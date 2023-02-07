Read full article on original website
2 18-year-olds injured by rollover crash in Acushnet
ACUSHNET -- Two 18-year-old boys are seriously injured after a car flipped over in Acushnet on Friday afternoon. First responders found the car on its roof on the south side of Robinson Road around 2:40 p.m., according to police.The driver and the passenger were treated at the scene before they were taken to Rhode Island Hospital. Police said the passenger needed to be med-flighted.There have not been any updates on the boys' conditions.It's unclear what caused the crash. Robinson Road was closed for several hours as police investigated.
Teenager in critical condition after fire tears through Brockton home
Seven hospitalized after Brockton fire in multifamily home
NECN
Woman Flown to Boston Hospital After Serious Crash in Wellesley
A woman was seriously injured Saturday morning in a crash involving a utility pole on Route 9 in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley police confirmed they were called to the crash on Route 9 east after Weston Road, and that only one lane was open to traffic. A medical helicopter was called...
Roxbury man charged with motor vehicle homicide in Mass. & Cass hit and run
A Roxbury man is facing a motor vehicle homicide charge in connection with a January pedestrian crash on Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard that killed a 73-year-old man, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said. Abner Jean-Baptiste, 36, was charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and leaving...
Uber driver escapes after being shot in Brockton
BROCKTON - An uber driver who does not want to be identified is thankful to be alive after he says he was shot while he was dropping his rider off on Ford Street in Brockton. "I could've been killed there because the guy was shooting at us," the man said. Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 Saturday morning. "I picked the guy up from one location and I was going to drop him off at the second location, and when we got there, someone started shooting at us. Four shots. Four or five shots," the man said.The driver says he sustained...
whdh.com
Upton police looking to identify break-in suspect
UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Upton Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a break-in suspect. The break-in occurred on Pleasant Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact Upton police Det. Bergstrom at 508-529-3200 or email jbergstrom@uptonma.gov. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This...
One woman dead, one person injured, juvenile arrested after double-stabbing in Jamaica Plain
Boston Hospital Receives Airlifted Driver Trapped In Serious Car Crash
A Boston Medflight helicopter was needed to transport the victim of a catastrophic car crash who was trapped in the vehicle. A helicopter brought the driver to a Boston hospital.Hanson Fire DepartmentFirefighters responded to a car crash on Brook Street in Hanson around 4:00 a.m. on Thursd…
Worcester driver in critical condition after hitting parked car
WORCESTER - An early morning car crash has left a 37-year-old man in critical condition. Police responded to 595 Southbridge St. shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an overturned vehicle. Firefighters were able to free the trapped driver, according to police. It appears the driver struck an...
James Freeman IV, of Worcester, pleads not guilty in Main Street shooting
An argument outside the Worcester Trial Courthouse led to a shooting on Main Street on Thursday, Feb, 2, according to prosecutors. A second man arrested and charged in connection with the shooting was arraigned in Worcester District Court Thursday morning. James Freeman IV pleaded not guilty to all 13 counts...
Kelvin Verde wanted in connection with fatal Burncoat St. shooting in Worcester
Worcester police are searching for a second suspect in connection with an October 2022 shooting on Burncoat Street that killed a 28-year-old man. On Friday, the police department issued a wanted poster for Kelvin Verde, 23, of Worcester stating it is attempting to locate him. Verde has been charged with...
James Freeman, of Worcester, arrested, charged in Main Street shooting
A second man has been arrested in connection with a Main Street shooting in Worcester last week, the Worcester Police Department said. James Freeman, 31, was arrested Wednesday night in connection with the Thursday, Feb 2. shooting in the area of 144 Main St., a few blocks from the Worcester Trial Courthouse.
Roxbury man facing homicide charges in connection with fatal Mass and Cass hit-and-run
whdh.com
Two people taken to hospital after roof collapse in New Hampshire
BENNINGTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were injured Friday in a roof collapse in Bennington, N.H., officials said. The collapse took place before noon. Officials said two people were seriously hurt and taken to the hospital by medical helicopter. SKY7 cameras captured a view of the scene with pieces of...
2 workers seriously hurt in fall from scaffolding at Marlboro construction site
MARLBORO - Two construction workers were rushed to the hospital Friday morning after falling from scaffolding on the site of the city's new library construction project.The two men, who have yet to be identified by authorities, were doing stone work when they fell 25-feet off the scaffolding. The scaffolding did not collapse, but both men ended up with serious injuries. Both were alert and conscious before they were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. There's no word yet on what caused the men to fall.
Manhunt: Worcester Police Searching For Accused Murderer
Worcester police are asking for the public's help to track down a man accused of fatally shooting someone near a church last year. Kelvin Verde, 23, is wanted for murder stemming from the Oct. 24 shooting on Burncoat Street near the Church on Seven Hills, Worcester police said. Paramedics rushed the 28-year-old victim to a nearby hospital, but doctors couldn't save his life.
nbcboston.com
Mother and 2 Children Recovering After Tree Fell on Them in Lynnfield
A woman and her two young children are recovering at home a day after a tree fell in a residential area in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon, injuring the trio and sending them to the hospital. The Lynnfield Fire Department responded to the home on Merrow Road just before 4...
Intersection at Suffield and Silver streets in Agawam gets funding for pedestrian upgrades
AGAWAM — The City Council has unanimously approved a resolution to appropriate $265,000 for pedestrian upgrades at the intersection of Suffield and Silver streets. City Councilor Paul C. Cavallo said he identified the need for the upgrades as he walked through the area and many of the sidewalks have needed repair for a long time.
WMUR.com
8 people displaced after house fire in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD, N.H. — Firefighters battled a 2-alarm house fire in Litchfield on Saturday morning. The fire on Winter Circle started in the garage, according to the Litchfield Fire Rescue chief Doug Nicoll. Eight people lived in the home but it is now inhabitable. Nicoll said when they got there...
