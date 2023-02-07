ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last-minute OnePlus Pad leak reveals specs, keyboard, pen and more

By Tom Pritchard
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

The OnePlus Pad, the first tablet made by the phone maker, may be set to launch alongside the OnePlus 11 later today, but that isn’t stopping some last-minute leaks offering up a few more details. Twitter leaker Abhishek Yadav has tweeted out a list of alleged specs, while a promo video on Chinese social network Weibo gives us a glimpse at the tablet’s stylus and keyboard.

According to Yadav’s tweet, the OnePlus Pad will include an 11.6-inch LCD display, complete with 2.8K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and support for both HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision. That’s on top of a Mediatek Dimensity 9000 chipset, 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, 9,500 mAh battery and 65W charging. Yadav also claims it’ll be Wi-Fi only , with no option for cellular connectivity.

We have heard a bunch of these specs before , especially where the display is concerned. 11.6-inch isn’t the biggest tablet on the market, but 2.8K resolution and a144Hz refresh rate means we should be getting a pretty stunning visual experience. Plus, support for HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos means you’ll be able to make the most out of HDR, no matter which standard a piece of content actually supports.

That screen is really going to need the power from that battery, and the 65W charging to keep it powered up. As nice as high resolution and refresh rates are, they can be a massive drain on power — especially on larger screens like this one. We will test the OnePlus Pad’s battery life ourselves before we can make any firm judgements.

The same goes for the performance of the cameras and the Dimensity 9000 chipset, should those specs prove to be accurate. That rear camera does look pretty large, though, and the size has me a little bit concerned — especially since I’m of the opinion that tablets shouldn’t need to come with rear cameras.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

As for the promo video, it reveals a keyboard that looks similar to the old iPad Magic Keyboard Folio — which is the one that doesn’t have the new floating screen design . That also means there’s a trackpad, for all those times you don’t want to be using a touchscreen, but other than that the keyboard appears to be pretty unremarkable.

The same goes for what we saw of the stylus. Aside from confirming the OnePlus Pad will offer stylus support, there’s little to be gleaned from its very brief appearance. But that is to be expected, and we expect the stylus will have features similar to what the best tablets have to offer, like pressure sensitivity.

The OnePlus Pad is expected to be unveiled at the OnePlus Launch event later today (February 7), which is scheduled to kick off at 9 a.m. EST.

