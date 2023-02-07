Read full article on original website
'Feed the community that feeds you': Homecoming for local pizza shop
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Vitale's Pizza Kitchen will soon be opening in Lynchburg, owned by a Lynchburg native. Vitale's Pizza Kitchen is located at 18243 Forest Road. Vince Vitale grew up in the Hill City and is excited to bring his business to a place that means so much to him. Their pizza will also be a familiar taste to those in the community who remember Sal's Pizza, which was owned by his parents.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing in our area. This time it is the Roanoke location, found at 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. This is according to a list of store closings that was updated on Tuesday. BBBY_2023 Store Closing Lis... by Caitlyn...
Fall in Love with Your Feet at The Good Feet Store
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — If you want to fall in love with your feet again and wear those shoes you have not worn in a while, The Good Feet Store has you covered. Kaci got to see how you can take advantage or even gift your loved one some TLC for their feet.
Bedford Boys Tribute Center honors soldiers with homecoming parade
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Boys Tribute Center hosted a welcome home parade for Alpha Company First Battalion 116th Infantry Soldiers, who have returned from a one-year tour of duty in the Horn of Africa. Two of those who served were Peyton Woodall of Bedford and Bryan Clarke...
Appalachian Power to install new poles on Langhorne Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Appalachian Power will be working on a utility project in the Hill City next week. Starting on Monday, a part of the 1500 block of Langhorne Road (between Landon Street and Downing Drive) will become one lane. This is so AEP can install new poles.
Del. Rasoul hand writes personal congratulatory notes to honor roll students, RCPS says
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) went to social media on Saturday to announce that Del. Sam Rasoul is doing something special for their honor roll students. RCPS said that they had 3,408 honor roll students in the second semester. Del. Rasoul is handwriting a personal...
Incident with tractor-trailer closed Watt Abbitt Road, later reopened: Firefighters
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — The Appomattox Fire Department said they were dispatched for an incident with a tractor-trailer. According to firefighters, just after 4:30 a.m., they were dispatched for an incident with a tractor-trailer that experienced a failure. This incident occurred in the 900 block of Watt Abbitt Road...
Satisfy your sweet tooth! Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There's a new place in the Hill City where you can satisfy your sweet tooth!. Crumbl Cookies has arrived off of Wards Road right next to Mission BBQ. The store held its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday morning. "We want to bring people...
Roanoke Public Libraries announces new service
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Public Libraries announces that they will be offering a new service with the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled. They said that their new service is "Braille Readers". According to Roanoke Public Libraries, the NLS braille eReader by Humanware has a...
PHOTOS: Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke rescues baby bobcat
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — In some of the cutest pictures you will see all day, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke shares that they have admitted a baby bobcat kitten from Giles County. The kitten was found on the side of the road, dazed and circling, and was...
No firearm found after reported situation at Rustburg High School dance: Deputies
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call that there was a student at the Rustburg High School dance allegedly in possession of a firearm. This incident happened on Saturday at 9:05 p.m. Deputies at the scene conducted an investigation. It was...
Two residents taken to the hospital from smoke in a Roanoke apartment
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Two people were taken to the hospital after smoking materials were improperly discarded in a Roanoke apartment building, the fire department said. On Friday morning around 5:45 a.m. the Roanoke Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on Hawthorne Road at Ridgeview Apartments. Arriving units discovered that there was heavy smoke coming from a room on the sixth floor.
Rail Yard Dawgs bounce back, smash Huntsville 5-2
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Rail Yard Dawgs (22-12-3) led for all but 96 seconds on Saturday night, cruising to a 5-2 win over the Huntsville Havoc (23-13-2) at the Von Braun Center. Mac Jansen and Billy Vizzo each scored twice, while Dom Marcinkevics added an empty-net goal for Roanoke.
Fresh seafood coming to Forest; Maverick Seafood opening on Valentines Day
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Calling all seafood lovers! There's a new spot in Forest for fresh seafood dining. Maverick Seafood offers a variety of seafood dishes like lobster rolls, crab cakes, salmon fillets, scallops and oysters. They are located at the Apocalypse Cidery & Winery. You can dine in,...
Heritage wrestling not satisfied with region title, eyes growth en route to states
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Unlike the spacious fields of most high school sports, the practice room at Heritage High School can be intimidating. Hot. Sweaty. Intense. In other words, just the way the Pioneers like it. "Hot, man." said sophomore Khalil Reeves. "Real hot. Being in there, getting after it, sweating. Losing weight. Just doing whatever coach asks us to do."
Brush fire under control on Whistlestop Way: Firefighters
HUDDLESTON, Va. (WSET) — The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the report of a brush fire on Saturday. According to firefighters, they were dispatched to Whistlestop Way. Units arrived on the scene to find the fire up the railroad from Whistlestop, moving up a steep incline toward...
LHOV Honors Local Black History Leader: Robert David
DANVILLE, Va (WSET) — Robert David is a man that is passionate about helping the youth and others on their journey of life. He wears a number of hats in the community and was even honored with being in the "Top 100 Influencers in Local Government " from the nonprofit Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL). Kaci spoke with Robert David and learned what ignited his passion and what's to come from the community leader.
'Love & Happiness:' Lynchburg Humane Society holding Valentine's Day adoption special
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're feeling the love this February, the Lynchburg Humane Society wants to remind you there are plenty of pets needing love too. LHS is holding a "Love and Happiness $14 Adoption Special" for Valentine's Day. The special begins Friday and will end next Tuesday.
Full Court Press 2023 Week 6: Highlights & Scores
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Week 6 scores for ABC 13's Full Court Press. (February 10th, 2023) G.W. Danville 56, Halifax Co. 53 (FINAL/OT) Westover Christian 38, Roanoke Valley Christian 35. GIRLS BASKETBALL. William Campbell 50, Nelson Co. 24. Dan River 45 Altavista 41. Appomattox 69, Gretna 55. Pulaski Co....
Missing 44-year-old man in Campbell County found safe: Deputies
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office was asking for the public's help in finding 44-year-old Charles Anderson, who had been reported missing. On Saturday deputies said Anderson was found safe. "Thank you so much to our community for all your help," deputies said.
