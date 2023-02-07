LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Vitale's Pizza Kitchen will soon be opening in Lynchburg, owned by a Lynchburg native. Vitale's Pizza Kitchen is located at 18243 Forest Road. Vince Vitale grew up in the Hill City and is excited to bring his business to a place that means so much to him. Their pizza will also be a familiar taste to those in the community who remember Sal's Pizza, which was owned by his parents.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO