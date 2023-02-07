ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky high school basketball media poll: Cooper stays in 3rd place in girls poll

By James Weber and Jason Frakes, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6e2q_0kfCBSr300

Covington Catholic dropped in Week 5 of the Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll after a 100-89 double-overtime loss to Louisville Male last week.

The Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll is conducted by 16 sports journalists ― one from each of the state’s 16 basketball regions. The poll was created and the results were tabulated by Jason Frakes of the Louisville Courier-Journal, which is a Gannett property like the Enquirer.

The Enquirer is the poll voter for the Ninth Region. The poll will be released each Tuesday morning throughout the regular season.

Boys statewide poll

First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Warren Central (16) 22-1 160 1

2. Lexington Catholic 24-2 139 2

3. George Rogers Clark 18-4 122 4

4. Ballard 19-3 90 T5

5. Covington Catholic 20-3 89 3

6. North Oldham 20-5 86 8

7. Great Crossing 21-5 49 T5

8. Lyon County 19-5 47 9

9. Bowling Green 21-5 25 10

10. Mason County 23-3 24 7

Others receiving votes: Frederick Douglass 20, Male 12, Collins 8, Conner 6, Holy Cross 2, McCracken County 1.

Girls statewide poll

First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Sacred Heart (16) 23-3 160 1

2. Manual 22-2 143 2

3. Cooper 20-3 125 3

4. McCracken County 25-2 110 4

5. Mercy 18-8 91 5

6. George Rogers Clark 17-6 71 6

7. Holy Cross 22-5 43 7

8. Henderson County 17-4 40 8

9. Ryle 18-7 33 9

10. Christian Academy 16-7 21 10

Others receiving votes: Bowling Green 11, Graves County 7, Pulaski County 7, Danville 5, Bethlehem 3, Franklin County 3, Meade County 3, Pikeville 2, Dixie Heights 1, Russell 1.

Cincinnati Enquirer's James Weber's 9th Region votes

My top five boys teams in the Ninth Region. The rest of the voters' regional picks are here.

1. Conner

2. Covington Catholic

3. Holy Cross

4. Lloyd Memorial

5. Newport

My top five girls teams in the Ninth Region. The rest of the voters' regional picks is here.

1. Cooper

2. Ryle

3. Holy Cross

4. Dixie Heights

5. Conner

Comments / 0

Related
fox56news.com

Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns

Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
KENTUCKY STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Mississippi Man Arrested for Multiple Charges in Western Kentucky

A Mississippi man, wanted on outstanding warrants in Western Kentucky, has been apprehended in Ballard County. Carlisle County Sheriff’s reports said 42 year old Wayne Daugherty, of Gulf Port, was taken into custody following a tip concerning his whereabouts. Daugherty had active arrest warrants in Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Marshall...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLWT 5

Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why

Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
OHIO STATE
wymt.com

Update: Missing Southern Kentucky woman found safe in another state

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The woman who had been missing in Southern Kentucky was found early Monday afternoon. Police say Daisy Buchanan was located in another state and is okay. They did not say which state, but said they have been in contact with another law enforcement agency who have talked to her.
SOMERSET, KY
WKYT 27

Impeachment to move forward against Ky. prosecutor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House Impeachment Committee voted to adopt articles of impeachment against Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Goldy. Goldy is accused of doing favors for a woman facing prosecution in exchange for nude photos of her. Goldy is the commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan Counties....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
fox17.com

'Thanks for the memories': Beloved Kentucky drive-in theater closes

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WZTV) — As development grows in a small southern Kentucky town, a family-owned business that started in the 1960s is closing the curtain. Franklin Drive-In says they will no longer operate as a drive-in theater, saying the location at 6250 Nashville Road has "changed so much." "There...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
WINCHESTER, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
OWENSBORO, KY
q95fm.net

Kentucky State Police Warns Public of E-Mail Scam

Kentucky State Police, Post 5, in Campbellsburg, has been contacted by a concerned citizen regarding an email scam in our area. The citizen has received an email from someone stating they are with Best Buy-Geek Squad and they are being charged $349.99 for a maintenance plan. When contacting the number provided in the email, the scammer advised that they would issue a refund and an additional $50 for the inconvenience while gaining access to the citizen’s bank account. The scammer then makes an error on the refund and requests you go to your bank to complete a wire transfer. Fortunately for this citizen, no money was removed from their bank account, and the bank teller was able to close that account.
CAMPBELLSBURG, KY
k105.com

Northern Ky. man jailed after allegedly molesting 2 children under 12

A northern Kentucky man has been accused of molesting two children younger than 12, according to Kentucky State Police. The investigation began in late January when state police received an allegation of juveniles being sexually abused in Owen County. The initial allegation, police said, involved two children, ages five and 13.
OWEN COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKYT 27

Name released of Ky. man killed after being hit by train

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man killed after being hit by a train in Cynthiana Wednesday night has been released. The Harrison County Coroner identified the victim as 60-year-old Danny Brierly of Cynthia. Police say the train hit Brierly around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday on East Pleasant Street.
CYNTHIANA, KY
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy