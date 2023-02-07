Vitamin D Could Be Weapon Against Type 2 Diabetes

TUESDAY, Feb. 7, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Vitamin D supplements are typically used to guard against bone loss and fractures, but new research offers up another possibility: For folks with pre-diabetes, they may help lower the chances of a full diabetes diagnosis.

Across three clinical trials, investigators found that vitamin D supplements were modestly effective in curbing the risk of pre-diabetes progressing to type 2 diabetes. Over three years, just under 23% of study patients using vitamin D developed diabetes, versus 25% of those given placebo pills.

On average, the study found, supplements lowered the risk of progressing to type 2 diabetes by 15%.

"It's pretty clear vitamin D has a moderate effect on reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes, if you're at high risk," said lead researcher Dr. Anastassios Pittas , of Tufts Medical Center, in Boston.

The findings do not apply to people at average risk of the disease, he stressed, and it's still unclear what the optimal dose of vitamin D is for people with pre-diabetes.

Plus, Pittas said, no supplement would be a replacement for lifestyle changes, including a healthy diet and regular exercise.

"We don't want the message to be, take a pill and you won't need to do the hard work of changing your diet and exercising," Pittas said.

Type 2 diabetes arises when the body's cells no longer properly respond to the hormone insulin, which helps shuttle sugars from food into cells to be used as energy. As a result, blood sugar levels remain chronically high, which over time can damage the blood vessels and lead to heart, kidney and eye disease, among other complications.

Pre-diabetes is a state where blood sugar is abnormally high, but not yet high enough to diagnose type 2 diabetes. In the United States alone, about 96 million adults have pre-diabetes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The vitamin D study started with the observation that diabetes prevalence is typically greater in places farther from the equator. That, Pittas said, hinted that sunlight exposure — which spurs the body to naturally produce vitamin D — might play a role in diabetes risk.

Subsequent studies found a link between people's blood levels of vitamin D and their risk of type 2 diabetes. Meanwhile, lab research pointed to some potential reasons: vitamin D can, for instance, restore normal insulin production in animals.

So far, there have been three clinical trials that directly tested whether vitamin D supplements can lower the odds of pre-diabetes progressing to type 2. Each found that participants given vitamin D did have a somewhat lower risk, versus those given a placebo. But the difference was not significant in statistical terms, meaning the supplement could not be declared effective.

So Pittas and his colleagues conducted a "meta-analysis" that pulled together the data from all three trials. The idea is that, with a larger number of patients, it will be easier to detect a moderate effect of vitamin D.

The analysis, published online Feb. 6 in the Annals of Internal Medicine , included just over 4,000 adults with pre-diabetes. Half were randomly assigned to take vitamin D. In two trials, participants took vitamin D3, at a dose of either 4,000 IU a day, or 20,000 IU per week. The third trial used eldecalcitol, a vitamin D "analogue" prescribed for osteoporosis.

Over three years, just under 23% of supplement users developed type 2 diabetes, versus 25% of placebo users.

That's a modest difference, but the researchers pointed to the bigger picture: There are 374 million people worldwide with pre-diabetes, and these findings suggest that vitamin D can at least delay diabetes in 10 million of them.

"I'd say that's pretty significant," said Dr. Isaac Dapkins , chief medical officer of NYU Langone's Family Health Centers, in New York City.

Dapkins, who was not involved in the study, said it gives him incentive to measure blood vitamin D levels in his patients with pre-diabetes. There were indications that supplements were more effective for participants who started off with vitamin D deficiency (below 12 ng/mL).

Like Pittas, Dapkins stressed the importance of overall lifestyle in halting the progression of pre-diabetes.

"If you were to start an exercise program, it would be more effective [than vitamin D]," he pointed out.

But, Dapkins said, adding a vitamin D supplement could be an easy, low-cost way to get further protection. His advice was for people with pre-diabetes to talk to their doctor, and get a blood vitamin D measurement if they haven't already.

Pittas said more work is needed to figure out the optimal dose of vitamin D for people with pre-diabetes.

In general, 4,000 IU per day — the dose used in one trial — is considered the upper limit for vitamin D intake. Vitamin D is stored in body fat, Dapkins noted, and there is the potential for very high levels to cause problems, such as kidney stones.

Across the three trials, just over 1% of participants developed kidney stones, and supplement users were not at greater risk.

More information

The U.S. National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements has more on vitamin D .

SOURCES: Anastassios Pittas, MD, MS, chief, division of endocrinology, diabetes & metabolism, Tufts Medical Center, Boston; Isaac Dapkins, MD, chief medical officer, Family Health Centers, NYU Langone, New York City; Annals of Internal Medicine, Feb. 6, 2023, online