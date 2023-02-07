ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteville, NC

2 NC brothers plead guilty to running Ponzi scheme with family insurance business, feds say

By Joedy McCreary
CBS 17
CBS 17
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SSg10_0kfCBEk700

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two brothers from southeastern North Carolina have pleaded guilty to using their family insurance business to run a multimillion dollar Ponzi scheme, federal prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday that Joseph W. Floyd IV and William F. Floyd Jr., of Whiteville, entered their pleas Monday to charges of conspiracy to sell and deliver unregistered securities.

They each face up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine at sentencing.

Prosecutors say the brothers offered a “loan program” through Floyd’s Insurance Agency in Whiteville in which more than 150 people and businesses invested money in exchange for interest-bearing promissory notes that were never registered with the Securities Exchange Commission as required by law.

The loan program offered interest rates between 6 percent and 10 percent, and those promissory notes — which were personally guaranteed by the Floyds — said the investors’ principal was repayable within a year, prosecutors said.

They were accused of initially using the borrowed funds to extend credit to a Chapel Hill company they co-owned that financed insurance premiums for consumers.

By 2012, prosecutors said, the insurance agency had borrowed more than $20 million from investors and was not able to service that debt through any legitimate business source — so to avoid bankruptcy, they operated the loan program as a Ponzi scheme in which funds from more recent investors were used to pay principal and profits to existing investors.

Prosecutors alleged the brothers concealed the agency’s insolvency from investors and continued to accept investments.

The agency filed for bankruptcy in May 2020 and the brothers filed for personal bankruptcy three months later.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Whiteville brothers plead guilty to multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Two brothers from Whiteville have pleaded guilty to taking part in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme. Joseph W. Floyd, IV, and William F. Floyd, Jr., each pleaded guilty Monday before U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle for conspiracy to sell and deliver unregistered securities in connection with a multi-year scheme operated under the guise of a purported investment program.
WHITEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man pleads guilty to raping juvenile, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department announced that a man pleaded guilty to two counts of rape on Wednesday. Jerry Williams, 44, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of second degree forcible rape. Police said the victim was a juvenile at the time of the incident and knew the offender.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
publicradioeast.org

NC motorcycle gang leader sentenced to 75 years at Wilmington federal court

A North Carolina-based national leader of a motorcycle gang has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Court documents show Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington federal court Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted him of 17 counts.
WILMINGTON, NC
TheDailyBeast

Wife of Missing South Carolina Man Calls for Donations to Stop Amid Distressing Rumors

Nearly three weeks after his disappearance, the wife of a missing South Carolina man has called for GoFundMe donations to stop following a slew of distressing rumors. Tyler Doyle, 23, disappeared in Myrtle Beach after his boat sank during a duck hunting trip Jan. 26. While authorities comb the waters for Doyle and other victims, his family and friends have taken to social media to call on people to stop spreading “drama and rumors,” though the New York Post reports it is unclear what rumors exactly they are referring to. A friend of the Doyles established a GoFundMe to support his wife Lakelyn, which continues to receive donations even after their pleas to stop. “Due to the rumors and everything going around, his wife, Lakelyn, wants me to stop all donations to this go fund me,” family friend and donation organizer Hannah Faulk wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Thanks again for all the donations, but as a women [sic] 30 weeks pregnant she can’t handle everyone’s opinion and stress on her body for the baby’s sake.” The GoFundMe had raised more than $30,000.Read it at New York Post
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

2 jailed, 3 wanted in killing of man in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people are in jail facing murder charges and Robeson County authorities are looking for three others in connection with the death of a 22-year- old man found dead in a car on Feb . 1 near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. Tyler Jacob Scott, 20, and Destinee […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

17-year-old jailed in Marion County after fight ends in deadly shooting

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old arrested Thursday by Mullins police is facing a murder charge after a fight ended in a deadly shooting, according to police. Joseph Jeremiah Jones remained in jail Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old died after the shooting Wednesday afternoon on Mayers Street, but they have not released any additional […]
MULLINS, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WPD is investigating a homicide

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a homicide after a call reported a body. On February 11, around noon, WPD responded to the 800 block of South 14th Street after a call from someone reporting a body. Upon arrival, officers found one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Wallace police announce arrest of two in separate cases

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department announced the arrest of two people on separate charges in separate cases that happened early Friday. Brandon Michael Murphy was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, assault on a law enforcement officer, resist delay or obstruct and no operator’s license. Officials said Murphy tried to escape […]
WALLACE, NC
bladenonline.com

Parents Beware: Look for Signal App on Teen’s Phones; 12 Bladen County Overdoses in January 2023

The Bladen County Substance Misuse Task Force continues the fight against overdoses and resumes educating the community. Dr. Teresa Duncan, Bladen County Health & Human Services Director, gave updates on grants and introduced the new Community Outreach and Resources Coordinator before emergency responders gave updates and warnings to the public at the task force meeting held on January 24, 2023 at Bladen Community College.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

31K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy