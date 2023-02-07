ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Sunshine: CU Buffs women's hoops back in AP Top 25

By Chris Schmaedeke
The Denver Gazette
5 days ago
 5 days ago
Stanford forward Ashten Prechtel, left, blocks a shot by Colorado center Quay Miller in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

A road sweep through Oregon has the CU Buffs women's basketball team back in the national rankings.

Coach JR Payne's team came in at No. 25 in the AP Top 25 Monday after wins over Oregon and Oregon.

CU (18-5, 9-3 Pac-12) is in the rankings for the third time in the last four weeks. The other week the Buffs were receiving votes. The Buffs also had their first weekend sweep of the Oregon schools on the road since 2012-13.

The Buffs are one of five Pac-12 teams in the Top 25, joining Stanford, Utah, Arizona and UCLA in the poll.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)

