials said. The collapse took place before noon. Officials said two people were seriously hurt and taken to the hospital by medical helicopter. SKY7 cameras captured a view of the scene with pieces of...
BENNINGTON, NH
CBS Boston

2 workers seriously hurt in fall from scaffolding at Marlboro construction site

MARLBORO - Two construction workers were rushed to the hospital Friday morning after falling from scaffolding on the site of the city's new library construction project.The two men, who have yet to be identified by authorities, were doing stone work when they fell 25-feet off the scaffolding. The scaffolding did not collapse, but both men ended up with serious injuries. Both were alert and conscious before they were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. There's no word yet on what caused the men to fall.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Daily Voice

Manhunt: Worcester Police Searching For Accused Murderer

Worcester police are asking for the public's help to track down a man accused of fatally shooting someone near a church last year. Kelvin Verde, 23, is wanted for murder stemming from the Oct. 24 shooting on Burncoat Street near the Church on Seven Hills, Worcester police said. Paramedics rushed the 28-year-old victim to a nearby hospital, but doctors couldn't save his life.
WORCESTER, MA
WMUR.com

8 people displaced after house fire in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD, N.H. — Firefighters battled a 2-alarm house fire in Litchfield on Saturday morning. The fire on Winter Circle started in the garage, according to the Litchfield Fire Rescue chief Doug Nicoll. Eight people lived in the home but it is now inhabitable. Nicoll said when they got there...
LITCHFIELD, NH
MassLive.com

