atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
Breaking: Andy Reid Announces His Decision On Retirement
Andy Reid isn't leaving Kansas City anytime soon. In fact, he's hungry for more. Moments after winning Super Bowl LVII, Reid announced he will return for the 2023 season as long as the Chiefs have him back. Something tells us Kansas City will bring back one of the best coaches to ever ...
