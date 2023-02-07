ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSET

'Feed the community that feeds you': Homecoming for local pizza shop

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Vitale's Pizza Kitchen will soon be opening in Lynchburg, owned by a Lynchburg native. Vitale's Pizza Kitchen is located at 18243 Forest Road. Vince Vitale grew up in the Hill City and is excited to bring his business to a place that means so much to him. Their pizza will also be a familiar taste to those in the community who remember Sal's Pizza, which was owned by his parents.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing in our area. This time it is the Roanoke location, found at 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. This is according to a list of store closings that was updated on Tuesday. BBBY_2023 Store Closing Lis... by Caitlyn...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Fall in Love with Your Feet at The Good Feet Store

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — If you want to fall in love with your feet again and wear those shoes you have not worn in a while, The Good Feet Store has you covered. Kaci got to see how you can take advantage or even gift your loved one some TLC for their feet.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Bedford Boys Tribute Center honors soldiers with homecoming parade

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Boys Tribute Center hosted a welcome home parade for Alpha Company First Battalion 116th Infantry Soldiers, who have returned from a one-year tour of duty in the Horn of Africa. Two of those who served were Peyton Woodall of Bedford and Bryan Clarke...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Appalachian Power to install new poles on Langhorne Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Appalachian Power will be working on a utility project in the Hill City next week. Starting on Monday, a part of the 1500 block of Langhorne Road (between Landon Street and Downing Drive) will become one lane. This is so AEP can install new poles.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Roanoke Public Libraries announces new service

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Public Libraries announces that they will be offering a new service with the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled. They said that their new service is "Braille Readers". According to Roanoke Public Libraries, the NLS braille eReader by Humanware has a...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Two residents taken to the hospital from smoke in a Roanoke apartment

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Two people were taken to the hospital after smoking materials were improperly discarded in a Roanoke apartment building, the fire department said. On Friday morning around 5:45 a.m. the Roanoke Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on Hawthorne Road at Ridgeview Apartments. Arriving units discovered that there was heavy smoke coming from a room on the sixth floor.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Rail Yard Dawgs bounce back, smash Huntsville 5-2

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Rail Yard Dawgs (22-12-3) led for all but 96 seconds on Saturday night, cruising to a 5-2 win over the Huntsville Havoc (23-13-2) at the Von Braun Center. Mac Jansen and Billy Vizzo each scored twice, while Dom Marcinkevics added an empty-net goal for Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Heritage wrestling not satisfied with region title, eyes growth en route to states

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Unlike the spacious fields of most high school sports, the practice room at Heritage High School can be intimidating. Hot. Sweaty. Intense. In other words, just the way the Pioneers like it. "Hot, man." said sophomore Khalil Reeves. "Real hot. Being in there, getting after it, sweating. Losing weight. Just doing whatever coach asks us to do."
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Brush fire under control on Whistlestop Way: Firefighters

HUDDLESTON, Va. (WSET) — The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the report of a brush fire on Saturday. According to firefighters, they were dispatched to Whistlestop Way. Units arrived on the scene to find the fire up the railroad from Whistlestop, moving up a steep incline toward...
HUDDLESTON, VA
WSET

LHOV Honors Local Black History Leader: Robert David

DANVILLE, Va (WSET) — Robert David is a man that is passionate about helping the youth and others on their journey of life. He wears a number of hats in the community and was even honored with being in the "Top 100 Influencers in Local Government " from the nonprofit Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL). Kaci spoke with Robert David and learned what ignited his passion and what's to come from the community leader.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Full Court Press 2023 Week 6: Highlights & Scores

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Week 6 scores for ABC 13's Full Court Press. (February 10th, 2023) G.W. Danville 56, Halifax Co. 53 (FINAL/OT) Westover Christian 38, Roanoke Valley Christian 35. GIRLS BASKETBALL. William Campbell 50, Nelson Co. 24. Dan River 45 Altavista 41. Appomattox 69, Gretna 55. Pulaski Co....
LYNCHBURG, VA

