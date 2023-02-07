Woodstock Academy (8-2, 7-1) clinched the Eastern Connecticut Conference regular season girls gymnastics title with a 136.15-133.55 win over Norwich Free Academy Monday afternoon at Thames Valley Gymnastics . The Wildcats (3-5, 2-4 ECC) defeated Killingly (6-4, 5-3 ECC), 133.55-128.7, in Monday’s meet.

NFA’s Tiffany Ambruso, Plainfield’s Breanna Johnson, Killingly’s Ella Periera, and Ellis Tech’s Jordyn Murray each won individual events. Johnson and Murray competed as teams of one.

The state divisional girls gymnastics championships return to Jonathan Law High School in Milford on Saturday, Feb. 25. The State Open is Saturday, March 4 at New Milford High School.

In girls basketball, Norwich Free Academy had a mini-two-game winning streak snapped with a loss against Bacon Academy in Colchester.

Here are Monday’s top performances.

Girls gymnastics

Trinity Ambruso, Norwich Free Academy: Wildcats freshman placed first on the beam (9.5) during a meet against Woodstock Academy and Killingly.

Ella Periera, Killingly: Freshman placed first on bars (9.55) to lead Killingly against Woodstock Academy and Norwich Free Academy.

Breanna Johnson, Plainfield: Panthers junior placed first on floor exercise (9.6) as a team of one in a meet with Killingly, Woodstock Academy and Norwich Free Academy.

Jordyn Murray, Ellis Tech: Golden Eagles sophomore placed first on vault (9.45) as a team of one in a meet with Killingly, Woodstock Academy and Norwich Free Academy.

Girls basketball

Emily Orcutt, Norwich Free Academy: Wildcats sophomore scored a team-high nine points but NFA (8-10) fell 46-31 to Bacon Academy (15-3).

Molly Crabtree, Killingly: Junior guard scored a team-high 19 points but Killingly (10-6) fell short against New London, 42-35.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Local gymnasts shine at ECC meet: Monday's top performers